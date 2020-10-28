Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Week 8 Wide Receivers - Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Week 8 Start ‘Em: Wide Receivers

Byes: Cardinals, Football Team, Jaguars, Texans

Start of the Week

Tyler Boyd vs. Titans

Boyd was listed as a start ‘em last week, and he produced a solid line with 13 targets, 101 yards, and nearly 28 fantasy points against the Browns. He should remain in all lineups this week too, as a favorable matchup against the Titans is next on the slate. Their defense has struggled against slot receivers, allowing 7.5 catches and the third-most fantasy points per game to the position. In fact, five wideouts have scored at least 10 points against them on routes out of the slot. Consider Boyd a high-end No. 2.

Week 8 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Start ‘Em

Robby Anderson vs. Falcons (TNF)

Anderson has taken somewhat of a backseat to his teammate, D.J. Moore, in recent weeks, but he’s still a virtual must-start when the Panthers host Atlanta on Thursday night. In their first meeting of the season back in week 5, Anderson scorched the Falcons for eight catches, 112 yards, and nearly 20 fantasy points. Atlanta has given up an average of nearly 150 yards and the fourth-most points to receivers who are lined out wide, so Anderson (and Moore) should both remain in all starting fantasy lineups.

Travis Fulgham vs. Cowboys (SNF)

Fulgham has emerged as one of the season's top waiver-wire adds, scoring at least 12.3 fantasy points in four straight games, including one game with over 31 points. I like him as a No. 2 wideout this week, as Dallas has been awful against receivers lined out wide. In fact, their defense has allowed 10 touchdowns and the third-most fantasy points to the position. In all, seven receivers have scored at least 15 points versus their putrid defense while lined out wide, including four who’ve scored at least 19 points.

Brandon Aiyuk at Seahawks

Aiyuk is coming off a solid game against the Patriots, producing six catches on seven targets and 17.5 fantasy points. He's going to be in play this week too, as the Niners travel to Seattle to face the Seahawks. Their defense has been dreadful against wide receivers, allowing 60.2 fantasy points per game (not a typo) to the position. No other team is allowing even 50 points per game. With Deebo Samuel (hamstring) out for Week 8, Aiyuk could wind up seeing plenty of targets in this tremendous matchup.

Jarvis Landry vs. Raiders

Landry didn't produce a huge stat line last week, but he did catch five passes on six targets in a win over the Bengals. With Odell Beckham Jr. out for the season, Landry should now see a slightly larger target share in the passing attack moving forward. That's good news for fantasy fans, as is this week's matchup against the Raiders. Their defense has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to enemy slot receivers, including six catches and 80.2 yards per game. I'd consider Landry a nice flex option this weekend.

More Starts

Marquise Brown vs. Steelers

Cooper Kupp at Dolphins

Tee Higgins vs. Titans

DFS Bargains

Brandon Aiyuk at Seahawks (DraftKings: $5.800)

Corey Davis at Bengals (DraftKings: $5,100)

Rashard Higgins vs. Raiders (DraftKings: $4,200)

Week 8 Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers

Sit of the Week

Amari Cooper at Eagles (SNF)

I get it. Sitting Cooper is tough to do during the bye weeks. But for those who have depth at wide receiver, he's a player to avoid for several reasons. First, the Cowboys offensive line is a total mess of injuries. Second, third-string quarterback Ben DiNucci could be under center with Andy Dalton in the NFL's concussion protocol. Finally, a matchup against Eagles cornerback Darius Slay is anything but favorable. If you do start Cooper, I will temper expectations in this matchup of NFC East foes.

Sit ‘Em

Darius Slayton vs. Buccaneers (MNF)

Slayton failed to produce a strong stat line last week, as he played second fiddle in the passing attack to Sterling Shepard and Evan Engram. He’s also averaged just 8.1 fantasy points in his last two games, and an upcoming matchup against the Bucs makes him a fade for me. Their defense has allowed an average of 97 yards with three touchdowns to opposing receivers lined out wide, which is where Slayton has run an average of 28.9 routes per game. Slayton’s matchup, plus a low floor, make him a sit ‘em.

DeVante Parker vs. Rams

Parker has been a reliable option for fantasy fans this season, averaging nearly 13 points per game while leading the Dolphins wideouts in snaps, routes, and targets. This week's matchup isn't great though, as he'll face cornerback Jalen Ramsey and a Rams defense that's allowed just one receiver to score more than 10.7 fantasy points on out-wide routes. We’re also not certain what sort of rapport Parker will have with his new quarterback, rookie Tua Tagovailoa. Unless you lack depth, Parker is a fade this week.

T.Y. Hilton at Lions

Hilton has a good matchup on paper this week, as the Lions have surrendered seven touchdowns and the 7th-most fantasy points to wideouts. Here’s the problem. Hilton has had more than his share of favorable matchups this season, and he’s still put up one game with more than 9.3 points. The Colts should find plenty of success on the ground against Detroit too, so the game script is unlikely to be in Hilton’s favor. The Colts are also 27th in pass attempts per game, which is another reason to sit Hilton again.

Julian Edelman at Bills

Edelman has gone from a reliable fantasy option with a solid floor to an undependable wideout who might soon be on the waiver wire. Over his last four games, Edelman has scored no more than 6.5 fantasy points and is being targeted just 5.3 times on average in that time. The Patriots are also throwing the football just 50.8 percent of the time, third-fewest in the league. With Cam Newton struggling in the passing game and the Bills next on the slate, Edelman simply can't be trusted to produce right now.

More Sits

Chase Claypool at Ravens

Jerry Jeudy vs. Chargers

Marvin Jones Jr. vs. Colts

DFS Fades

Stefon Diggs vs. Patriots (DraftKings: $6,800)

Cooper Kupp at Dolphins (DraftKings: $6,500)

DeVante Parker vs. Rams (DraftKings: $5,700)

