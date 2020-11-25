SI.com
FANTASY
NBA
DFS
PODCASTS
Search

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Kickers - Sleepers, Busts, Matchups

Start 'em and sit 'em kickers for Week 12 from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.
Author:
Publish date:

Week 12 Start ‘Em: Kickers

Byes: None

Start of the Week

Jason Sanders at Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Sanders put up a very respectable nine fantasy points last week in Denver, and an upcoming matchup with the Jets makes him an attractive choice again. The Men in Green have been generous to kickers, allowing an average of nearly 13 fantasy points per game to the position at MetLife Stadium. In all, five kickers have scored at least 10 points against New York.

Week 12 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Be sure to check out my Week 12 rankings (published by Thursday morning) before finalizing any lineup decisions or if your league has special scoring rules, sign up for SI Fantasy+ for customized rankings. Members also get access to myself and our team of high-stakes winners all week long to answer your specific fantasy questions.

MORE: Week 12 Rankings, Articles, Reports & Tools Hub

Start ‘Em

Wil Lutz at Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX): Lutz has averaged slightly over seven fantasy points in his last three games, but I like him to see an increase in scoring when the Saints head to Denver. Their defense has been kind to visiting kickers, as the opposition has averaged nearly 11 fantasy points at Mile High. In all, enemy booters have scored nine or more fantasy points six times against the Broncos.

Joey Slye at Vikings (1 p.m. ET, FOX): Last week, Slye posted his first double-digit performance (10 points) since Week 5. I like him as a streaming option this week too, as a positive matchup against the Vikings is next on the schedule. Their defense has allowed 15 field-goal conversions and the most fantasy points (13.4 PPG) to road kickers. Slye is likely on the waiver wire in a lot of leagues as well.

More Starts

  • Mason Crosby vs. Bears (SNF 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
  • Zane Gonzalez at Patriots (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Sleepers

  • Cody Parkey at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
  • Matt Gay vs. 49ers (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX)

Week 12 Sit ‘Em: Kickers

Sit of the Week

Chris Boswell at Ravens (Thurs. 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Boswell has put up good totals in recent weeks, scoring at least eight points in three straight games. Still, the veteran booter is a fade for me in an important AFC North battle with the Ravens on Thanksgiving Night. No team in the league has allowed fewer fantasy points (3.4 PPG) to opposing kickers this season than Baltimore, so beware of Boswell.

Sit ‘Em

Stephen Gostkowski at Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Gostkowski is coming off a big, 10-point performance in a win over the Ravens, but an upcoming matchup against the Colts is far from favorable. Their defense has allowed an average of just 5.6 fantasy points a game to kickers on their home field, and just three have had more than seven points. The Colts also held Gostkowski to seven points in Week 10.

Robbie Gould at Rams (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX): Gould has hit a statistical slump in recent weeks, scoring a combined 15 fantasy points in his three games before the Niners bye. His struggles are likely to continue this week, as Gould faces a Rams defense that’s allowed just 13 field-goal conversions and the fourth-fewest fantasy points (6.2 PPG) to kickers. Keep him on the sidelines in this AFC West battle.

BETTOR'S DREAM: Up to $1,000 Sign Up Bonus at DraftKings Sportsbook

More Sits

  • Randy Bullock vs. Giants (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
  • Ka’imi Fairbairn at Lions (Thurs. 12:30 p.m. ET, CBS)

Busts

  • Ryan Succop vs. Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)
  • Michael Badgley at Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for all of the latest breaking fantasy football news and the best analysis in the business!

It's time to join the club! Become a member of SI Fantasy+ for as low as 34 cents a day!

It's time to join the club! Become a member of SI Fantasy+ for as low as 34 cents a day!

YOU MAY LIKE

Bills Stefon Diggs
Play
Fantasy

2020 Fantasy Football: Week 12 Rankings, Articles, Reports & Tools Hub

All the content and tools available at your disposal to dominate the competition!

falcons-lions-todd-gurley
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Running Backs - Fades, Sleepers, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Start 'em and sit 'em running backs for Week 12 from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.

Vikings Justin Jefferson Fantasy Football
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Wide Receivers - Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Start 'em and sit 'em wide receivers for Week 12 from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.

Derek Carr, Raiders
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Quarterbacks - Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Start 'em and sit 'em quarterbacks for Week 12 from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.

Evan Engram, New York Giants, Fantasy Football
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Tight Ends - Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Start 'em and sit 'em tight ends for Week 12 from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.

Dolphins Jason Sanders Fantasy Football
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Kickers - Sleepers, Busts, Matchups

Start 'em and sit 'em kickers for Week 12 from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.

Sep 29, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Defenses - Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Start 'em and sit 'em defenses for Week 12 from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.

Aug 13, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Bogdan Bogdanovic #8 of the Sacramento Kings goes up for a shot against Dwight Howard #39 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the second quarter at The Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 13, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Mandatory Credit: Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports
Play
NBA

Bogdan Bogdanovic Signs With Hawks

The Hawks have focused on signing NBA veterans in order to build the roster to complement a young core featuring All-Star guard Trae Young.