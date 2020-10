Week 8 Fantasy Football Player Rankings: Quarterbacks

Week 8 Quarterback Rankings and Tiers

Tier 1

Patrick Mahomes II vs NYJ

Aaron Rodgers vs MIN

Russell Wilson vs SF

Tom Brady @ NYG

Josh Allen vs NE

Tier 2

Matt Ryan @ CAR

Lamar Jackson vs PIT

Carson Wentz vs DAL

Ryan Tannehill @ CIN

Tier 3

Kirk Cousins @ GB

Matthew Stafford vs IND

Teddy Bridgewater vs ATL

Justin Herbert @ DEN

Tier 4

Philip Rivers @ DET

Baker Mayfield vs LV

Joe Burrow vs TEN

Cam Newton @ BUF

Jared Goff @ MIA

Ben Roethlisberger @ BAL

Tier 5

Drew Brees @ CHI

Tua Tagovailoa vs LAR

Andy Dalton @ PHI

Derek Carr @ CLE

Tier 6

Daniel Jones vs TB

Jimmy Garoppolo @ SEA

Nick Foles vs NO

Drew Lock vs LAC

Sam Darnold @ KC

Tier 7

Jalen Hurts vs DAL

Taysom Hill @ CHI

Joe Flacco @ KC

Jarrett Stidham @ BUF

C.J. Beathard @ SEA

Brett Rypien vs LAC

