A tradition unlike any other! SI Fantasy analyst Dr. Roto breaks down the Fantasy Football World Championship's high stakes "Red vs Blue" draft, and provides his insight on the best and worst picks from each team.

The big Red vs. Blue Draft took place last Friday night. Here, I look at the best and worst values of each team and give an overall analysis of each team’s chance to win.

Team 1

Best Pick: TE Zach Ertz PHI 5.1

Ertz is Wentz’s top target, and with Alshon Jeffery likely out for the first month, he should see a bevy of targets.

Worst Pick: WR John Brown BUF 9.1

It’s not that I don’t like Brown, but with Diggs now in town and with Cole Beasley as Josh Allen’s third-down mainstay, I am not sure that Brown will get more than three or four targets per game.

Overall Analysis: This team is banking on a Mark Ingram regression. If that happens, he’s got a great chance to make the playoffs.

Team 2

Best Pick: RB Tarik Cohen CHI 9.2

I am not a believer in David Montgomery at all. Cohen was going in Round 6 a year ago. Three rounds later is a very good value in 2020.

Worst Pick: RB Mark Ingram BAL 6.11

It tells me everything that the very next pick was J.K Dobbins. Ingram will see his production regress at least 15% this season.

Overall Analysis: If Brandon Aiyuk and Larry Fitzgerald can provide solid depth, this team can compete. If not, they will have to hit the waiver wire for one more good receiver.

Team 3

Best Pick: RB D’Andre Swift DET 6.10

I was shocked that a talent the likes of Swift was still on the board at this point. He could be special if the Lions don’t regulate his touches.

Worst Pick: TE O.J. Howard TB 20.10

After drafting Mark Andrews early on, this team fell asleep and did not get a decent backup.

Overall Analysis: I will give this team a puncher’s chance to compete only if Andrews produces like last year, and Big Ben stays healthy.

Team 4

Best Pick: TE George Kittle SF 3.4

With Deebo Samuel injured, I could argue that Kittle is worthy of a late second-round pick.

Worst Pick: QB Carson Wentz PHI 13.4

Strategically this was a bad pick. This team needed another solid RB, so instead of getting Wentz to backup Allen, they could have taken a shot on Antonio Gibson, Darrynton Evans, or another upside RB.

Overall Analysis: Huge running back issues will most likely keep this team at the bottom of the standings.

Team 5

Best Pick: RB Raheem Mostert SF 6.8

Once Mostert demanded a trade, he saw his draft stock plummet. Why? He was a beast last season and will get carries no matter where he ends up playing.

Worst Pick: RB Derrick Henry TEN 1.5

I am the President of the Derrick Henry Fan Club, but there is no way I am passing on Michael Thomas in a PPR format to select Henry, who only had 18 receptions last year.

Overall Analysis: This team will need his running back depth to be on point because his receiver depth is severely lacking.

Team 6

Best Pick: WR Adam Thielen MIN 4.7

How is Thielen not a steal this season with only a rookie wide receiver on the opposite side of the field?

Worst Pick: WR Mecole Hardman KC 8.7

Love the player, but he’s going to need an injury to make him worth this value.

Overall Analysis: I am a bit worried about the QB play here, but if Stafford and/or Goff has a rebound season, this will be a tough team to beat.

Team 7

Best Pick: RB Alexander Mattison MIN 7.7

After taking Dalvin Cook in the first round, this team does the smart thing and secures Mattison before anyone else tries to steal him.

Worst Pick: RB Devonta Freeman FA 12.6

With Freeman still unsigned, I might have chosen Anthony McFarland and/or Benny Snell to backup James Conner.

Overall Analysis: One of the teams to beat in the league.

Team 8

Best Pick: QB Tom Brady TB 12.5

Put Brady down for 4200 yards and 35+ TDs this season. A complete steal in Round 12.

Worst Pick: RB Nick Chubb CLE 1.8

Many other experts might disagree with me, but I am taking Miles Sanders and Joe Mixon over Chubb every single time.

Overall Analysis: This team lacks running back, and receiver depth, which should create huge problems in this COVID filled season.

Team 9

Best Pick: RB David Johnson HOU 5.9

I hate Johnson as much as the next fantasy player, but 20+ touches is a rare find in Round 5.

Worst Pick: TE Jared Cook NO 10.4

I am nitpicking here, but I think this team will regret not taking Hayden Hurst instead of an overrated Cook.

Overall Analysis: This team has a few questions at running back, but if they work out, he could be a tough out in the playoffs.

Team 10

Best Pick: RB Miles Sanders PHI 1.10

Why is this fantasy player a Hall of Famer? It’s because he is willing to take the guy going to break out right before you do. Sanders could be that player in 2020.

Worst Pick: TE Noah Fant DEN 12.3

This team was still able to snag Irv Smith in Round 19, which makes me wonder why they didn’t take another receiver here. That could have given them more overall depth.

Overall Analysis: If Kyler Murray plays to his potential, this team might be popping champagne bottles come December.

Team 11

Best Pick: QB Patrick Mahomes KC 4.2

It’s always a game of chicken with high stakes players and quarterbacks. Getting Mahomes here was perfect timing and could help lead this team to glory.

Worst Pick: WR Michael Gallup DAL 5.11

Passing up DeVante Parker, who is a WR1 to take Gallup who might be the Cowboys’ WR3, could prove fatal.

Overall Analysis: If this team gets a RB2 to emerge, he could end up winning the league.

Team 12

Best Pick: WR Jalen Reagor PHI 12.1

Getting a player who can realistically catch 60-65 passes in Round 12 is a great value.

Worst Pick: WR A.J. Green CIN 6.1

Green didn’t look to be a bad pick at the time, but then taking Deebo Samuel in the next round gives this team a bit too many injury risks for me at WR.

Overall Analysis: Too many yellow stickers (WRs) and too few green stickers (RBs) for my liking.

