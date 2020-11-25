Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Defenses - Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Week 12 Start ‘Em: Defenses

Byes: None

Start of the Week

Saints D/ST at Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX): The Saints D/ST has been tearing up the competition lately, scoring a bananas 46 combined fantasy points over the last three weeks. As New Orleans travels to Denver to face Drew Lock and the Broncos, that trend is likely to continue. Defenses have averaged the second-most points when facing Denver, so expect the Saints to keep marching at Empower Field.

Week 12 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Start ‘Em

Dolphins D/ST at Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Dolphins D/ST was a failure in the stat sheets last week, scoring just five fantasy points against the Broncos. I’d keep the faith though, as a great matchup in New York is next on the schedule. Enemy defenses have averaged the most fantasy points against the Jets, who have averaged league lows in yards (268.6 YPG) and points (14.9 PPG) this season.

Giants D/ST at Bengals (1 p.m. ET, FOX): Let’s be honest, folks … the Giants D/ST has not been a reliable fantasy option this season. However, any defense is worth streaming against Ryan Finley and a Bengals offense that will be far less effective without Joe Burrow. Finley has been a dud at the NFL level, throwing three interceptions with a gross 55.5 passer rating. Go for Big Blue this weekend.

More Starts

Rams D/ST vs. 49ers (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX)

Browns D/ST at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Bargains

Giants D/ST at Bengals (DraftKings: $3,200)

Colts D/ST vs. Titans (DraftKings: $3,000)

Week 12 Sit ‘Em: Defenses

Sit of the Week

Ravens D/ST at Steelers (Thurs. 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): The Ravens D/ST has stumbled in recent weeks, scoring four or fewer fantasy points in three of its last four games. That trend is likely to continue this week, as Baltimore travels to the Steel City. Defenses have averaged the fewest fantasy points when facing Ben Roethlisberger and his Steelers offense, which is averaging 29.8 points a game.

Sit ‘Em

Buccaneers D/ST vs. Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Tampa Bay fields a top-five fantasy defense, but you couldn’t get me to start the 1985 Bears against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Their offense has averaged 414.1 yards and the most points per game (32.1 PPG), and they’re tied for the third-fewest sacks allowed. In what figures to be an absolute shootout, I’d bench the Buccaneers defense.

Patriots D/ST vs. Cardinals (1 p.m. ET, FOX): The Patriots D/ST can be useful in weeks when the matchup is right. Unfortunately, this isn’t one of those weeks as Kyler Murray and the Cardinals visit Gillette Stadium. Arizona is averaging 67.5 plays per game, not to mention the most total yards (414.3 YPG) and nearly 30 points per game. In what could be a scoreboard scorcher, I’m sitting the Patriots.

More Sits

Bears D/ST at Packers (SNF 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

49ers D/ST at Rams (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX)

DFS Fades

Buccaneers D/ST vs. Chiefs (DraftKings: $2,900)

Bills D/ST vs. Chargers (DraftKings: $3,100)

