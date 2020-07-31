2020 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterback Tiers
As many of you know, I much prefer tiers to straight rankings. I like to look at players in similar ranges, which are based around their ability and upside, to see who is available right before I make a pick. I think this makes for easier drafting and gives you a better idea of where players rank across multiple positions.
Tier 1: The Game Changers
These are the guys who are expected to make the biggest impact and will be selected in the first three rounds of most fantasy leagues.
- Patrick Mahomes, KC
- Lamar Jackson, BAL
Tier 2: The Next Best
If you don’t draft Mahomes or Jackson, these are the next best guys who will likely go in Rounds 4-7.
- Dak Prescott, DAL
- Deshaun Watson, HOU
- Russell Wilson, SEA
- Kyler Murray, AZ
- Josh Allen, BUF
Tier 3: High-Upside Guys
These players have the upside to help you win a fantasy title, and you can draft them in Rounds 8-12.
- Matt Ryan, ATL
- Tom Brady, TB
- Daniel Jones, NYG
- Ben Roethlisberger, PIT
- Carson Wentz, PHI
- Drew Brees, NO
Tier 4: Imperfections
These guys have the talent, but something is keeping them back from being consistent contributors. You can most likely draft them in Rounds 9-15.
- Matthew Stafford, DET
- Jared Goff, LAR
- Baker Mayfield, CLE
- Aaron Rodgers, GB
- Kirk Cousins, MIN
- Ryan Tannehill, TEN
- Jimmy Garoppolo, SF
Tier 5: New Faces, New Places
These players are in new systems, and it might take them some time to get adjusted. However, the talent is there, so don’t overlook them. They will go in Rounds 11-20 depending on your league.
- Joe Burrow, CIN
- Teddy Bridgewater, CAR
- Cam Newton, NE
- Philip Rivers, IND
- Nick Foles, CHI
Tier 6: SuperFlex Options
These players fit better in SuperFlex leagues or in leagues that start two quarterbacks. You can likely draft them in Rounds 14-20.
- Gardner Minshew III, JAX
- Drew Lock, DEN
- Sam Darnold, NYJ
- Derek Carr, LV
- Tyrod Taylor, LAC
Tier 7: Best of the Rest
You are taking a huge risk by starting these guys. I would only draft them as depth in deeper leagues.
- Ryan Fitzpatrick, MIA
- Dwayne Haskins, WAS
Tier 8: Break Glass In Case of Emergency
- Marcus Mariota, LV
- Andy Dalton, DAL
- Jameis Winston, NO
- Tua Tagovailoa, MIA
- Justin Herbert, LAC
- Jarrett Stidham, NE
- Jalen Hurts, PHI
- Mitch Trubisky, CHI
- Taysom Hill, NO