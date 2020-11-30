Week 13 Waiver Wire Pickups

It's the final week of the fantasy football regular season, this week's list of players to pick up could help fantasy teams punch their ticket to the postseason.

Fantasy Football Pickups: Week 13

Welcome to Week 13, the final week of the fantasy football regular season. The waiver wire is still crucial to fantasy football success, especially in the postseason. Each season a player emerges in Weeks 13 or 14 that helps catapult a team to the fantasy championship.

Below are a list of players who are available in at least 50% of public leagues and suggestions for all types of league formats: two-quarterback, PPR, or deep leagues.

Let’s get to it:

Quarterbacks

Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings: Even without superstar wide receiver Adam Thielen in action, Kirk Cousins had no problem carving up Carolina. Cousins threw for 307 yards and three touchdowns in Week 12, his third three-TD game in his last four and his second consecutive week with over 300 yards. The Vikings have an easy matchup against the Jaguars in Week 13.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, Miami Dolphins: With rookie Tau Tagovailoa ruled inactive due to a thumb injury, Fitzpatrick threw for 257 yards and two touchdowns. Miami’s passer should have a smooth outing in Week 13 when they take on the Bengals. If you play in a two quarterback league or perhaps have Tom Brady on a bye, Fitzpatrick offers good streaming value assuming Tua is inactive.

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles: Granted this article is published on Sunday night and the Eagles aren’t playing until Monday night, but we are keeping an eye on Carson Wentz. Word out of Philadelphia is that if Wentz plays poorly, he could be pulled and replaced with Hurts. Coach Doug Pederson already confirmed their rookie quarterback will see more game action than usual.

Other QBs to consider: Colt McCoy, New York Giants

Running Backs

Cam Akers, Los Angeles Rams: The Rams have used a three-man rotation at running back the last few weeks but in Week 12, Akers was the only Rams rusher to gain more than 20 yards. The Rams rookie gained 84 yards on just nine attempts, including a 61-yard romp. After not scoring for the first 10 weeks, Akers scored in Week 12, his second consecutive game with a touchdown.

James White, New England Patriots: Shockingly available in the majority of leagues, White is starting to come on strong the last two weeks now that Rex Burkhead is done for the season. White caught six passes for 64 yards in Week 11 and scored two touchdowns in Week 13. If you play in a PPR league, White should be a strong consideration.

Devontae Booker, Las Vegas Raiders: Keeping an eye on Josh Jacobs, who injured his ankle late in the game. If Jacobs can’t play in Week 13, Booker could be this week’s top pickup as the Raiders play the defenseless Jets on Sunday.

Frank Gore, New York Jets: The ageless wonder was the only bright spot on the Jets offense in Week 13. Gore rushed for 74 yards and caught three passes. It’s not a spectacular game by any means, but it is serviceable for running back-needy fantasy teams in a deep league. Keep in mind fellow Jets running back LaMichael Perine is dealing with a high ankle sprain, which bodes well for Gore’s high volume usage.

Ito Smith, Atlanta Falcons: With Todd Gurley ruled out with a knee injury, Smith filled in nicely for the veteran back. Smith split time in the Atlanta’s backfield with Brian Hill and while both saw about the same amount of rushing attempts, Smith was the one who found the end zone. He finished with a team-high 65 yards and also caught four passes.

Kerryon Johnson, Detroit Lions: Johnson has been the forgotten playmaker in the Lions backfield with rookie D’Andre Swift and Adrian Peterson seeing most of the work. But with Swift injured on Thanksgiving, Johnson totaled 98 yards with four catches and 11 rushing attempts. Johnson and the Lions take on the Panthers and Texans in the next two weeks, both of which have inferior rushing defenses.

Other RBs to consider: Brian Hill-Atlanta Falcons, DeAndre Washington-Miami Dolphins

Wide Receivers

T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts: Entering Week 12, Hilton had just one double-digit fantasy point performance and that was way back in Week 5. But Hilton had his best game of the year against the Titans on Sunday. He scored his first touchdown of the year and led the Colts with 81 yards. Indianapolis receivers have three great matchups the next three games as they take on the Texans twice and the Raiders.

Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders: While the Raiders had one of their worst collective offensive outings of the year in Week 13, Renfrow managed to have his second-best performance of the season. He led Las Vegas with seven catches and 73 yards. No other Raiders playmaker—nope, not even Darren Waller—had more than five catches.

Collin Johnson, Jacksonville Jaguars: With D.J. Chark and Chris Conley ruled inactive, the Jaguars rookie stepped up from a statistical standpoint. Johnson saw eight targets, which he turned into four catches for 96 yards and a touchdown.

Olabisi Johnson, Minnesota Vikings: With Adam Thielen out of the lineup, the Vikings second-year receiver tied for team-high seven catches and led the Vikings with 74 yards. Thielen reportedly had a false positive COVID test and is expected to return in Week 13 but given the Vikings' upcoming schedule, Johnson could be an option for fantasy teams in deep leagues.

Other WRs to consider: Gabriel Davis-Buffalo Bills, Breshad Perriman-New York Jets, Demarcus Robinson-Kansas City Chiefs

Tight Ends

Drew Sample, Cincinnati Bengals: With Brandon Allen under center, Sample had a team-high five catches and picked up 40 yards. Considering A.J. Green did not record a catch and Tyler Boyd had just 15 yards, it’s pretty clear Allen will use Sample as his security check-down as pressing the ball downfield doesn’t really fall into Allen’s repertoire.

Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys: If playing in a PPR league, Schultz offers decent value. He’s caught four or more passes in four straight games and hasn’t registered fewer than 22 yards since Week 6. It may not seem like much, but Schultz is TE7 over the last month of the season.

Other TEs to consider: Logan Thomas-Washington Football Team, Trey Burton-Indianapolis Colts