Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Running Backs - Fades, Sleepers, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Week 12 Start ‘Em: Running Backs

Byes: None

Start of the Week

Todd Gurley vs. Raiders (1 p.m. ET, FOX): Gurley put up a stinker last week, as he ran into a buzzsaw Saints run defense. The matchup is much better this week though, as the Falcons host the Raiders. Their defense has struggled to stop the run, allowing 14 total touchdowns and the fifth-most points to opposing running backs. What's more, five backs have scored at least 18 fantasy points, and another three have scored more than 15 points. Gurley should post top-15 numbers.

Week 12 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Be sure to check out my Week 12 rankings (published by Thursday morning) before finalizing any lineup decisions or if your league has special scoring rules, sign up for SI Fantasy+ for customized rankings. Members also get access to myself and our team of high-stakes winners all week long to answer your specific fantasy questions.

MORE: Week 12 Rankings, Articles, Reports & Tools Hub

Start ‘Em

Antonio Gibson at Cowboys (Thurs. 4:30 p.m. ET, FOX): Gibson has become a rock-solid No. 2 fantasy runner in recent weeks, scoring 17-plus points in three of his last four games. He’s also seen a 30 percent touch share and 15 red-zone looks in that time. The rookie should remain in fantasy lineups on Thanksgiving as the Football Team travels to Dallas. The Cowboys have allowed five runners, a list that includes Gibson, to score 18-plus fantasy points against them this season.

Gus Edwards at Steelers (Thurs. 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): The COVID-19 pandemic has ravaged the Ravens this week, and it’s knocked both J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram out of this week’s game in Pittsburgh. That leaves Edwards to be the lead back with a likely high touch percentage in this AFC North battle. The last time he faced the Steelers, Gus the Bus rushed for 87 yards and one touchdown. So while the matchup isn’t great on paper, the Steel Curtain isn’t impenetrable in 2020.

Wayne Gallman at Bengals (1 p.m. ET, FOX): Gallman has been quietly solid in the stat sheets, scoring at least one touchdown and 13-plus fantasy points in each of his last four games. He's compiled an average of 15.5 touches and a near 30 percent touch share during that time. Gallman should be considered an attractive flex option this week in a matchup against the Bengals. Their defense has allowed 14-plus points to running backs eight times this season, so Gallman is a nice option.

Salvon Ahmed at Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Ahmed has taken over as the lead back in Miami, averaging 15.3 touches per game with a 35 percent touch share since Week 9. As the Dolphins look to get right against the winless Jets, he's on the flex radar this week. Their defense has struggled against running backs, allowing an average of nearly 140 scrimmage yards and the seventh-most fantasy points per game. Unless Myles Gaskin returns, Ahmed should be in most fantasy lineups.

More Starts

Kenyan Drake at Patriots (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Kalen Ballage at Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Giovani Bernard vs. Giants (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

DFS Bargains

Salvon Ahmed at Jets (DraftKings: $5,100)

Wayne Gallman at Bengals (DraftKings: $5,000)

James White vs. Cardinals (DraftKings: $4,500)

Week 12 Sit ‘Em: Running Backs

Sit of the Week

Melvin Gordon vs. Saints (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX): Gordon went off last week, as he posted 84 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a win over the Dolphins. So while he is tough to sit, I'd temper expectations against the Saints. Their defense has been tough on running backs, allowing the second-fewest fantasy points to the position. Also, keep in mind that Gordon and Phillip Lindsay split snaps and touches almost down the middle against Miami, so a true featured workload is unlikely.

Sit ‘Em

Jerick McKinnon at Rams (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX): I’m not altogether sure who will be the No. 1 running back for the Niners this week, but whoever it is will have a tough task against DL Aaron Donald and the Rams. Their defense has been tough on running backs, allowing just five total touchdowns and the third-fewest fantasy points to the position. That’s bad news for San Francisco’s ground attack. At best, McKinnon would be a risk-reward flex option unless Raheem Mostert returns.

Darrell Henderson vs. 49ers (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX): Henderson’s role in the Rams backfield has shrunk in recent weeks, as he’s averaged just nine touches over the last two games. That’s due to the move to more of a three-headed backfield monster with Malcolm Brown and Cam Akers both getting more opportunities. The Niners have been tough on enemy running backs this season too, allowing just eight total touchdowns and the ninth-fewest fantasy points to the position.

Duke Johnson at Lions (Thurs. 12:30 p.m. ET, CBS): Johnson has volume and a positive matchup on his side this week, as the Lions have struggled to stop backs all season. I would temper expectations, however. While Johnson has seen a 35 percent touch share since Week 9, he’s averaged fewer than 10 fantasy points in that time. That’s due to poor offensive line work and the loss of some goal-line work to Deshaun Watson. At best, Johnson should be seen as a risky flex starter.

Damien Harris vs. Cardinals (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Harris has seen a decent touch share (29.1 percent) for the Patriots over his last four games, and he’s averaged nearly 12 fantasy points in that time. So while that makes him worth a flex start, keep in mind that he could start to lose a few of those touches to Sony Michel. Harris also does nothing in the passing game, so James White might be a better fantasy option against the high-powered Cardinals offense this weekend.

BETTOR'S DREAM: Up to $1,000 Sign Up Bonus at DraftKings Sportsbook

More Sits

Carlos Hyde vs. Eagles (MNF 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Jordan Wilkins vs. Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Devin Singletary vs. Chargers (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Fades

Ronald Jones II vs. Chiefs (DraftKings: $6,100)

Damien Harris vs. Cardinals (DraftKings: $5,800)

Melvin Gordon vs. Saints (DraftKings: $5,200)

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for all of the latest breaking fantasy football news and the best analysis in the business!