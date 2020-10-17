Fantasy Football Buy, Sell, Hold for Week 6 - Move on Clyde Edwards-Helaire at Exceptional Value

Ahead of Week 6 in the NFL, "The Fantasy Exec" explores the latest trends in Fantasy Football, and helps fantasy managers determine which players to buy low on, as well as sell high and sit tight.

In this week's Buy, Sell, Hold, I look at a few veteran players with changing roles, as well as a few younger players whose opportunities will be changing as well.

Buy

Andy Dalton, Dallas Cowboys QB

Week 5 in the NFL season was a sad week for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys, Prescott is done for the season, and now it's Andy Dalton's time to run the offense. Dalton is a veteran quarterback surrounded by the best offensive talent he has ever had in his career. Earlier this week on the SI Fantasy podcast we discussed if Dalton could be an every-week starter in a 12-team league, and I think he can be.

Dallas is horrible on defense but their playmakers on offense will keep them games. Volume is king in fantasy football and Dalton should have plenty of chances to rack up fantasy points.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs RB

Shout out to Le'Veon Bell. I know he is delighted to get away from player talented hater and New York Jets Head Coach Adam Gase, but it's unfortunate that it comes at the expense of Edwards-Helaire. The Chiefs are trying to win another title, and Bell helps them do that as a natural fit in the offense.

Edwards-Helaire fantasy managers are likely sick over this, considering they likely drafted him in the middle of the first round over a month ago, I would try to snatch him from a disgruntled owner for a bargain price. Talented running backs are hard to come by, so if you can grab one for pennies on the dollar do so. Sit him on your bench for an emergency later in the season.

Travis Fulgham, Philadelphia Eagles, WR

The Eagles have not been able to fix their wide receiver problems for a couple of seasons now. DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery have been dealing with injuries all season, Jalen Reagor may be back by Week 10, Dallas Goedert is hurt, and Zach Ertz has become an afterthought. Travis Fulgham is all you got, Eagles fans.

Fulgham leads the Eagles in receiving yards and touchdowns, and it will not be long before he leads the team in targets and receptions as well. Fulgham has a $4,400 price tag on DraftKings this weekend.

Hold

Todd Gurley, Atlanta Falcons RB

You won't ever really catch me selling a running back, they are just too important to have on a good fantasy team. In the coming weeks and months, you are going to need players like Gurley on your roster if they can stay healthy. Right now Gurley is running back #11 in PPR formats. During the draft months, everyone said if Gurley can stay healthy he will be top 12 fantasy running back. He's right where he was projected to be, but despite his success, everyone is saying "sell high on Gurley."

I'd advise fantasy managers to hang on instead. The Falcons aren't as bad as the Cowboys on defense but they are close. They'll need to run Gurley to control the clock and help slow the game down. Once again, volume is king in fantasy football.

Will Fuller, Houston Texans WR

It doesn't always look pretty, and of course, an injury could be right around the corner. But if I had Will Fuller on my fantasy team, which I do, not only am I holding but I am starting him every week. He is the best player outside of Deshaun Watson on the Texans offense. Fuller has scored a touchdown in each of the last three weeks, and with Bill O'Brien gone, you will start to see the Texans play better ball.

For even more season-long fantasy football analysis, rankings, projections and your start/sit questions answered in real-time, become a member of SI Fantasy PLUS today.

Sell

A.J. Green, Cincinnati Bengals WR

If you can't sell Green, then just cut him. He has been downright horrible this season, matter of fact just throw him to the waiver wire for free.

Sometimes it's smart to buy talented players for pennies on the dollar, but Green isn't that guy anymore and this latest hamstring injury will likely send him to the IR. Green is just not healthy enough to be a competitive football player anymore. In the first two weeks of the season, Joe Burrow targeted Green 24 times, in the last three weeks Burrow targeted Green 12 times. Burrow has learned quickly that Green is washed up.