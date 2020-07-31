2020 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterback Tiers

SI Fantasy analyst Dr. Roto orders quarterbacks in ranked tiers, so you can easily evaluate the talent available on the draft board.

As many of you know, I much prefer tiers to straight rankings. I like to look at players in similar ranges, which are based around their ability and upside, to see who is available right before I make a pick. I think this makes for easier drafting and gives you a better idea of where players rank across multiple positions.



Tier 1: The Game Changers

These are the guys who are expected to make the biggest impact and will be selected in the first three rounds of most fantasy leagues.

Patrick Mahomes, KC

Lamar Jackson, BAL

Tier 2: The Next Best

If you don’t draft Mahomes or Jackson, these are the next best guys who will likely go in Rounds 4-7.

Dak Prescott, DAL

Deshaun Watson, HOU

Russell Wilson, SEA

Kyler Murray, AZ

Josh Allen, BUF

Tier 3: High-Upside Guys

These players have the upside to help you win a fantasy title, and you can draft them in Rounds 8-12.

Matt Ryan, ATL

Tom Brady, TB

Daniel Jones, NYG

Ben Roethlisberger, PIT

Carson Wentz, PHI

Drew Brees, NO

Tier 4: Imperfections

These guys have the talent, but something is keeping them back from being consistent contributors. You can most likely draft them in Rounds 9-15.

Matthew Stafford, DET

Jared Goff, LAR

Baker Mayfield, CLE

Aaron Rodgers, GB

Kirk Cousins, MIN

Ryan Tannehill, TEN

Jimmy Garoppolo, SF

Tier 5: New Faces, New Places

These players are in new systems, and it might take them some time to get adjusted. However, the talent is there, so don’t overlook them. They will go in Rounds 11-20 depending on your league.

Joe Burrow, CIN

Teddy Bridgewater, CAR

Cam Newton, NE

Philip Rivers, IND

Nick Foles, CHI

Tier 6: SuperFlex Options

These players fit better in SuperFlex leagues or in leagues that start two quarterbacks. You can likely draft them in Rounds 14-20.

Gardner Minshew III, JAX

Drew Lock, DEN

Sam Darnold, NYJ

Derek Carr, LV

Tyrod Taylor, LAC

Tier 7: Best of the Rest

You are taking a huge risk by starting these guys. I would only draft them as depth in deeper leagues.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, MIA

Dwayne Haskins, WAS

Tier 8: Break Glass In Case of Emergency

