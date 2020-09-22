SI.com
Week 3 Rankings, Articles, Reports & Tools Hub

SIFantasyStaff

Let's get ready for some football! We provide a ton of content every week and we want to streamline the experience so you can more easily access everything we have to offer.

What's the difference between Plus & Pro?

Week 3 Player Rankings

Please note: SI Fantasy Plus subscribers can customize their weekly rankings with their specific league settings & scoring (select Customize More above the rankings list).

Week 3 Downloadable Projections

Season-Long Articles

DFS & Betting Articles

Week 3 DFS Reports by Shawn Childs

SI Fantasy & SI Gambling Podcast Playlist

Week 3 Fantasy Football Streaming Options - Joe Burrow, Jerick McKinnon Top the List

SI Fantasy analyst and FFWC Champion Frankie Taddeo takes an early look at the best streaming options for Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Frankie Taddeo

Fantasy Football Week 3 Waiver Wire: Wayne Gallman or Dion Lewis?

Bolster your fantasy football roster with these recommendations from SI Fantasy senior expert Dr. Roto

Dr. Roto

Week 3 Early Waiver Wire Candidates

Ben Heisler

Week 2 Injuries - Saquon Barkley & Courtland Sutton DONE for the Year

Ben Heisler

Week 2 Fantasy Prescription Notes: Big Ben Still on Time

Senior fantasy football expert Dr. Roto shares the newsworthy & noteworthy from Week 2.

Dr. Roto

Jim Cramer's DIRTY DOZEN. 12 Players to Start/Sit

Bill Enright

2020 Fantasy Football: Week 2 Buy, Sell, and Hold

SI Fantasy analyst Corey Parson aka The Fantasy Exec runs through his list of players to buy low ahead of the curve, sell high, and hang onto ahead of the start of the season.

Corey Parson

Fantasy Baseball: Weekly Waiver Wire Report - Saturday, September 19

With his weekly waiver wire report, let 5-time national champ Shawn Childs help you DOMINATE your Fantasy Baseball league.

Shawn Childs

2020 Fantasy Baseball: Weekly Closer Report & Depth Chart

In this Weekly Closer Report & Depth Chart, Fantasy Baseball guru Shawn Childs breaks down the relief pitcher and closer landscape in Major League Baseball!

Shawn Childs

2020 Fantasy Football: Week 2 Downloadable Projections & Rankings

Separate yourself from the pack! Know every detail & every stat with a little help from Shawn Childs' weekly fantasy football rankings & projections

Shawn Childs