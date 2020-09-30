Michael Fabiano's Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Week 4 Kickers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at the NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Alvin Kamara will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system.

Week 4 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Week 4 Start 'Em: Kickers

Start of the Week

Matt Prater vs. Saints

Prater has had a nice start to the season, averaging 9.3 points over his three games. He’s scored 11 or more points twice, and he’s tied for third in field-goal attempts (9). He’ll be in a good spot this weekend, as the Lions host a Saints defense that’s allowed the fourth-most points (10.7 PPG) to the position. In a contest with an over/under of 54, Prater should produce in a potential scoreboard scorcher.

Start ‘Em

Rodrigo Blankenship at Bears

You might not know his name yet, but the rookie out of Georgia has been a real asset for fantasy fans. He's tied for third in points at the position. He’s also second in both field-goal attempts (10) and conversions (8). I like him against a Bears defense that’s surrendered an average of almost nine fantasy points a game to enemy kickers. Blankenship could be a free agent in some leagues.

Ryan Succop vs. Chargers

Succop has averaged fewer than seven fantasy points so far this season, but this week’s matchup against the Chargers makes him an attractive streamer. Los Angeles has surrendered both the second-most field attempts (11) and conversions (10), and opposing kickers have averaged more than 12 fantasy points a game against them. The over\under in the game is 45 based on DK Sportsbook.

More Starts

Ka’imi Fairbairn vs. Vikings

Joey Slye vs. Cardinals

Sleepers

Tyler Bass at Raiders

Sam Sloman vs. Giants



Week 4 Sit 'Em: Kickers

Sit of the Week

Chris Boswell at Titans

Boswell has scored a respectable eight fantasy points in two of his first three games of 2020, but he’s a fade for me based on this week’s matchup against the Titans. After three weeks, kickers have attempted just three field goals (two conversions) and averaged fewer than five fantasy per game when facing Tennessee. That doesn’t bode well for Boswell, who is mostly a streaming kicker in fantasy land.

Sit ‘Em

Jason Myers at Dolphins

Myers has failed to make much of a fantasy impact, as the Seahawks continue to score touchdowns rather than settle for field goals. That’s very obvious when you look at his stats, as Myers has one field-goal attempt in 2020. I’d keep him on the sidelines this week, as he faces a Dolphins defense that’s allowed just one field-goal conversion (two attempts) and the fewest points to kickers (3.7 PPG).

Michael Badgley at Buccaneers

Badgley is coming off a four-point stinker in a loss to the Panthers, and his 7.3 fantasy points per game average after three weeks isn’t all that impressive. This week’s matchup in Tampa Bay isn’t favorable on paper, either. In three games, kickers have attempted just four field goals (four conversions). That’s tied for the third-fewest attempts allowed. Badgley needs to be left on the bench or waivers.

More Sits

Graham Gano at Rams

Cairo Santos vs. Colts

Busts

Stephen Gostkowski vs. Steelers

Daniel Carlson vs. Bills



