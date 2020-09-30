Michael Fabiano's Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Week 4 Defenses

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at the NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Alvin Kamara will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system.

Week 4 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Week 4 Start 'Em: Defenses

Start of the Week

Rams D/ST vs. Giants

The Rams defense was shredded in Buffalo last week, but a home game against the injury-ravaged Giants should be good for what ails them. New York’s offense is next to last in points scored (12.7 PPG), and total net yards (272.3 YPG), and only Philadelphia has more giveaways (7) this season. Defenses have also averaged the second-most fantasy points against the G-Men, so start Los Angeles.

Start ‘Em

49ers D/ST vs. Eagles

The Niners defense is absolutely chock full of injuries, but it still ranks sixth in fantasy points at the position. I'd continue to ride with them this week, as a home date against the Eagles awaits. No team has more giveaways (8), and only the Bengals, Texans, and Broncos have allowed more sacks of their quarterbacks (11). With Carson Wentz playing poor football right now, the Niners will remain a nice play.

Buccaneers D/ST vs. Chargers

The Bucs were a tremendous streamer last week with 16 fantasy points in Denver. I like this unit once again, as a matchup with rookie Justin Herbert and the Chargers awaits. Last week, the Panthers D/ST scored 11 fantasy points on four takeaways and three sacks. I'd argue that the Buccaneers have a lot more talent on the defensive side, and I'd keep them in your fantasy lineups.

More Starts

Broncos D/ST at Jets (TNF)

Ravens D/ST at Football Team



Week 4 Sit 'Em: Defenses

Sit of the Week

Patriots D/ST at Chiefs

The Patriots defense is a tough unit to sit in fantasy leagues, especially after putting up a 15-point performance against the Raiders. Unfortunately, an upcoming road game against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs is plenty of reason to fade New England's D/ST. Since the start of last season, defenses have averaged fewer than three fantasy points per game against Kansas City's offensive juggernaut.

Sit ‘Em

Titans D/ST vs. Steelers

Tennessee’s defense hasn’t done much in the stat sheets to this point, averaging just five fantasy points per game. Things don’t figure to get much better this week either, as Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers visit Nissan Stadium. Their offense is averaging nearly 27 points and 382 net yards per game, and defenses have forced just three turnovers and recorded five sacks against them this season.

Browns D/ST at Cowboys

Listed as a start ‘em last week, the Browns produced a very solid 14 fantasy points in a win over the Football Team. Unfortunately, things will get a lot tougher this week at the Jerry Dome. The Cowboys defense stinks, but the offense is averaging nearly 30 points and 490.7 net yards of offense. Defenses have also put up an average of fewer than six fantasy points a game against Dallas this season.

More Sits

Football Team vs. Ravens

Chiefs D/ST vs. Patriots

Steelers D/ST at Titans



