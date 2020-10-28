Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Week 8 Kickers - Sleepers, Busts, Matchups

Week 8 Start ‘Em: Kickers

Byes: Cardinals, Football Team, Jaguars, Texans

Start of the Week

Mason Crosby vs. Vikings

Crosby has struggled in recent weeks, scoring just 14 combined fantasy points in his last three games. Still, the veteran should bust out of his statistical funk when he faces the Vikings. No team in the league has allowed more field-goal conversions (19) or fantasy points (14.0 PPG) to opposing kickers. That includes a Week 1 game against the Packers when Crosby connected on two field goals and scored 11 fantasy points.

Start ‘Em

Jake Elliott vs. Cowboys (SNF)

Notice a trend of start ‘em Eagles? Yes, it even pertains to the kickers when it comes to facing the loathsome Cowboys. Not only has their defense given up the most points in the NFL at nearly 35 a game, but kickers have put up an average of more than 10 fantasy points against them too. In fact, three kickers have scored at least 11 fantasy points while two others produce a respectable eight points. Elliott is a nice streamer.

Brandon McManus vs. Chargers

McManus went bananas in Weeks 4 and 6, scoring a combined 39 fantasy points. He crashed back to earth last week, scoring just four points in a loss to the Chiefs, but I'd get him back in your lineup for a matchup with the Chargers. Kickers have had some real success against the Bolts, as four of five enemy kickers have scored at least eight points, including three with 13 or more points. McManus should rebound this weekend.

More Starts

Wil Lutz at Bears

Stephen Gostkowski at Bengals

Sleepers

Michael Badgley at Broncos

Tyler Bass vs. Patriots

Week 8 Sit ‘Em: Kickers

Sit of the Week

Chris Boswell at Ravens

Boswell has been very steady for fantasy fans, scoring at least eight fantasy points in all but one of his first six games. However, this week, Boswell is a fade for me based on a tough matchup against the Ravens. Their defense has allowed just five field goals and the fewest fantasy points per game (3.7 PPG) to opposing kickers. In fact, just one kicker has scored more than five fantasy points against Baltimore through six games.

Sit ‘Em

Matt Prater vs. Colts

Prater has been an all-or-nothing kicker in fantasy leagues this season, scoring 10 or more points four times while posting just three points in two other games. This week’s matchup in Detroit isn’t a favorable one, at least based on the matchup against the Colts. Their defense has allowed the fourth-fewest points per game in the league (19.2 PPG), and kickers have produced an average of fewer than seven fantasy points.

Dan Bailey at Packers

Bailey has failed to produce worthwhile numbers for fantasy fans this season, putting up seven or fewer points in all but one game. That trend is likely to continue too, as he faces a Packers defense that's allowed an average of fewer than seven fantasy points per game to kickers this season. That includes Bailey, who was held to one field goal, one extra point, and four fantasy points against Green Bay in their Week 1 contest.

More Sits

Graham Gano vs. Buccaneers (MNF)

Greg Zuerlein at Eagles

Busts

Randy Bullock vs. Titans

Jason Sanders vs. Rams



Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for the latest news and analysis!