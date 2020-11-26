Fantasy Football Buy Low: Week 12 - Run Away From the Bengals Backfield

Time to examine the Fantasy Football market for Week 12. The fantasy regular season will be ending soon. There are only a few value plays remaining on the board. Fantasy managers need to pay attention to their leagues to see where the value can be found.

Buy Low

RB James White, New England Patriots: Good to see my guy Jimmy White back just in time for the fantasy football stretch run. For the most part, White has struggled this season. He only has 33 receptions, and 21 of them came in three games, including six last week. He can score in bunches in a PPR format. White will be a good flex option for the rest of the way with Rex Burkhead injured.

RB Devontae Booker, Las Vegas Raiders: In the past four weeks, Booker is the RB26. He is not a player that I thought I would be writing about this season, but hey, 2020 happens. Booker is involved in the offense when the Raiders have positive game scripts. In the Raiders' wins over the Broncos and Chargers, Booker scored 33 points in PPR formats. The Raiders have three more games on their schedule in which Booker should have the advantage of a positive game script so I like him as matchup play.

WR Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals: This advice is for fantasy managers in dynasty leagues. If you are in a redraft league, this is not for you. For dynasty league managers, if you are not in a position to win the title this season, I would consider approaching a team that is in contention if that team has Higgins. In dynasty leagues, you should go for it if you have the chance. They probably aren't expecting much from Higgins to close out the season and may be looking for an extra push, and this is your chance to get Higgins for the future. Higgins has been excellent in his debut season, simple as that. In dynasty, a trade for Higgins would require you to give up a top player, but it will be worth the risk if you have no shot to win this season and you want to prepare for 2021.

Sell High

WR Marvin Jones Jr., Detroit Lions: Jones is WR11 over the last four weeks. He has scored four touchdowns and scored at least 10 PPR three times. The Lions play on Thursday this week, so Kenny Golladay still hasn’t had enough time to heal, so that gives Jones one last crack at targets and production. When Golladay returns, Jones will regress to a pedestrian fantasy asset again. Try to move him while you still have a chance.

RB Giovani Bernard, Cincinnati Bengals: With Joe Mixon on IR, a foolish fantasy owner may think that Bernard will be a nice check-down option. If that happens, sell him quickly. Bernard may be good for a few receptions per week, but he does not hit pay dirt often and the scoring upside just isn't there. The Bengals’ offense will not be a good place for fantasy points for the rest of this season.