Week 8 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight Ends

The usual suspects, Travis Kelce and George Kittle, are ranked first and second on the Week 8 fantasy rankings.

Week 8 Tight End Rankings and Tiers

Tier 1

Travis Kelce vs NYJ

George Kittle @ SEA

Darren Waller @ CLE

Mark Andrews vs PIT

Tier 2

T.J. Hockenson vs IND

Hunter Henry @ DEN

Jared Cook @ CHI

Robert Tonyan vs MIN

Tier 3

Evan Engram vs TB

Jonnu Smith @ CIN

Rob Gronkowski @ NYG

Noah Fant vs LAC

Jimmy Graham vs NO

Hayden Hurst @ CAR

Tier 4

Harrison Bryant vs LV

Dalton Schultz @ PHI

Eric Ebron @ BAL

Tyler Higbee @ MIA

Richard Rodgers vs DAL

Greg Olsen vs SF

Tier 5

David Njoku vs LV

Drew Sample vs TEN

Gerald Everett @ MIA

Anthony Firkser @ CIN

Tyler Kroft vs NE

Ian Thomas vs ATL

Tier 6

Chris Herndon IV @ KC

Cameron Brate @ NYG

Will Dissly vs SF

Vance McDonald @ BAL

Cole Kmet vs NO

Albert Okwuegbunam vs LAC

