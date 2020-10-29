Fantasy Football Rankings - NFL Week 8 Quarterbacks

SI Fantasy expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 8 quarterback fantasy football rankings to help you dominate the competition!

Week 8 of the 2020 fantasy football season is here! That’s where I come in -- let's set those Week 8 lineups with a little help from my weekly PPR fantasy football rankings.

We should have a good grasp of what our team is capable of but we have to keep an eye out on the waiver wire for difference makers. You can find diamonds in the rough if injuries hurt a star. Let's make sure we bolster our roster because we never know when COVID could strike down an entire game!

This week, to view the FLEX rankings, you'll need a SI Fantasy+ subscription.

Week 8 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

MORE: Week 8 Rankings, Articles, Reports & Tools Hub

Week 8 Fantasy Rankings (PPR)

QUARTERBACKS

Patrick Mahomes, KC (vs. NYJ) Russell Wilson, SEA (vs. SF) Aaron Rodgers, GB (vs. MIN) Lamar Jackson, BAL (vs. PIT) Ryan Tannehill, TEN (at CIN) Carson Wentz, PHI (vs. DAL) - Three QBs have scored at least 28.5 fantasy points against the Cowboys defense in their first seven contests of 2020. Josh Allen, BUF (vs. NE) Justin Herbert, LAC (at DEN) - Broncos have allowed an average of 20.4 fantasy PPG to QBs. Five QBs have scored 18-plus points against them. Tom Brady, TB (at NYG) - Giants have allowed 17.9 fantasy PPG to QBs, and Carson Wentz and Ben Roethlisberger both scored 22-plus against them. Teddy Bridgewater, CAR (vs. ATL) - Every QB to play a full game against the Falcons this season has finished with at least 18.4 fantasy points. Joe Burrow, CIN (vs. TEN) - Opposing QBs have averaged nearly 20 fantasy points per game against the Titans defense this season. Derek Carr, LV (at CLE) Baker Mayfield, CLE (vs. LV) Matthew Stafford, DET (vs. IND) - Not a single QB has scored more than 16.7 fantasy points in a game against the Colts defense since Week 2. Jared Goff, LAR (at MIA) - The Dolphins have allowed just seven touchdown passes and fewer than 17 fantasy points per game to QBs in 2020. Matt Ryan, ATL (at CAR) Jimmy Garoppolo, SF (at SEA) Ben Roethlisberger, PIT (at BAL) - Roethlisberger has scored fewer than 15 fantasy points in eight of 11 career games against the Ravens in Baltimore. Drew Brees, NO (at CHI) - The Bears have held Tom Brady, Matt Ryan, Jared Goff, Matthew Stafford and Teddy Bridgewater to fewer than 17 points. Cam Newton, NE (at BUF) - Newton ranks 28th in fantasy points among QBs over the last two weeks, including a -0.18 point stat line last week. Philip Rivers, IND (at DET) Kirk Cousins, MIN (at GB) Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (vs. LAR) Daniel Jones, NYG (vs. TB) Nick Foles, CHI (vs. NO) Drew Lock, DEN (vs. LAC) Sam Darnold, NYJ (at KC) Ben DiNucci, DAL (at PHI)

Join our all-new SI Fantasy+ Member Club!

Subscribe to SI Fantasy+ and you'll have our check-cashing, high-stakes experts on standby ready to answer all your questions! Head over to our Members-Only Football chat anytime, especially on Sunday morning, to submit those last-minute "who do I start" questions! Learn more about the SI Fantasy+ advantage.

PLAY NOW: Get a huge $500 deposit bonus at DraftKings

SI Fantasy Podcast Playlist