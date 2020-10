Week 8 Fantasy Football Rankings: Wide Receivers

Week 8 Wide Receiver Rankings and Tiers

Tier 1

Davante Adams vs MIN

Julio Jones @ CAR

Calvin Ridley @ CAR

Tyreek Hill vs NYJ

A.J. Brown @ CIN

D.K. Metcalf vs SF

Tier 2

Adam Thielen @ GB

Keenan Allen @ DEN

Kenny Golladay vs IND

Stefon Diggs vs NE

Tyler Lockett vs SF

Chris Godwin @ NYG

Allen Robinson II vs NO

Robby Anderson vs ATL

Mike Evans @ NYG

Amari Cooper @ PHI

D.J. Moore vs ATL

Tier 3

Cooper Kupp @ MIA

Justin Jefferson @ GB

Chase Claypool @ BAL

Robert Woods @ MIA

Tyler Boyd vs TEN

CeeDee Lamb @ PHI

Tee Higgins vs TEN

Tier 4

Mike Williams @ DEN

Darius Slayton vs TB

Travis Fulgham vs DAL

Deebo Samuel @ SEA

JuJu Smith-Schuster @ BAL

Tier 5

Sterling Shepard vs TB

Tre'Quan Smith @ CHI

Julian Edelman @ BUF

Diontae Johnson @ BAL

Jarvis Landry vs LV

Michael Gallup @ PHI

Cole Beasley vs NE

Tim Patrick vs LAC

A.J. Green vs TEN

Jerry Jeudy vs LAC

Tier 6

Marquez Valdes-Scantling vs MIN

Henry Ruggs III @ CLE

Marvin Jones Jr. vs IND

Breshad Perriman @ KC

Brandon Aiyuk @ SEA

Corey Davis @ CIN

Demarcus Robinson vs NYJ

Russell Gage @ CAR

Gabriel Davis vs NE

James Washington @ BAL

Tier 7

Golden Tate vs TB

Mecole Hardman vs NYJ

Adam Humphries @ CIN

Damiere Byrd @ BUF

N'Keal Harry @ BUF

Hunter Renfrow @ CLE

Greg Ward vs DAL

Darnell Mooney vs NO

Danny Amendola vs IND

Tier 8

Anthony Miller vs NO

Curtis Samuel vs ATL

Sterling Shepard vs TB

Kendrick Bourne @ SEA

Nelson Agholor @ CLE

Braxton Berrios @ KC

Jeff Smith @ KC

Scotty Miller @ NYG

Denzel Mims @ KC

Tier 9

David Moore vs SF

Cordarrelle Patterson vs NO

Josh Reynolds @ MIA

Rashard Higgins vs LV

Tyler Johnson @ NYG

Cedrick Wilson @ PHI

Jalen Guyton @ DEN

Marquez Callaway @ CHI

