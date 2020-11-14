NFL DFS Week 10: Tight Ends Report - Send Darren Waller Deep!

Week 10 NFL DFS Reports

Darren Waller, LV (DK – $5,900/FD – $7,000)

Waller remains the second-highest scoring tight end (14.04 FPPG). He scored between 13.00 and 17.00 points in four of his last six games, helped by three touchdowns over this stretch. His only impact game (12/105/1) came in Week 2 at home vs. the Saints. Waller averages nine targets per game while being on pace for 100 catches for 788 yards and eight touchdowns. In 2019, he had two steady showings (7/70 and 6/107) against the Broncos. Denver sits 13th in tight end defense (44/418/2), with the most damage coming in Week 1 (TEN – 7/42/2). The Broncos haven’t allowed a touchdown in the previous seven games. Waller has the opportunity to produce a big week if game flow pushed toward the passing game for the Raiders. We just need fewer dink-and-dunk plays and for the Raiders to take a few shots down the field with him to open up his scoring ceiling.

T.J. Hockenson, DET (DK – $5,100/FD – $6,200)

Hockenson hits the halfway point of the season with 34 catches for 360 yards and five touchdowns while ranking third in tight end scoring (12.75 FPPG). He landed on the injury report this week with a toe injury that puts him at risk to play on Sunday. With Kenny Golladay injured over the past two games, Hockenson saw a bump in targets (10 and 8). On the year, he hasn’t scored over 17.00 fantasy points in any week. Washington slipped to 27th in tight end defense (42/464/6) with four opponents (PHI – 11/119/2, BAL – 4/66/2, LAR – 6/102, and NYG – 8/56/1). Rated well this week if his injury ends up being minor.

Noah Fant, DEN (DK – $4,900/FD – $7,000)

Trust has become an issue with Fant due to a lingering ankle issue. Since missing Week 6, he failed to produce a winning game over three starts (3/38, 7/47, and 3/45). Fant was knocked out of last week’s game for some plays, but he still finished with 78 percent of the Broncos' tight end playing time. His best two games (5/81/1 and 4/57/1) came over the first two weeks of the year. The Raiders have been hot and cold defending tight ends (33/361/3 – 10th). Las Vegas held four teams (3/20, 0/0, 4/44, and 4/33) to low production at tight end while failing against the Chiefs (8/108/1) and Bucs (7/82/1). Fant has upside talent, but he needs more targets and to shake the injury bug.

Rob Gronkowski, TB (DK – $4,700/FD – $6,100)

The addition of Antonio Brown to Tampa’s receiving core ended Gronkowski’s momentum over his previous three games (5/78/1, 5/62/1, and 4/41/1). The Saints held him to only one catch for two yards on six targets in Week 9. He ranks 16th in tight end scoring (8.59 FPPG) while being on pace for 48 catches for 574 yards and five touchdowns. The Panthers shut him out in Week 2. Carolina fell to 14th vs. the tight end position (48/467/2) after Travis Kelce beat them for 10 catches for 159 yards. Tampa has three elite wide receivers, which makes Gronkowski only a complementary piece to their passing puzzle.

Jared Cook, NO (DK – $4,600/FD – $6,000)

Cook saw his three-game scoring streak (2/52/1, 3/32/1, and 5/51/1) end in a blowout game vs. the Bucs. Over seven games, he only 21 catches for 279 yards and four touchdowns with no impact games. Cook averages only 4.6 targets per game. The 49ers held tight ends to fewer than 10.00 fantasy points in five different weeks, helping them to the seventh ranking against tight ends (33/328/2). Michael Thomas will command the ball in Week 10, which lowers Cook's chances in a below-par matchup.

