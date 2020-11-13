NFL DFS Week 10: Wide Receivers Report - Browns Won't Slow Down Will Fuller

Week 10 NFL DFS Reports

Davante Adams, GB (DK – $9,000/FD – $9,500)

The Aaron Rodgers to Adams combination has been impressive over the past three weeks (13/196/2, 7/53/3, and 10/173/1). His success over six games (53/675/8) projected over a full season would be 141 catches for 1,800 yards and 21 touchdowns. The Jaguars fell to 20th defending wide receivers (102/1,421/8) after showing regression in three (HOU – 20/284/2, LAC – 13/213/2, and HOU – 11/204/2) over their last four matchups. Jacksonville doesn’t have a top cornerback option, but they certainly will try to double Adams. One receiver has over 100 yards against the Jaguars over the previous four games (Brandin Cooks – 8/161/1, Kenny Golladay – 4/105, Keenan Allen – 10/125, and Will Fuller – 5/100/1). The downside here is that Adams needs to score at least 36.00 fantasy points to fill his salary bucket or a 9/120/2 type game. High floor with plenty of explosiveness.

DeAndre Hopkins, ARI (DK – $7,700/FD – $8,600)

The Dolphins took away Hopkins (3/30 on three targets) in Week 9, his third-lowest output over the past five weeks (7/41 and 2/73). Before the bye week, Hopkins offered the most value in odd weeks (14/151, 10/137, 6/131/1, and 10/103/1). Other than touchdowns (3), he is on pace for impactful catches (120) and receiving yards (1,468). Buffalo ranks 9th vs. the wide receiver position (111/1,357/8), with most of the damage coming in two games (LAR – 18/241/2 and SEA – 15/219/2). Hopkins will face CB Tre'Davious White on most plays, which is probably not as bad as expected after a slow start to White's season. Slightly against the grain in Week 10 at DraftKings. Three wide receivers (Jamison Crowder – 7/115/1, Cooper Kupp – 9/107/1, and DK Metcalf – 7/108/1) have over 100 yards receiving against the Bills.

DK Metcalf, SEA (DK – $7,600/FD – $8,300)

© Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Over the last two games (12/161/2 and 7/108/1), Metcalf pushed his game to another level, highlighted by his catch rate (79.2). His season started with five productive games (4/95/1, 4/92/1, 4/110/1, 4/106, and 6/93/2) before tripping up in Arizona (2/23). He caught only 54.5 percent of his targets over the first six weeks. The Rams have the third-best defense vs. wide receivers (90/997/1), which is also helped by a favorable wide receiver schedule (DAL, PHI, BUF, NYG, WAS, SF, CHI, and MIA). Cole Beasley (6/100) is the only wide receiver with 100 yards receiving. Typically, Los Angeles doesn’t shadow, but Metcalf will still see plenty of CB Jalen Ramsey. Russell Wilson has been electric this year, which keeps his wide receivers viable in any matchup.

Stefon Diggs, BUF (DK – $7,500/FD – $7,900)

The Bills threw the ball great in Week 9 (415/3), and Diggs his part in catches (9) and receiving yards (118). Unfortunately, he failed to score the needed touchdown to match some of the top wide receivers for the week. His floor has been six catches in eight of his nine contests while averaging 10.1 targets per game. Diggs only has one impact game (8/153/1), which he needs to repeat to be in play in the daily tournaments in Week 10. Arizona struggled vs. wide receivers over the previous three weeks (20/191/1, 20/277/3, and 15/170/2), pushing them back to 18th in wide receiver defense (112/1,371/9). The Cardinals should use CB Patrick Peterson in shadow coverage on many plays against Diggs. Arizona struggled to defend three wide receivers (Terry McLaurin – 7/125/1, Jamison Crowder – 8/116/1, and Tyler Lockett – 15/200/3). Diggs looks to be a coin flip option at this level at DraftKings.

Michael Thomas, NO (DK – $7,400/FD – $8,500)

It’s hard to imagine as the calendar turns to Week 10 in the NFL season that Thomas only has eight catches for 68 yards. Tampa defended him well in both of his starts (3/17 and 5/51). In 2019, he played well against the 49ers (11/134/1). San Francisco is about league average defending wide receivers (113/1,405/12) while showing more risk in their previous two matchups (SEA – 19/212/3 and GB – 13/229/3). The 49ers gave up high production to three top receivers (DeAndre Hopkins – 14/151, DK Metcalf – 12/161/2, Davante Adams – 10/173/1). Thomas looks poised to put his name on the 2020 fantasy map this week.

