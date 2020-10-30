Fantasy Football Buy Low: Week 8 - Players to Buy Low, Sell High, and Hold onto in Fantasy

SI Fantasy insider Corey Parson runs through his weekly list of players to buy low, sell high, or just hang tight on entering Week 8 of the fantasy football season.

Buy Low

J.K. Dobbins, Baltimore Ravens, RB

Baltimore Ravens rookie running back J.K.Dobbins may still be on your waiver wire or sitting available in free agency. If that is the case, it's time to buy now.

Mark Ingram is dealing with an ankle injury and could miss this week's showdown vs the Pittsburgh Steelers. Two weeks ago against the Eagles, Dobbins carried the ball nine times factoring into his biggest workload of the season. Gus Edwards will still be in the mix, but Dobbins is a more talented player and talent always seems to find a way to win. Dobbins, unlike Edwards, can catch the football very well out of the backfield that will allow him the opportunity to get more snaps than Edwards.

Dobbins is only rostered in 44% of ESPN leagues, so right now is the perfect time to buy before he starts getting noticed.

Rashard Higgins Cleveland Browns, WR - With Odell Beckham out for the remainder of the season, Higgins will see his fantasy value increase exponentially.

Last week Higgins caught all 6 of his targets for 110 yards, and has also scored in two of the Browns last three games. Cleveland has nice pieces on offense, and Higgins fits in well with more guaranteed targets. You won't have to pay much for himm so buy now while the price is still low.

Higgins has a $4,200 dollar price tag on DraftKings this week.

Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys, RB

The Dallas Cowboys are playing horrible football, and they look like a team that does not practice. When Dak Prescott went down for the season, many people thought the offense would run through Ezekiel Elliott, and he would become an even more valuable fantasy asset. That has not the case at all.

Zeke has been pitiful this season. He leads all running backs in fumbles and dropped passes, looks out of shape and unmotivated. Tony Pollard clearly will not take over but I expect him to be involved more. Pollard runs very hard, and he looks like the only Cowboys player that is trying. I would not be surprised if at some point during the second half of the season, the Cowboys limit Zeke and save him for next season when Dak back and their offensive line is fully healthy.

Marcus Johnson, Indianapolis Colts WR

In the Indianapolis Colts' last two games, Johnson has 11 targets. For context, T.Y. Hilton is the only Colts receiver with more.

The Colts like to win games by running the ball and controlling the clock, but with a slew of division opponents coming up on the schedule I can see Philip Rivers attempting to get the Colts passing game going.

Hilton is washed up and Zach Pascal is pedestrian, so if you are in a 10-team league Johnson should not be on your radar. In 12-team leagues with deep rosters, Johnson is a nice speculative cheap buy, if you play in a 14 or 16 team league Johnson has immediate fantasy value.

Sell High

Mike Davis, Carolina Panthers RB

If you have been riding Mike Davis while Christian McCaffrey has been out, that ride likely comes to an end as McCaffrey should be ready to roll for the Panthers next game. If you rostered McCaffrey and Davis you are in a good spot to hold onto Davis. If you rostered Davis and do not have McCaffrey, now is the time to sell Davis to the fantasy manager that has CMC and would like to have an insurance policy in place ahead of the fantasy playoffs.

Antonio Gibson Washington Football Team, RB - Antonio Gibson was dynamite last weekend as he ran for 128 yards against the lowly Dallas Cowboys defense. Washington had the lead from the early stages of the game and never looked back.

Gibson will not put up numbers like this again this season, Washington has a bye this week, and then they play the Giants. I would try to sell Gibson early next week when fantasy managers think he'll have another smash game against New York. It's not hard to forget, but in case you did, the Cowboys have a historically bad defense. Washington will not control the clock like they did last week again this season.

Sit Tight

Dez Bryant, Baltimore Ravens WR

Congratulations to Baltimore Ravens practice squad member Dez Bryant on his recent signing. I have been a fan of Bryant since he came into the NFL and was very happy to see him get a shot with the Baltimore Ravens.

I thought Bryant got a raw deal in Dallas but now he has another opportunity trying to battle back from an Achilles injury. Many fantasy managers are looking to add Bryant to their fantasy roster for a late-season run, unfortunately I don't think that is a good idea. Bryant is on the Ravens practice squad sure he may get a chance to play at some point this season but how optimistic can you really be, Bryant is behind Willie Snead and Miles Boykin at the wide receiver position with no fantasy value.

Dez played his best with Tony Romo who threw him tons of 50/50 balls. At the time, Bryant had the athleticism to win those battles. When we last saw Bryant in the NFL that wasn't the case. I love Dez and will root for him, but I'm not a buyer.

