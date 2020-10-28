Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Week 8 Kickers - Sleepers, Busts, Matchups
Week 8 Start ‘Em: Kickers
Byes: Cardinals, Football Team, Jaguars, Texans
Start of the Week
Mason Crosby vs. Vikings
Crosby has struggled in recent weeks, scoring just 14 combined fantasy points in his last three games. Still, the veteran should bust out of his statistical funk when he faces the Vikings. No team in the league has allowed more field-goal conversions (19) or fantasy points (14.0 PPG) to opposing kickers. That includes a Week 1 game against the Packers when Crosby connected on two field goals and scored 11 fantasy points.
Week 8 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Start ‘Em
Jake Elliott vs. Cowboys (SNF)
Notice a trend of start ‘em Eagles? Yes, it even pertains to the kickers when it comes to facing the loathsome Cowboys. Not only has their defense given up the most points in the NFL at nearly 35 a game, but kickers have put up an average of more than 10 fantasy points against them too. In fact, three kickers have scored at least 11 fantasy points while two others produce a respectable eight points. Elliott is a nice streamer.
Brandon McManus vs. Chargers
McManus went bananas in Weeks 4 and 6, scoring a combined 39 fantasy points. He crashed back to earth last week, scoring just four points in a loss to the Chiefs, but I'd get him back in your lineup for a matchup with the Chargers. Kickers have had some real success against the Bolts, as four of five enemy kickers have scored at least eight points, including three with 13 or more points. McManus should rebound this weekend.
More Starts
- Wil Lutz at Bears
- Stephen Gostkowski at Bengals
Sleepers
- Michael Badgley at Broncos
- Tyler Bass vs. Patriots
Week 8 Sit ‘Em: Kickers
Sit of the Week
Chris Boswell at Ravens
Boswell has been very steady for fantasy fans, scoring at least eight fantasy points in all but one of his first six games. However, this week, Boswell is a fade for me based on a tough matchup against the Ravens. Their defense has allowed just five field goals and the fewest fantasy points per game (3.7 PPG) to opposing kickers. In fact, just one kicker has scored more than five fantasy points against Baltimore through six games.
Sit ‘Em
Matt Prater vs. Colts
Prater has been an all-or-nothing kicker in fantasy leagues this season, scoring 10 or more points four times while posting just three points in two other games. This week’s matchup in Detroit isn’t a favorable one, at least based on the matchup against the Colts. Their defense has allowed the fourth-fewest points per game in the league (19.2 PPG), and kickers have produced an average of fewer than seven fantasy points.
Dan Bailey at Packers
Bailey has failed to produce worthwhile numbers for fantasy fans this season, putting up seven or fewer points in all but one game. That trend is likely to continue too, as he faces a Packers defense that's allowed an average of fewer than seven fantasy points per game to kickers this season. That includes Bailey, who was held to one field goal, one extra point, and four fantasy points against Green Bay in their Week 1 contest.
More Sits
- Graham Gano vs. Buccaneers (MNF)
- Greg Zuerlein at Eagles
Busts
- Randy Bullock vs. Titans
- Jason Sanders vs. Rams
