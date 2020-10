Week 8 Fantasy Football Rankings: Running Backs

Week 8 Running Back Rankings and Tiers

QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS

Tier 1

Derrick Henry @ CIN

Alvin Kamara @ CHI

Kareem Hunt vs LV

Ezekiel Elliott @ PHI

Dalvin Cook @ GB

Tier 2

Todd Gurley II @ CAR

Mike Davis vs ATL

Aaron Jones vs MIN

Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs NYJ

Josh Jacobs @ CLE

Chris Carson vs SF

Jonathan Taylor @ DET

James Conner @ BAL

Ronald Jones II @ NYG

Tier 4

Myles Gaskin vs LAR

Jamaal Williams vs MIN

David Montgomery vs NO

D'Andre Swift vs IND

Giovani Bernard vs TEN

Boston Scott vs DAL

Devin Singletary vs NE

Tier 5

Justin Jackson @ DEN

J.K. Dobbins vs PIT

Darrell Henderson @ MIA

Jerick McKinnon @ SEA

Devonta Freeman vs TB

Melvin Gordon III vs LAC

James White @ BUF

Joshua Kelley @ DEN

Tier 6

Latavius Murray @ CHI

Phillip Lindsay vs LAC

Adrian Peterson vs IND

Damien Harris @ BUF

Frank Gore @ KC

AJ Dillon vs MIN

JaMycal Hasty @ SEA

Zack Moss vs NE

Tier 7

Malcolm Brown @ MIA

Le'Veon Bell vs NYJ

Lamical Perine @ KC

Leonard Fournette @ NYG

Rex Burkhead @ BUF

Brian Hill @ CAR

D'Ernest Johnson vs LV

Tony Pollard @ PHI

Corey Clement vs DAL

Tier 8

Benny Snell Jr. @ BAL

Cam Akers @ MIA

Carlos Hyde vs SF

Kerryon Johnson vs IND

Jeremy McNichols @ CIN

Jalen Richard @ CLE

Wayne Gallman vs TB

Jeff Wilson Jr. @ SEA

Ito Smith @ CAR

Dion Lewis vs TB

Tier 9

Anthony McFarland Jr. @ BAL

Darrel Williams vs NYJ

Dontrell Hilliard vs LV

Travis Homer vs SF

Samaje Perine vs TEN

Devontae Booker @ CLE

Royce Freeman vs LAC

Ty Johnson @ KC

LeSean McCoy @ NYG

MORE FANTASY FOOTBALL: Early Week 8 Waiver Wire

For custom weekly rankings geared to your specific scoring system, check out the great membership at SI Fantasy Plus. For just $14.99 a month you'll get access to our team of award winning analysts and strategies from the best fantasy football players in the world. Click here to activate your membership.