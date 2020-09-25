Week 3 NFL DFS Plays: Top Values, Low Ownership Players and Stacks

SI Fantasy analysts Ben Heisler and Michael Fabiano provide their favorite value priced options this week for daily fantasy football on DraftKings, as well as players to use in tournaments likely to garner low ownership.

SI Fantasy analyst Michael Fabiano will provide his favorite values to help offset the expensive studs, and SI Fantasy analyst Ben Heisler goes through several low ownership plays with high upside to help leverage the field.

Michael Fabiano's Top DFS Values on DraftKings

QB: Ryan Tannehill - Tennessee ($5,900) at Minnesota

Ryan Tannehill is the Rodney Dangerfield of NFL quarterbacks... NO RESPECT! Since Week 8 of last season, he's been the QB3 in fantasy and gets the Vikings defense in Week 3. Minnesota has been bombarded the first two weeks by the Packers and Colts and should once again have their hands full. They've also given up over 20 DK fantasy points/game this season.

RB: Mike Davis - Carolina ($5,100) at Los Angeles (Chargers)

He's the new starter in Carolina with Christian McCaffrey on injured reserve. Last week, he was thrust into action and delivered. We also know that he can be used as a pass catcher. Davis was targeted eight times last week and caught all eight passes.

WR: CeeDee Lamb - Dallas ($5,400) at Seattle

"How bout them Cowboys!" Look at the matchup! Seattle has been getting gashed by slot receivers in 2020. Russell Gage torched them in Week 1 for 9 receptions, 114 yards and 23.4 DK pts. Last week, Julian Edelman ate them up as well for 8/179, and 28.9 DK pts. Lamb has run about 30% of his routes out of the slot. Giddy up!

Additional DraftKings DFS Values

QB: Carson Wentz - $5,800 (CIN @ PHI) | Mitchell Trubisky - $5,700 (CHI @ ATL)

RB: Joshua Kelley - $5,000 (CAR @ LAC) | Jerick McKinnon - $4,900 (SF @ NYG)

WR: Terry McLaurin - $5,600 (WSH @ CLE) | Darnell Mooney - $3,000 (CHI @ ATL)

TE: Greg Olsen - $4,300 (DAL @ SEA) | Logan Thomas - $3,700 (WSH @CLE)



D/ST: Patriots - $3,200 vs LV | Eagles - $2,800 vs CIN

Ben Heisler's Top DFS Low Ownership Plays on DraftKings

QB: Carson Wentz - Philadelphia ($5,800) vs Cincinnati

Carson Wentz might scare some of you away after the first two games of the season. He hasn't been great particularly due to so many injuries on the offensive line, leading to forced throws down field and too many sacks. That changes this week at home against Cincinnati, who enter the Week 3 matchup with just two sacks in two games.

He's a high upside quarterback with a low price tag and even lower projected low-ownership at who you can safely pair with Miles Sanders AND either DeSean Jackson or one of their two talented tight ends in Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert.

RB: Melvin Gordon - Denver ($5,800) vs Tampa Bay

The Broncos are decimated with injuries to their quarterback (Drew Lock), top wide receiver (Courtland Sutton), and backup running back (Phillip Lindsay). Other than standout second-year tight end Noah Fant, this will be the Melvin Gordon show in Denver Sunday afternoon at a price tag under $6K.

At first glance, the matchup looks rough. The Bucs run defense has allowed the fourth-fewest rushing yards this season. But if you examine it closer, they've allowed the fourth-HIGHEST number of receiving yards to the RB position and the fifth-most DK points to running backs.

Gordon carried the rock 19 times last week, and also caught a passing touchdown. A monster game out of of MGIII is "their only hope."

WR: Darius Slayton - New York Giants ($4,900) vs San Francisco

If there's ever been a time for a "dream-matchup" with the 49ers defense, it's this week.

Last week at MetLife Stadium, San Francisco lost what felt like half their team with Jimmy Garoppolo, Raheem Mostert, Tevin Coleman all left Week 2 early, and star defensive linemen Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas went down, severely limiting their pass rush. They also won't have CB Richard Sherman and most likely DE Dee Ford as well. This opens up the door for someone like Darius Slayton to find more holes in the defense without San Francisco's ability to rely on their initial pass rush to generate pressure.

New York already is passing the ball nearly 70% of the time already this year. Slayton leads the team by a wide margin in air yards and via FantasyLabs, has averaged 18.3 DK points when being targeted four or more times. I'll have Slayton rostered almost everywhere this week.

Benny's Sneaky Game Stack for Week 3

CINCINNATI at PHILADELPHIA

QB: Carson Wentz ($5,800) | RB: Miles Sanders ($6,400) | TE: Zach Ertz ($5,100)

RUN IT BACK OPTION: WR - Tyler Boyd ($5,900)

We highlighted the many reasons why I'm on Wentz above, but this is a unique stack because it can capitalize on the value of a low-ownership play (Wentz) with a high ownership play in Sanders. While most lineups can reap the benefits of Sanders on his own, stacking the pass-catching RB with his quarterback can make for a terrific correlation play.

Ertz is slowly gaining ground on his teammate Dallas Goedert after his strong start, and I can't help but think

Also, I know A.J. Green saw 13 targets and a boatload of air yards, but I can't justify him over Boyd who caught 7 of his 8 targets as well as a touchdown last week. Green caught just 3 of his 13 targets and looked like he was finished in Week 2. If he proves me wrong, I'll happily eat my words.

Other Low Ownership Targets

QB: Ryan Tannehill ($5,900) TEN at MIN

RB: David Montgomery ($5,700) CHI at ATL

WR: Keenan Allen ($6,100) CAR at LAC

WR: DJ Moore ($6,200) CAR at LAC

TE: Logan Thomas ($3,600) WSH at CLE

