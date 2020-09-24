Before you finalize your Week 3 fantasy football rosters, be sure to check up on the latest injury updates from our expert SI Fantasy insiders.

QB Jimmy Garoppolo - San Francisco 49ers

INJURY: HIGH ANKLE SPRAIN

STATUS: DOUBTFUL

Garoppolo completed 14-of-16 passes, for 131 yards and 2 TD, but did not return for the second half of the 49ers Week 2 blowout win against the hapless NY Jets. Depending on the severity, recovery time is between four and six weeks for a high ankle sprain. Backup Nick Mullens stepped in and completed 8-of-11 passes for 71 yards and one INT in the second half.

Mullens started the final eight games for San Francisco in 2018 and finished with 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. This is a tougher than usual spot for a backup as the 49ers are dealing with multiple injuries on offense. TE George Kittle was limited in practice on Wednesday while running backs Tevin Coleman and Raheem Mostert both sat out. Leave Mullens on the waiver wire.

QB Tyrod Taylor - Los Angeles Chargers

INJURY: PUNCTURED LUNG

STATUS: DOUBTFUL

Following the departure of QB Philip Rivers, Taylor made his first start since Week 2 with Cleveland in 2018. Taylor completed 16 of 30 passes for 208 yards, with zero TD and 1 INT, during the Chargers 16-13 Week 1 win in Cincinnati. Taylor suffered a punctured lung while a doctor was administering a pain-killing injection during the Week 2 pregame warm up.

Selected sixth overall by Los Angeles, during the 2020 NFL Draft, QB Justin Herbert made his pro debut in place of Taylor. Flashing signs of brilliance, along with moments when he looked like a raw rookie, Herbert posted 311 pass yards with 1 TD and 1 INT. He added 18 yards and 1 TD on four rushing plays. With his price hovering around $5,900 at DraftKings, Herbert is an intriguing streaming option when the Chargers host Carolina in Week 3.

QB Drew Lock - Denver Broncos

INJURY: SHOULDER

STATUS: OUT 2-4 WEEKS

Denver is another team that was pummelled by injuries during Week 2. Lock suffered a rotator cuff strain when he was sacked during the Broncos second possession against Pittsburgh. Already without RB Phillip Lindsay - Denver also lost leading receiver Courtland Sutton who is done for the season due to a torn ACL. Backup QB Jeff Driskel steps in as the Denver starter.

Driskel signed during the offseason after starting four games over two years as the backup to Matthew Stafford in Detroit. He posted decent numbers as he completed 18 of 34 passes, for 256 yards and 2 TD, during the Broncos 26-21 loss the Steelers. Listed as the 28th overall QB, on the SI Week 3 ranking list, Driskel is safe to ignore in full season and DFS contests.

RB Christian McCaffrey - Carolina Panthers

INJURY: HIGH ANKLE SPRAIN

STATUS: IR - Earliest Return Week 6

McCaffrey suffered a high ankle sprain in the Panthers road loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He's set to miss several games, with NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeting that McCaffrey is likely to miss 4-6 weeks.

In our Early Waiver Wire Pickups, SI Fantasy analyst Bill Enright highlights Panthers backup running back Mike Davis as a worthwhile replacement on your roster.

RB Raheem Mostert - San Francisco 49ers

INJURY: MCL SPRAIN

STATUS: DOUBTFUL

Mostert got off to a red-hot start on the road vs the Jets, including an 80-yard touchdown run in the 1st quarter. He was held out at halftime after spraining his MCL. 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan told the media Mostert "likely won't play" in Week 3.

In the meantime, fantasy managers should strongly consider Jerick McKinnon as one of their top waiver wire pickups heading into Week 3 when the 49ers return to MetLife Stadium to face the New York Giants.

RB Tevin Coleman - San Francisco 49ers

INJURY: KNEE

STATUS: OUT MULTIPLE WEEKS

In addition to Raheem Mostert going down, backup running back Tevin Coleman also suffered a knee injury on Sunday in Philadelphia. Per Adam Schefter, Coleman is expected to go on injured reserve and miss several weeks. That further elevates the prospects for backup RB Jerick McKinnon who posted 77 rushing yards and one score against the Jets. Jeff Wilson is also in the 49ers running back mix and may see some early down touches and red-zone targets.

RB Cam Akers - Los Angeles Rams

INJURY: RIBS

STATUS: TBD

Akers left the game in the first quarter and did not return. Malcolm Brown continued to see double digit carries with 11 for 47 yards. Additionally, Darrell Henderson after being a non-factor in Week 1 was the more impressive back in Week 2, rushing for 81 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown. He also had 40 receiving yards on two catches, going for 121 total yards on the road at Philadelphia. Akers and Brown (finger) both sat out practice on Wednesday.