Keenan Allen, LAC (DK – $7,100/FD – $7,800)

Other than a down week against the Saints (2/29/1), Allen has been impressive over his other seven games (7/96, 13/132/1, 8/62, 10/125, 9/67/1, and 9/103/1). His resume at home (39/456/2) has been much better than on the road (23/195/2) with an equal number of games (4). Allen is on pace for 122 catches for 1,302 yards and eight touchdowns with only one drop on the year. Miami sits 22nd against the wide receiver position (113/1,551/7), with four teams gaining over 200 yards (BUF – 20/358/3, SEA – 11/272/1, LAR – 24/262/1, and ARI – 14/217/1). CB Nik Needham will have his hands full, despite not allowing a touchdown. His matchup gives him upside, but his road record paints a lower picture.

Cooper Kupp, LAR (DK – $6,900/FD – $7,700)

The two best games (9/107/1 and 11/110) by Kupp came on the road against two AFC East opponents (BUF and MIA). Over his other six games, he has 28 catches for 310 yards and one touchdown with 41 targets. He is on pace for 96 catches for 1,054 yards and two touchdowns. In 2019, Kupp had one impact game (9/117/1) in his two starts against the Seahawks (4/45/1) in his other game. Seattle remains last in the NFL defending wide receivers (176/2,236/13) with four opponents (ATL – 27/401/2, NE – 23/330, DAL – 26/405/3, and BUF – 25/351/2) having a high level of success. The Seahawks have allowed eight catches or more to 14 wide receivers, with nine players gaining over 100 yards. Kupp was limited in practice this week with wrist and oblique issues that appear to be minor. Kupp looked poised for an 8/100/1 showing.

Terry McLaurin, WAS (DK – $6,800/FD – $7,000)

Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

The floor of McLaurin continues to rise. He picked up seven catches in his last three starts while shining in four (7/125/1, 10/118, 7/90/1, and 7/115/1) of his previous seven games. McLaurin is on pace for 100 catches for 1,384 yards and six touchdowns thanks to growth in his catch rate (64.9). The Lions moved up to 13th in wide receiver defense (104/1,376/7) despite four teams (CHI – 14/201/2, ARI – 17/208/2, JAC – 17/204, and ATL – 20/224/1) gaining over 200 yards. Two wide receivers (DeAndre Hopkins – 10/137 and Keelan Cole – 6/143) gained over 100 yards. CB Desmond Trufant will have his hands full in this matchup. His rising salary takes away McLaurin's edge, even with an improved opportunity.

Will Fuller, HOU (DK – $6,700/FD – $7,100)

Fuller has a touchdown in six straight games while producing the best results in Week 4 (6/108/1), Week 6 (6/123/1), and Week 9 (5/100/1). Despite his success (11th in wide receiver scoring – 16.38 FPPG), Houston gave him only 6.5 targets per game. Fuller is on pace for 72 catches for 1,180 yards and 12 touchdowns. Cleveland ranks 28th defending wide receivers (120/1,506/12) with two disaster games (DAL – 26/319/3 and CIN – 25/308/2). CB Terrance Mitchell allows a low catch rate, but he will be tested in the deep passing game. Three wide receivers (Amari Cooper – 12/134/1, Marquise Brown – 5/101, and Tyler Boyd – 11/101/1) gained over 100 yards vs. the Browns. The key here is game flow, as Fuller does have a 40-plus game in his bag.

Robert Woods, LAR (DK – $6,600/FD – $7,200)

Woods picked up a pair of touchdowns last week, which led to his best game (7/94/2) of the season. Over the previous six weeks, he scored five times with 392 combined yards and 29 catches. Woods continues to be a top receiver in rushing production (16/108/2). In 2019, he had 12 catches for 175 yards and one touchdown in two games vs. the Seahawks, with his highlight game coming at home (7/127/1). CB Quinton Dunbar will give up some big plays and touchdowns. A favorable matchup and one of the Rams’ wide receivers should come in this week.

Tyler Lockett, SEA (DK – $6,500/FD – $7,400)

The Seahawks have struggled to get Lockett the ball in four (2/29, 4/44, 4/33, and 4/40) of their past five games. Almost half of his production (53/615/7) came in two impact games (9/100/3 and 15/200/3). Overall, he averages 8.75 targets per game with an exceptional catch rate (75.7). Last season the Rams held him to eight catches for 94 yards and one touchdown in two games. CB Troy Hill allows a high catch rate, but receivers gain short yards per catch with no touchdowns allowed. Based on his 2020 path, Lockett looks poised to deliver a productive game in a bounce-back week.

