SI.com
FANTASY
NBA
DFS
PODCASTS
Search

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Defenses - Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Start 'em and sit 'em defenses for Week 12 from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.
Author:
Publish date:

Week 12 Start ‘Em: Defenses

Byes: None

Start of the Week

Saints D/ST at Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX): The Saints D/ST has been tearing up the competition lately, scoring a bananas 46 combined fantasy points over the last three weeks. As New Orleans travels to Denver to face Drew Lock and the Broncos, that trend is likely to continue. Defenses have averaged the second-most points when facing Denver, so expect the Saints to keep marching at Empower Field.

Week 12 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Be sure to check out my Week 12 rankings (published by Thursday morning) before finalizing any lineup decisions or if your league has special scoring rules, sign up for SI Fantasy+ for customized rankings. Members also get access to myself and our team of high-stakes winners all week long to answer your specific fantasy questions.

MORE: Week 12 Rankings, Articles, Reports & Tools Hub

Start ‘Em

Dolphins D/ST at Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Dolphins D/ST was a failure in the stat sheets last week, scoring just five fantasy points against the Broncos. I’d keep the faith though, as a great matchup in New York is next on the schedule. Enemy defenses have averaged the most fantasy points against the Jets, who have averaged league lows in yards (268.6 YPG) and points (14.9 PPG) this season.

Giants D/ST at Bengals (1 p.m. ET, FOX): Let’s be honest, folks … the Giants D/ST has not been a reliable fantasy option this season. However, any defense is worth streaming against Ryan Finley and a Bengals offense that will be far less effective without Joe Burrow. Finley has been a dud at the NFL level, throwing three interceptions with a gross 55.5 passer rating. Go for Big Blue this weekend.

More Starts

  • Rams D/ST vs. 49ers (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX)
  • Browns D/ST at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Bargains

  • Giants D/ST at Bengals (DraftKings: $3,200)
  • Colts D/ST vs. Titans (DraftKings: $3,000)

Week 12 Sit ‘Em: Defenses

Sit of the Week

Ravens D/ST at Steelers (Thurs. 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): The Ravens D/ST has stumbled in recent weeks, scoring four or fewer fantasy points in three of its last four games. That trend is likely to continue this week, as Baltimore travels to the Steel City. Defenses have averaged the fewest fantasy points when facing Ben Roethlisberger and his Steelers offense, which is averaging 29.8 points a game.

Sit ‘Em

Buccaneers D/ST vs. Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Tampa Bay fields a top-five fantasy defense, but you couldn’t get me to start the 1985 Bears against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Their offense has averaged 414.1 yards and the most points per game (32.1 PPG), and they’re tied for the third-fewest sacks allowed. In what figures to be an absolute shootout, I’d bench the Buccaneers defense.

Patriots D/ST vs. Cardinals (1 p.m. ET, FOX): The Patriots D/ST can be useful in weeks when the matchup is right. Unfortunately, this isn’t one of those weeks as Kyler Murray and the Cardinals visit Gillette Stadium. Arizona is averaging 67.5 plays per game, not to mention the most total yards (414.3 YPG) and nearly 30 points per game. In what could be a scoreboard scorcher, I’m sitting the Patriots.

BETTOR'S DREAM: Up to $1,000 Sign Up Bonus at DraftKings Sportsbook

More Sits

  • Bears D/ST at Packers (SNF 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
  • 49ers D/ST at Rams (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX)

DFS Fades

  • Buccaneers D/ST vs. Chiefs (DraftKings: $2,900)
  • Bills D/ST vs. Chargers (DraftKings: $3,100)

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for all of the latest breaking fantasy football news and the best analysis in the business!

It's time to join the club! Become a member of SI Fantasy+ for as low as 34 cents a day!

It's time to join the club! Become a member of SI Fantasy+ for as low as 34 cents a day!

YOU MAY LIKE

Bills Stefon Diggs
Play
Fantasy

2020 Fantasy Football: Week 12 Rankings, Articles, Reports & Tools Hub

All the content and tools available at your disposal to dominate the competition!

falcons-lions-todd-gurley
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Running Backs - Fades, Sleepers, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Start 'em and sit 'em running backs for Week 12 from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.

Vikings Justin Jefferson Fantasy Football
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Wide Receivers - Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Start 'em and sit 'em wide receivers for Week 12 from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.

Derek Carr, Raiders
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Quarterbacks - Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Start 'em and sit 'em quarterbacks for Week 12 from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.

Evan Engram, New York Giants, Fantasy Football
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Tight Ends - Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Start 'em and sit 'em tight ends for Week 12 from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.

Dolphins Jason Sanders Fantasy Football
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Kickers - Sleepers, Busts, Matchups

Start 'em and sit 'em kickers for Week 12 from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.

Sep 29, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Defenses - Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Start 'em and sit 'em defenses for Week 12 from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.

Aug 13, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Bogdan Bogdanovic #8 of the Sacramento Kings goes up for a shot against Dwight Howard #39 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the second quarter at The Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 13, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Mandatory Credit: Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports
Play
NBA

Bogdan Bogdanovic Signs With Hawks

The Hawks have focused on signing NBA veterans in order to build the roster to complement a young core featuring All-Star guard Trae Young.