RB Zack Moss - Buffalo Bills

INJURY: TOE

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Forming a dreaded “RB by committee” situation with Devin Singletary, Moss missed practice on Wednesday due to a toe injury. Moss was on the field for 45% percent of the Bills snaps on offence during the first two weeks. If Moss can’t go against the LA Rams, Singletary is an attractive RB2 option in Week 3. Running back T.J. Yeldon is an uninspiring backup after he was a healthy scratch two weeks in a row.

WR D.J. Chark - Jacksonville Jaguars

INJURY: CHEST

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Chark should be able to make it in time for Thursday's home matchup against the Miami Dolphins as he battles a chest injury. He's seen just seven targets in the first two games of the season, but has caught all of them and has a touchdown to go along with 109 receiving yards.

WR Michael Thomas - New Orleans Saints

INJURY: HIGH ANKLE SPRAIN

STATUS: DOUBTFUL

No surprise, Thomas missed practice on Wednesday and is still expected to miss multiple games. Drew Brees looked somewhat lost without Thomas during the Saints 34-24 MNF loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Alvin Kamara (9/95) and Tre'Quan Smith (5/86) were the leading receivers in Week 2 for New Orleans. TE Jared Cook had a quiet game (2/13) but caught the Saints lone TD pass. New Orleans faces Green Bay in the Week 3 Sunday Night prime time contest.

WR Kenny Golladay - Detroit Lions

INJURY: HAMSTRING

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Golladay put in a limited practice session on Wednesday and is listed as questionable for the Lions Week 3 game in Arizona. This is the first time Golladay has practiced since tweaking his hamstring injury back on September 10. Monitor his progress on Thursday and Friday but Golladay will likely be a game time decision. He should be viewed as risky Week 3 starter.

WR Julio Jones - Atlanta Falcons

INJURY: HAMSTRING

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Following a stunning 40-39 Week 2 meltdown loss in Dallas, Jones joined eight other Atlanta players who did not practice on Wednesday. Jones aggravated a nagging hamstring injury while dropping what should have been a 41-yard TD pass from WR Russell Gage. The injury adds insult to a dismal day as Jones caught 2-of-4 targets for 24 yards. Gage ($5,100) offers better value than Jones ($7,400) in DraftKings DFS contests.

WR Parris Campbell - Indianapolis Colts

INJURY: PCL & SPRAINED MCL

STATUS: OUT INDEFINITELY

Hits keep coming in Indianapolis as WR Parris Campbell joins RB Marlon Mack on the Colts IR list. Mack is done for the season and Campbell is expected to miss multiple weeks. This isn’t what QB Phillip Rivers anticipated when he signed with the Colts as TE Jack Doyle are both questionable as well. WR Michael Pittman Jr. takes over at WR2 across from TY Hilton who has struggled while posting 15.1 fantasy points through two weeks. Pittman ($4,000) has flier value against the hapless NY Jets in Week 3.

WRs Jamison Crowder & Breshad Perriman - New York Jets

INJURY: HAMSTRING/SPRAINED ANKLE

STATUS: WEEK TO WEEK

Crowder and Perriman both missed practice on Wednesday and optimism as turned to despair for Gang Green fans. RB Le’Veon Bell and rookie WR Denzel Mims are both on IR and are eligible to return in Week 5. The Jets look permanently grounded so they may not want to return. TE Chris Herndon is being used more as blocker and caught one of four targets for five yards in Week 2. Colts TE Mo Alie-Cox ($3,800) is a better play than Herndon ($3,400) in the New York at Indianapolis Week 3 contest.

WR Christian Kirk - Arizona Cardinals

INJURY: GROIN

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

After catching 1-of-5 targets, for zero yards in Week 1, Kirk caught 2-of-4 targets for 57 yards during the Cardinals 30-15 whacking of the Washington Football Club last week. He left that contest with a groin injury late in the third quarter and did not practice on Wednesday. Veteran Larry Fitzgerald ($4,600) is worth considering in DFS and full season leagues against the woeful Lions this week.

WR Sammy Watkins - Kansas City Chiefs

INJURY: CONCUSSION

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Andy Reid told reporters at Thursday's practice that Watkins remains in concussion protocol for the time being. His status for Monday night's tilt with the Ravens remains up in the air.

TE Darren Waller - Las Vegas Raiders

INJURY: KNEE

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Whether it’s a new injury, or simply a precaution and rest, Waller sat out practice on Wednesday. It could be a mix of both after he was targeted 16 times and torched the Saints with a 12-103-1 line during the Raiders inaugural game in Las Vegas. Expecting he will practice and play on Sunday - Waller he has a tough Week 3 matchup on the road in New England. The Raiders are on short rest and it's an early east coast start.

TE Dawson Knox - Buffalo Bills

INJURY: CONCUSSION

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

A rougher start (3/64/0) just got rougher for Knox as the Bills sophomore tight end has been placed in concussion protocol. He missed practice on Wednesday and his window to be cleared is a small one. Josh Allen has the Buffalo offense humming but it’s not TE friendly so Knox isn’t worth a roster spot. Tyler Kroft would step up as the Bills TE1 but is safe to ignore in all fantasy football formats.