Travis Fulgham, PHI (DK – $6,400/FD – $6,800)

Fulgham was a great find on the waiver wire for fantasy owners and a needed receiving option for the Eagles with so many injuries at wide receiver. Over five games, he has 29 catches for 435 yards and four touchdowns on 44 targets. His best showing (10/152/1) came in Week 5 against the Steelers on the road. Fulgham has over 70 yards receiving in four straight games. The Giants held him to five catches for 73 yards in Week 7. New York slipped to 23rd in wide receiver defense (130/1,628/9) with three teams (DAL – 18/242, PHI – 15/216/1, and WAS – 14/259/1) gaining over 200 yards. CB James Bradberry tends to be up and down despite holding wide receivers to short yards per catch. Tempting, but the Eagles will have the best depth in their receiving core in Week 10.

Tyler Boyd, CIN (DK – $6,400/FD – $6,700)

Boyd scored in two straight games while doing the most damage in three contests (7/72/1, 10/125, and 11/101/1). He is on pace for 108 catches for 1,168 yards and six touchdowns. He played well in his start at home (5/101/1) against the Steelers while coming up empty on the road (3/33). Pittsburgh continues to underachieve defending wide receivers (99/1,444/11) with four teams (DEN – 13/205, HOU – 14/207/2, PHI – 17/233/2, and TEN – 13/207/2) gaining over 200 yards. The Steelers have weakness defending receivers in the slot, which is highlighted by the success of Travis Fulgham (10/152/1). Pittsburgh will rush the quarterback, which will shorten the passing window for Joe Burrow. Against the grain option with sneaky upside.

Mike Evans, TB (DK – $6,300/FD – $7,300)

After nine games, there has been more disappointment than excitement for Evans. Other than two impact games (7/104/1 and 7/122/1), his output has been dull in five contests (1/2/1, 2/2/2, 1/10, 2/37, and 4/64). In his seven of his starts, Evans only had 34 combined targets (4.9 per game). He shined in Week 2 (23.40 fantasy points) against the Panthers. Carolina had their worst showing defending wide receivers in Week 9 (KC – 15/195/3), pushing them down to 10th in wide receiver defense (118/1,389/8). CB Donte Jackson is the weakest link in coverage in the secondary for Carolina. Tom Brady needs a bounce-back game, and Evans should be in line for a productive outing while being a low percentage own.

D.J. Chark, JAC (DK – $6,200/FD – $6,600)

Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

With Jake Luton starting at quarterback for the Jaguars, Chark parlayed a long early score (73- yard TD) to an impactful day (7/146/1). He also played well in Week 4 (8/95/2), but Chark lacked playable value in his other five matchups (11.50, 12.40, 4.60, 11.50, and 3.60 fantasy points). The Packers have the fifth-best defense against wide receivers (96/1,175/8), with two players gaining over 100 yards (Adam Thielen – 6/110/2 and Richie James – 9/184/1). His CB/WR matchup against Jaire Alexander is unfavorable. Chark is in my avoid column in Week 10.

Robby Anderson, CAR (DK – $6,100/FD – $6,400)

Anderson had a season-high 13 targets against the Chiefs, leading to nine catches for 63 yards. Since Week 1 (6/114/1), he hasn’t scored over 20.00 fantasy points with no touchdowns in eight games. Anderson played well vs. Tampa in Week 2 (9/109). The Bucs rank seventh in wide receiver defense (121/1,439/8), with the only poor showing coming in Week 2 (20/250) coming against the Panthers. CB Carlton Davis played well in shadow coverage against the Saints and Packers. Without a touchdown, Anderson is overpriced.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT (DK – $6,100/FD – $6,400)

Since his empty game (2/6) in Week 6, Smith-Schuster played well in three straight weeks (9/85, 7/67, and 6/93/1) on the road. Over this span, he gained over 20 yards on six passes compared to only one over his first five contests. Smith-Schuster is on pace for 90 catches for 878 yards and eight touchdowns, with his most significant shortfall coming in his yards per catch (9.8). The Bengals are 14th defending wide receivers (102/1,351/9). The Jaguars beat them for 20 catches for 271 yards and two touchdowns in Week 4. Cincinnati allowed over 100 yards to a wide receiver over the previous three weeks (Marcus Johnson – 5/108, Rashard Higgins – 6/110, and Corey Davis – 8/128/1). CB LeShaun Sims is the weak link in the Bengals’ secondary. Pittsburgh should throw the ball well this week, and Smith-Schuster is trending toward an impact game.

Chris Godwin, TB (DK – $6,000/FD – $7,500)

Godwin led the Bucs in wide receiver snaps (94 percent) in Week 9, but he finished with only three catches for 41 yards on six targets. He has 28 catches for 320 yards and two touchdowns over five games with only one week of value (23.80 fantasy points). Godwin averages seven targets per game. He played great in both games (8/121/1 and 10/151) against the Panthers in 2019. Not quite healthy, but his resume in this matchup does suggest an impact game is a viable outcome.

