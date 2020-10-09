Week 5 NFL DFS Plays: Top Values, Low Ownership Players and Stacks

SI Fantasy analysts Ben Heisler and Michael Fabiano provide their favorite value-priced options for Week 5 in daily fantasy football on DraftKings, as well as players to use in tournaments that are likely to garner low ownership.

SI Fantasy analyst Michael Fabiano will provide his favorite values to help offset the expensive studs, and SI Fantasy analyst Ben Heisler goes through several low ownership plays with high upside to help leverage the field.

Michael Fabiano's Week 5 Top DFS Values on DraftKings

QB: Teddy Bridgewater - Carolina ($5,900) at Atlanta

I love Bridgewater at Atlanta this week as he's coming off a terrific performance in Week 4 (27.24 DK PTS) and gets a terrific matchup. In two home games for Atlanta in 2020, QBs have averaged 319 passing yards and over 30 fantasy points/game against them. Dating back to last year, QBs visiting Mercedes Benz Stadium have averaged more than 23 fantasy points per game.

RB: Damien Harris - New England ($4,300) vs Denver

Last week, the Patriots put Sony Michel on IR and Harris became their top ball carrier. He won't catch many passes out of the backfield, but at $4300, I think he could end up being a major bargain against the Broncos who have given up big games to both James Conner and Derrick Henry.

WR: Darius Slayton - New York (Giants) ($4,800) at Dallas

At only $4,800, Slayton looks like an absolute steal. The Cowboys defense is a dumpster fire right now and that's putting it lightly. Receivers lined out wide have averaged 120 receiving yards, scored eight touchdowns and averaging almost 37 points per game. Look for Slayton to have a big game at the Jerry Dome.

Additional DraftKings DFS Values

QB: Gardner Minshew - $6,200 (JAX @ HOU) | Daniel Jones - $5,400 (NYG @ DAL)

RB: Jonathan Taylor - $6,200 (IND @ CLE) | David Johnson - $5,200 (JAX @ HOU)

WR: D.J. Moore - $6,000 (CAR @ ATL) | Deebo Samuel - $5,300 (MIA @ SF)

TE: Eric Ebron - $4,000 (PHI @ PIT) | Ian Thomas - $3,400 (CAR @ ATL)



D/ST: Colts - $3,300 @ CLE | Texans - $3,000 vs JAX

Ben Heisler's Week 5 Low Ownership Plays on DraftKings

QB: Ben Roethlisberger - Pittsburgh ($6,600) vs Philadelphia

Big Ben is a little "out of sight, out of mind" for DFS players this week after not playing in Week 3 vs Tennessee. He's a bit more expensive than we'd like for quarterbacks, but the matchup is juicy, especially for his slot WR in JuJu Smith-Schuster. He'll be lined up on primarily against Nickell Robey-Coleman who is averaging 1.56 yards per route covered and has a matchup advantage of nearly 32% according to Pro Football Focus.

Additionally, Roethlisberger averages almost a full 1.5 more passing TDs/game at home than on the road. If you're worried about ownership being too high for DeShawn Watson ($6,900 DK), a $300 pivot down to Big Ben could work wonders.

RB: Josh Jacobs - Las Vegas ($6,200) at Kansas City

I was on the Jacobs train last week and I ended up being left at the station all alone in a cloud of dust. Yet once again, I will purchase my ticket on the low-ownership express and watch Jacobs be the reason why the Raiders hang around in this road matchup where they're 12-point underdogs in Kansas City.

Jacobs was terrific vs the Chiefs last year, rushing for 203 yards on 29 carries in two games vs KC while averaging 7.0 yards per attempt. He's also seeing more targets in the passing game this year, averaging 4.25 targets/game in 2020. Game script likely sees more receptions in Jacobs' future this week knowing they'll need to throw to likely keep up.

WR: Randall Cobb - Houston Texans ($4,600) vs Jacksonville

I mentioned that DeShaun Watson and the Texans may be popular as DFS tournament plays despite their 0-4 record this week. But pairing him up with Cobb over the likes of Will Fuller or even the "squeaky wheel" narrative of Brandin Cooks may end up making the most amount of sense.

For a slot receiver, Cobb is actually averaging more than nine yards/target and is making big plays in the middle of the field. Will Fuller will always be known as the big-play receiver in Houston, but it's actually Cobb that's owns a higher big play percentage (passing plays of 25 yards or more) than Fuller.

Then, there's the matchup. D.J. Hayden has been cooked all year long by starting slot WRs, and Cobb should have no trouble finding open space in the middle of the field.

Even with Pro Football Focus' top-ranked WR matchup of the week, I still envision Cobb seeing less ownership than both Fuller ($6,600 DK) and Cooks who may work his way into cash lineups as a bargain at ($4,100 DK)

Benny's Sneaky Game Stack for Week 5

Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers

QB: Jimmy Garoppolo ($5,500) | RB: Jerick McKinnon ($5,800) | WR: Deebo Samuel ($5,300)

RUN IT BACK OPTION: WR - DeVante Parker ($5,900)

With so many fantasy players stacking Giants/Cowboys, Jaguars/Texans, Raiders/Chiefs and more, I think Dolphins/49ers becomes the forgotten matchup despite a total that's moved up consistently from 49 to 51.5.

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo is projected to return this week and with have his full compliment of receiving weapons available in Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, and Brandon Aiyuk. Meanwhile, McKinnon was targeted 8 times last week in the passing game, making him a perfectly reasonable QB/RB/WR stack for the Niners.

I'm pivoting off Kittle here because he's a tad bit too pricey and the Dolphins have actually been very good vs TEs this year, giving up the 8th-fewest DK points at the position. However, they've been burned by pass-catching running backs and number-one wide receivers. Deebo Samuel after returning from injury last week should be well underway to dominate his matchup vs Noah Igbinoghene on the outside.

As for Parker, he saw a season high 12 targets last week vs Seattle, going for 10 receptions and 110 yards. He'll have plenty more opportunities for volume this week against San Francisco as they continue to try and recover from an injury-plagued secondary.

Other Low Ownership / High Upside Targets

QB: DeShaun Watson ($6,900) JAX @ HOU

QB: Joe Burrow ($6,000) CIN @ BAL

RB: David Johnson ($5,200) JAX @ HOU

RB: Miles Sanders ($6,500) PHI @ PIT

WR: Terry McLaurin ($6,100) LAR @ WSH

WR: Tyler Boyd ($6,200) CIN @ BAL

WR: Golden Tate ($4,600) NYG @ DAL

TE: Dalton Schultz ($4,800) NYG @ DAL

TE: Zach Ertz ($5,700) PHI @ PIT