Evan Engram, NYG (DK – $4,500/FD – $5,600)

Engram has been active in the Giants’ passing game over the last three weeks (6/46, 5/61, and 5/48/1) thanks to improvement in his targets (9, 10, and 10). He sits 14th in tight end scoring (9.26 FPPG) with 10.90 fantasy points vs. the Eagles in Week 7. Philly allows the fourth-most fantasy points to tight ends (49/476/6), with most of the disaster coming in two games (LAR – 5/54/3 and SF – 15/183/1). Engram is trending upward and his matchup paired with his salary makes him one of the better values at tight end at DraftKings in Week 10.

Eric Ebron, PIT (DK – $4,400/FD – $5,400)

Ebron scored in each of his previous two games. He doesn’t have over 52 yards receiving in any week while averaging 5.4 targets. Ebron is on pace for 58 catches for 570 yards and six touchdowns, with his best game coming in Week 2 (5/52/1). The Bengals rank 31st vs. the tight end position (45/545/4), with their most struggles in three games (10/92, 7/58/1, and 6/76/3). Not a target, but Ebron may score with enough chances to fill his salary bucket.

Mike Gesicki, MIA (DK – $4,300/FD – $5,300)

There hasn’t been a Gesicki signing in the daily games since Week 2 (8/130/1). Over his last six weeks, he only has 11 combined catches for 171 yards and a touchdown. Los Angeles fell to 25th in tight end defense (409/396/4), with their most significant struggles coming against Kansas City (9/90/1) and Tampa Bay (5/82/2). The talent to surprise, but his 3.3 targets per game since Week 2 doesn’t excite.

Dallas Goedert, PHI (DK – $4,200/FD – $5,800)

After missing four games, Goedert returned to action in Week 8. The Eagles had him on the field for 84 percent of their tight end snaps, but he finished with a disappointing game (1/15). His season started with a dominating showing in Week 1 (8/101/1) against Washington as the TE2 for Philly. The Giants rank ninth defending tight ends (35/409/2), with the most struggles coming against Tampa (6/76/1). The Eagles have been one of the best teams in the league throwing to the tight end before 2020. Goedert has an excellent salary at DraftKings, which points to a must-start in some fashion in Week 10.

Hunter Henry, LAC (DK – $4,100/FD – $5,500)

© Kareem Elgazzar via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Chargers can’t get Henry rolling after switching to Justin Herbert at quarterback. His output has been dull in five straight weeks (2/39, 4/23/1, 3/23, 4/33, and 4/33). He is on pace for 66 catches for 714 yards and two touchdowns, which ranks 12th in tight end scoring (9.34 FPPG). Miami has the sixth-best defense vs. the tight end position (31/302/3). Henry seems to be due, but fantasy owners have lost confidence in his playable value.

Austin Hooper, CLE (DK – $3,900/FD – $5,100)

Hooper missed a pair of games after having his appendix out. The Browns expect him to play on Sunday. Over his last three starts, he started to gain momentum (5/34/1, 5/57, and 5/52) with 23 combined targets. With Odell Beckham out for the season, Cleveland should shift more looks to their tight ends. Houston ranks 23rd in tight end defense (44/477/4) while struggling in two games (PIT – 8/87/1 and TEN – 11/136/1). Worth a dance or two.

Tyler Higbee, LAR (DK – $3,700/FD – $5,200)

The magic of Higbee left the building over his last five starts (2/40, 3/20, 2/12, 3/56, and 2/14) while also missing Week 7 with a hand injury. He did shine in Week 2 (5/54/3). The Rams continue to rotate in two tight ends. In Week 8, Higbee was on the field for 60 percent of their snaps compared to 55 percent by Gerald Everett. Seattle has the fourth-best defense against tight ends (23/337/2). More risk than reward, and his matchup looks to be unfavorable.

Jordan Reed, SF (DK – $3,500/FD – $5,000)

Reed climbed back on the field in Week 9 after missing five games with a knee injury. San Fran had him on the field for 23 percent of their plays. He posted an impact game (7/50/2) in Week 2 as the starter for the 49ers with George Kittle out. The Saints rank 26th defending the tight end position (42/393/6) with one disaster game (14/37/1). His playing should improve, and San Francisco will chase on the scoreboard. More of a gamble.

