Week 14 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups

Can Cam Akers, Baker Mayfield, and Ty Johnson emerge from this week's waiver wire and lead people to a fantasy football championship? Sports Illustrated's Bill Enright weighs in on this week's top pickups.

There are still three games on the schedule for Week 13, but there’s no harm in getting a jumpstart on your waiver wire research. Plus we’ll add more players to this list once the Monday night and Tuesday night games are over.

Remember the fantasy football playoffs start this week and every year we find players on the waiver wire in December that emerge to help carry people to a championship! Who are those players for 2020?

Let’s get to it:

Quarterbacks

Baker Mayfield-Cleveland Browns: The third-year quarterback must have woke up feeling “dangerous” today. Mayfield put together his best outing of the season with 334 yards and four touchdowns. It’s the first time all year Mayfield exceeded 300 yards and just the second time he had more than two passing touchdowns. He has a tough matchup in Week 14 but two beauties against the Giants and Jets for the semifinals (Week 15) and championship week (Week 16).

Kirk Cousins-Minnesota Vikings: With three straight games of three touchdowns and over 300 yards, Cousins is quickly reminding fantasy managers that he should be considered a QB1 starter. With rookie receiver Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen playing so well and Dalvin Cook keeping defenses focused on stopping the run, Cousins can be a fantasy postseason hero with matchups against the Buccaneers, Bears, and Saints.

Other QBs to consider: Derek Carr-Las Vegas Raiders, Jalen Hurts-Philadelphia Eagles

Running Backs

Cam Akers-Los Angeles Rams: We’ve been waiting for the rookie to take over in the Rams backfield and it finally seems to be happening. Akers carried the rock 21 times—compared to three for Darrell Henderson and three for Malcolm Brown—for 72 yards and a touchdown. He chipped in an additional 22 yards off one reception. With matchups against the Patriots, Jets, and Seahawks the next three weeks, Akers might end up being that late-season rookie who comes on strong to help lead people to the fantasy football promise land.

Ty Johnson and Josh Adams-New York Jets: Frank Gore exited the game with a concussion and both Ty Johnson and Josh Adams split time filling in for the veteran rusher. Johnson rushed for 104 yards and scored a touchdown on 22 carries. Adams didn’t see as many attempts (8) but made the most of his opportunity by picking up 74 yards. With La’Michal Perine dealing with a high ankle sprain and now Gore concussed, Johnson could be considered a low-end RB2 for the team’s matchup against the Seahawks in Week 14.

Other RBs to consider: Adrian Peterson, Detroit Lions, Ito Smith-Atlanta Falcons, Alfred Morris-New York Giants

Wide Receivers

Rashard Higgins-Cleveland Browns: Given the fact Baker Mayfield had such a monster showing, it comes as no surprise to see a handful of his receivers pop off for big games. Jarvis Landry led the team with eight catches, but Rashard Higgins was close behind with six. Higgins’s 95 yards were a team-high and like Landry, he scored a touchdown. Higgins has been hit or miss for most of the season and like all receivers, is dependent on the play of his quarterback. But as we indicated in Mayfield’s analysis, Higgins has some juicy matchups during the fantasy playoffs.

Keke Coutee-Houston Texans: With Will Fuller done for the season due to suspension, Coutee steps into a starting role opposite Brandin Cooks. Coutee hauled in eight passes for 141 yards, both of which led the team. Coutee and the Texans take on Chicago in Week 14, the Colts again in Week 15, and then the Bengals in Week 16.

Other WRs to consider: Chase Hansen-Houston Texans, Donovan Peoples-Jones-Cleveland Browns, Henry Ruggs-Las Vegas Raiders, Cameron Batson-Tennessee Titans

Tight Ends

Anthony Firkser, Tennessee Titans: With Jonnu Smith ruled out due to a knee injury, Firkser stepped in and caught five passes for 51 yards. MyCole Pruitt was the tight end to find the end zone (twice) but Firkser was much more involved in the passing attack. Tennessee takes on the Jaguars, Lions, and Packers in their next three matchups.

Other TEs to consider: Gerald Everett-Los Angeles Rams, Tyler Eifert-Jacksonville Jaguars

Looking to make a run to the Fantasy Football Championship? Take advantage of SI Fantasy Plus for all our strategy, advice, and rankings.