Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Kickers - Sleepers, Busts, Matchups

Week 12 Start ‘Em: Kickers

Byes: None

Start of the Week

Jason Sanders at Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Sanders put up a very respectable nine fantasy points last week in Denver, and an upcoming matchup with the Jets makes him an attractive choice again. The Men in Green have been generous to kickers, allowing an average of nearly 13 fantasy points per game to the position at MetLife Stadium. In all, five kickers have scored at least 10 points against New York.

Week 12 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Start ‘Em

Wil Lutz at Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX): Lutz has averaged slightly over seven fantasy points in his last three games, but I like him to see an increase in scoring when the Saints head to Denver. Their defense has been kind to visiting kickers, as the opposition has averaged nearly 11 fantasy points at Mile High. In all, enemy booters have scored nine or more fantasy points six times against the Broncos.

Joey Slye at Vikings (1 p.m. ET, FOX): Last week, Slye posted his first double-digit performance (10 points) since Week 5. I like him as a streaming option this week too, as a positive matchup against the Vikings is next on the schedule. Their defense has allowed 15 field-goal conversions and the most fantasy points (13.4 PPG) to road kickers. Slye is likely on the waiver wire in a lot of leagues as well.

More Starts

Mason Crosby vs. Bears (SNF 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Zane Gonzalez at Patriots (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Sleepers

Cody Parkey at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Matt Gay vs. 49ers (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX)

Week 12 Sit ‘Em: Kickers

Sit of the Week

Chris Boswell at Ravens (Thurs. 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Boswell has put up good totals in recent weeks, scoring at least eight points in three straight games. Still, the veteran booter is a fade for me in an important AFC North battle with the Ravens on Thanksgiving Night. No team in the league has allowed fewer fantasy points (3.4 PPG) to opposing kickers this season than Baltimore, so beware of Boswell.

Sit ‘Em

Stephen Gostkowski at Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Gostkowski is coming off a big, 10-point performance in a win over the Ravens, but an upcoming matchup against the Colts is far from favorable. Their defense has allowed an average of just 5.6 fantasy points a game to kickers on their home field, and just three have had more than seven points. The Colts also held Gostkowski to seven points in Week 10.

Robbie Gould at Rams (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX): Gould has hit a statistical slump in recent weeks, scoring a combined 15 fantasy points in his three games before the Niners bye. His struggles are likely to continue this week, as Gould faces a Rams defense that’s allowed just 13 field-goal conversions and the fourth-fewest fantasy points (6.2 PPG) to kickers. Keep him on the sidelines in this AFC West battle.

More Sits

Randy Bullock vs. Giants (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Ka’imi Fairbairn at Lions (Thurs. 12:30 p.m. ET, CBS)

Busts

Ryan Succop vs. Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Michael Badgley at Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

