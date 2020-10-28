Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Week 8 Kickers - Sleepers, Busts, Matchups - Sports Illustrated
SI.com
FANTASY
Fantasy+
BETTINGPODCASTS
Search

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Week 8 Kickers - Sleepers, Busts, Matchups

Start 'em and sit 'em kickers for Week 8 from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.
Author:
Publish date:

Week 8 Start ‘Em: Kickers

Byes: Cardinals, Football Team, Jaguars, Texans

Start of the Week

Mason Crosby vs. Vikings

Crosby has struggled in recent weeks, scoring just 14 combined fantasy points in his last three games. Still, the veteran should bust out of his statistical funk when he faces the Vikings. No team in the league has allowed more field-goal conversions (19) or fantasy points (14.0 PPG) to opposing kickers. That includes a Week 1 game against the Packers when Crosby connected on two field goals and scored 11 fantasy points.

Week 8 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

MORE: Week 8 Rankings, Articles, Reports & Tools Hub

Start ‘Em

Jake Elliott vs. Cowboys (SNF)

Notice a trend of start ‘em Eagles? Yes, it even pertains to the kickers when it comes to facing the loathsome Cowboys. Not only has their defense given up the most points in the NFL at nearly 35 a game, but kickers have put up an average of more than 10 fantasy points against them too. In fact, three kickers have scored at least 11 fantasy points while two others produce a respectable eight points. Elliott is a nice streamer.

Brandon McManus vs. Chargers

McManus went bananas in Weeks 4 and 6, scoring a combined 39 fantasy points. He crashed back to earth last week, scoring just four points in a loss to the Chiefs, but I'd get him back in your lineup for a matchup with the Chargers. Kickers have had some real success against the Bolts, as four of five enemy kickers have scored at least eight points, including three with 13 or more points. McManus should rebound this weekend.

More Starts

  • Wil Lutz at Bears
  • Stephen Gostkowski at Bengals

Sleepers

  • Michael Badgley at Broncos
  • Tyler Bass vs. Patriots
It's time to join the club! Become a member of SI Fantasy+ for as low as 34 cents a day!

It's time to join the club! Become a member of SI Fantasy+ for as low as 34 cents a day!

Week 8 Sit ‘Em: Kickers

Sit of the Week

Chris Boswell at Ravens

Boswell has been very steady for fantasy fans, scoring at least eight fantasy points in all but one of his first six games. However, this week, Boswell is a fade for me based on a tough matchup against the Ravens. Their defense has allowed just five field goals and the fewest fantasy points per game (3.7 PPG) to opposing kickers. In fact, just one kicker has scored more than five fantasy points against Baltimore through six games.

Sit ‘Em

Matt Prater vs. Colts

Prater has been an all-or-nothing kicker in fantasy leagues this season, scoring 10 or more points four times while posting just three points in two other games. This week’s matchup in Detroit isn’t a favorable one, at least based on the matchup against the Colts. Their defense has allowed the fourth-fewest points per game in the league (19.2 PPG), and kickers have produced an average of fewer than seven fantasy points.

Dan Bailey at Packers

Bailey has failed to produce worthwhile numbers for fantasy fans this season, putting up seven or fewer points in all but one game. That trend is likely to continue too, as he faces a Packers defense that's allowed an average of fewer than seven fantasy points per game to kickers this season. That includes Bailey, who was held to one field goal, one extra point, and four fantasy points against Green Bay in their Week 1 contest.

BETTOR'S DREAM: Up to $1,000 Sign Up Bonus at DraftKings Sportsbook

More Sits

  • Graham Gano vs. Buccaneers (MNF)
  • Greg Zuerlein at Eagles

Busts

  • Randy Bullock vs. Titans
  • Jason Sanders vs. Rams

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for the latest news and analysis!

YOU MAY LIKE

Eagles Brandon Graham Defense Fantasy Football
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Week 8 Defenses - Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Start 'em and sit 'em defenses for Week 8 from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.

Fantasy Football Week 8 Start Em, Sit Em: Running Backs
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Week 8 Running Backs - Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Start 'em and sit 'em running backs for Week 8 from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.

Fantasy Football Week 8 Start Em, Sit Em: Tight Ends
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Week 8 Tight Ends - Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Start 'em and sit 'em tight ends for Week 8 from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.

Mason Crosby, Packers
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Week 8 Kickers - Sleepers, Busts, Matchups

Start 'em and sit 'em kickers for Week 8 from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.

Fantasy Football Week 8 Start Em, Sit Em: Quarterbacks
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Week 8 Quarterbacks - Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Start 'em and sit 'em quarterbacks for Week 8 from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.

Fantasy Football Week 8 Start Em, Sit Em: Wide Receivers
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Week 8 Wide Receivers - Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Start 'em and sit 'em wide receivers for Week 8 from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.

Oct 27, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner (10) poses for a picture with his wife Kourtney Pogue after the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays to win the World Series in game six of the 2020 World Series at Globe Life Field.
MLB

How Dodgers' Celebration Became Possible Superspreading Event

After testing positive for COVID-19, Justin Turner celebrated the Dodgers' World Series win on the field with his teammates.

justin-turner-dodgers-covid-positive
Play
MLB

Dodgers 3B Justin Turner Tests Positive for COVID-19

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner tested positive for COVID-19, MLB announced on Tuesday night.