Jarvis Landry, CLE (DK – 5,900/FD – $6,000)

Landry came into 2020 with a floor of 80 catches for 900 yards while scoring 32 touchdowns in 96 games. He is on pace for only 66 catches for 838 yards and no receiving touchdowns. Landry scored fewer than 13.00 fantasy points in seven of his eight games. The Texans fell to 26th defending wide receivers (114/1,390/13) after allowing over 200 yards to four (MIN – 12/217/1, JAC – 17/208/2, GB – 15/202/3, and JAC – 17/213/1) of their previous five opponents. Houston gave up over 100 yards to four players (Adam Thielen – 8/1114/1, Justin Jefferson – 4/103, Davante Adams – 13/196/2, and D.J. Chark – 7/146/1). CB Eric Murray struggled in only one game this year, but his overall resume isn’t high enough to shut down Landry. His second half of the year should be much better.

Antonio Brown, TB (DK – $5,800/FD – $6,500)

The rhythm between Tom Brady and Brown wasn’t there in his first game. He caught three of his five targets for 31 yards. His reads led to at least one interception. The Bucs had him on the field for 78 percent of their plays as their WR3. CB Rasul Douglas will give up touchdowns while struggling in coverage against the Chiefs last week. Brown needs double-digit targets to be in the mix at this level.

Chase Claypool, PIT (DK – $5,800/FD – $6,100)

A chaser game against the Cowboys led to Claypool receiving a season-high 13 targets. He finished with eight catches for 69 yards. Over the last five games, Claypool picked up 25 catches for 310 yards and six touchdowns or 15.67 FPPG. The Bengals will struggle to match his size and speed. The Steelers’ passing game rates highly this week, which puts Claypool in the hunt for an impact game.

Brandon Aiyuk, SF (DK – $5,700/FD – $6,500)

The 49ers will have Aiyuk back in the starting lineup this week after missing a game with a Covid issue. He played well in his previous two matchups (6/115 and 8/91/1) while receiving 17 combined targets. With Deebo Samuel expected to be out this week, Aiyuk assumes the WR1 role for San Fran. Over seven games, he has 28 catches for 371 yards and two touchdowns. His other game of value (21.10 fantasy points) came in Week 3. The Saints moved to 19th against wide receivers (95/1,366/11) with failure against two opponents (CAR – 17/219/2 and CHI – 22/239/2). CB Marshon Lattimore hasn’t played well this year, but he should be a tough matchup for Aiyuk.

Christian Kirk, ARI (DK – $5,700/FD – $6,300)

Kirk played much better over his last five games (20/343/6), highlighted by his success over the previous three weeks (2/86/2, 5/37/2, and 5/123/1). Kirk moved to 29th in wide receiving scoring (12.41 FPPG), despite averaging 5.7 targets per game. CB Levi Wallace played well in four of his five full games, but the Dolphins did have their way with him. Hot player and DeAndre Hopkins will see Buffalo’s top cornerback.

Jerry Jeudy, DEN (DK – $5,600/FD – $5,800)

Over the previous two games, Jeudy caught 11 passes for 198 yards and a touchdown thanks to an impact game (7/125/1) against the Falcons. He is on pace for 60 catches for 968 yards and four touchdowns. Jeudy continues to have a low catch rate (49.2). He missed practice this week with a shoulder issue that may keep him out of this week’s game. Las Vegas sits 17th defending wide receivers (98/1,386/8) with failure in four games (CAR – 16/212/1, BUF – 16/239/2, TB – 19/238/3, and LAC (16/243/1). CB Trayvon Mullen has talent, but he will give up some big plays and touchdowns. Too much downside at this point in his career.

Brandin Cooks, HOU (DK – $5,600/FD – $6,300)

After a productive four games (8/161/1, 9/68/1, 7/60, and 3/83/1), Cooks moved to 25th in wide receiver scoring (13.25 FPPG). He is now on pace for 74 catches for 1,020 yards and six touchdowns. His only impact game (8/161/1) came in Week 5 vs. the Jaguars. Cooks has nine targets or more in his previous four starts. CB Denzel Ward allows short yards per catch, but he has been beaten multiple times for touchdowns. Cleveland rarely moves their cornerbacks around, which is a positive for Cooks. More steady than explosive in Week 10.

