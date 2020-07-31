This is an article from our Preseason Pro series. If you're a FullTime Fantasy subscriber, you can read this premium article here.

Comeback: Indianapolis Colts WR T.Y. Hilton

It seems like forever since T.Y. Hilton has had a major fantasy impact, but in 2018 Hilton caught 76 passes for 1,270 yards and 6 TDs. Last year was an aberration for him as he dealt with a calf injury for the better part of the season and only played in 10 games catching a mere 45 passes. Compounding the issue was that Hilton (and all of the Colts) went from playing with Andrew Luck to Jacoby Brissett. No knock on Brissett, but Luck is a once in a generational-type talent while Brissett struggled mightily with his consistency.

In 2020, the Colts have fixed their quarterback issues, signing ex-Charger Philip Rivers to lead the team in 2020 and beyond. Rivers is a future hall-of-fame player who can make all the throws necessary for the Colts to compete at the highest level. What does this mean for Hilton? It means that he will see a ton of targets as the team’s WR1 from a quarterback who knows how to hit him in stride and give him the greatest opportunity to rack up the yards after the catch.

Some naysayers will point to the Colts’ drafting of Parris Campbell and Michael Pittman in the second round of the last two drafts as a reason to not draft Hilton. This might prove to be a very costly fantasy error. Campbell was injured for his rookie campaign, and Pittman has not had an opportunity to work out with the team due to the pandemic. This should leave Hilton as the clear recipient of the target share and as someone who fantasy players can draft to help them win a fantasy championship.