Tee Higgins, CIN (DK – $5,500/FD – $6,100)

The floor of Higgins continues to be higher than expected after taking a zero in Week 1. Over his next seven games, he caught 33 passes for 488 yards and three touchdowns on 52 targets. Higgins scored over 14.40 fantasy points in four of his previous six weeks. CB Joe Haden allows a low catch rate, but he will give up some big plays and touchdowns. Tough matchup, but the Bengals will need to throw in this game.

Mike Williams, LAC (DK – $5,400/FD – $5,900)

© Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Williams played well in three (5/109/2, 5/99/1, and 5/81) of his previous four games. In his other four weeks, he caught eight passes for 104 yards on 17 targets. Williams gains 17.1 yards per catch with 37.5 percent of his last 16 catches gaining over 20 yards. CB Byron Jones hasn’t lived up to expectations after signing a big contract in the offseason. His rising salary doesn’t match his overall opportunity. Fade in Week 10 at DraftKings.

John Brown, BUF (DK – $5,300/FD – $5,600)

Brown had no value from Week 3 to Week 8 when he missed two games with emptiness in his other starts (4/42, 0/0, and 1/21). He beat the Seahawks for eight catches for 99 yards in Week 9, which was his best showing since the first two games (6/70/1 and 4/82/1). CB Dre Kirkpatrick allows a high catch rate while keeping receivers in front of him on most plays. More bust than boom.

Marvin Jones, DET (DK – $5,200/FD – $6,200)

The Lions struggled to pass the ball last week, which led to Jones receiving only four targets. Over his previous three games, Jones had 11 catches for 162 yards and three touchdowns. He is on pace for 50 catches for 616 yards and eight touchdowns, below his expected draft value. Jones averages only five targets per game. Washington leads the NFL in wide receiver defense (80/1,056/3) with no receiver gaining over 100 yards. With Kenny Golladay out this week, Jones still has a chance to see a step-up in targets. Only a gamble.

Diontae Johnson, PIT (DK – $5,200/FD – $5,700)

Johnson has double-digit targets in four of his seven games, leading to a floor of six catches in his best showings. He has two impact games (23.20 and 29.00 FPPG). His downside comes with his three short outings (0/0, 1/-2, and 1/6). CB Williams Jackson has first-round talent, but he will make mistakes in touchdowns and big plays. One of the three darts that may come in for the Steelers’ passing game.

DJ Moore, CAR (DK – $5,100/FD – $6,900)

Fantasy owners want more, more, more, but Moore continues to give them less over the previous two games (2/55 and 2/18). He has six targets or fewer in six of his last seven contests. Moore played well from Week 5 to Week 7 (4/93/1, 5/93, and 4/93/2) while also producing a top game (8/120) against Tampa. CB Jamel Dean played well off the bench earning him a starting job over the last two games. Moore is priced favorably, but he does need more targets.

DeVante Parker, MIA (DK – $5,000/FD – $6,000)

Parker has seven catches for 67 yards and a touchdown in his two games with Tua Tagovailoa starting at quarterback. His ticket has been empty in five (4/47, 5/69, 2/50/1, 3/35, and 1/3/1) of his eight starts. Parker played at a high-level in only one game (10/110). He is on pace for 72 catches for 862 yards and six touchdowns. The Chargers are eighth in the league defending wide receivers (95/1,293/7) with struggles in one game (TB – 16/245/2). CB Casey Hayward has been a top cornerback for Los Angeles, but he has given up many big plays with failure in touchdowns in four games.

Curtis Samuel, CAR (DK – $4,900/FD – $5,700)

The Panthers have leaned on Samuel more over the last three games (19/225/4), especially in scoring near the goal line. In Week 9, he had a season-high nine targets, leading to an impact game (9/118/1). Over the last seven games, Samuel caught 33 of his 35 targets (94.3 percent), which commands more chances. He is on pace for 76 catches for 942 combined yards and eight touchdowns. Tampa held him to two catches for 39 yards in Week 2. CB Sean Murphy-Bunting has risk in scoring while allowing a high number of targets to be caught. With Christian McCaffrey out again this week, Samuel may even see a bump in rushes. His direction and salary put him in play in this matchup.

Darius Slayton, NYG (DK – $4,800/FD – $5,900)

The Redskins held Slayton to one catch for six yards on one target last week. His play has been quiet over the past month (10/126/1). Slayton has two impact games (6/102/2 and 8/129) while being on pace for 66 catches for 982 yards and six touchdowns. He struggled in Week 7 (2/23) against the Eagles. Philly is league average against the wide receiver position (103/1,148/7) with two poor games (CIN – 24/239/2 and PIT – 18/173/3). CB Darius Slay shadowed him in their early matchup. Tough to trust, but Slayton will play better at home.

