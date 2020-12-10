NFL DFS Week 14: Running Backs Report - Multi-Touchdown Upside for Derrick Henry

Week 14 NFL DFS Reports

Dalvin Cook, MIN (DK – $9,400/FD – $10,200)

The Vikings tried their best to get an impact day out of Cook against the Jaguars. He had a season-high in touches (38) and catches (6) with 179 combined yards. Cook mishandled a bad handoff at the one-yard line on first down, and he missed scoring by a couple of inches late in overtime. In his three straight home starts, Cook failed to deliver an impact game (26.00, 11.20, and 23.90 fantasy points). His two best showings (48.60 and 39.20) came in Week 8 and 9. He gained over 100 yards rushing in six games. Even with 14 touchdowns in 11 contests, Cook only has one touchdown over his last four games. Tampa ranks fifth defending running backs (20.05 FPPG), with only the Panthers posting an impact game (204 combined yards with two touchdowns and 13 catches). The Bucs allow 3.3 yards per rush, with backs scoring 10 touchdowns. Low upside game, but his low percentage own will create an edge if he regains his scoring ways.

Christian McCaffrey, CAR (DK – $9,200/FD – $10,000)

The Panthers hope to have McCaffrey back in the starting lineup this week after missing three games with a shoulder injury. His play was elite in three contests (374 combined yards with six touchdowns and 17 catches or 30.13 FPPG) while averaging 25.4 touches per game. Denver is league average vs. the running back position (22.89 FPPG). They had the most significant struggles against the Chargers (265 combined yards with one touchdown and nine catches) and Raiders (219 combined yards with four touchdowns and five catches). The Broncos allow 4.6 yards per rush, with running backs scoring 10 touchdowns—a special player with immense value in all areas of the game.

Derrick Henry, TEN (DK – $8,700/FD – $9,600)

Game flow got out of line early in Week 13, which led to Henry losing his usual second-half edge in rushing yards. Over his previous three starts, he gained over 100 yards rushing (19/103, 28/133/1, and 27/178/3). His other impact game (264 combined yards with two touchdowns and two catches) came in Week 6. The Jaguars held him to 84 yards on 25 carries in the first matchup. Jacksonville fell to 29th in running back defense (28.10 FPPG) with three disaster showings (50.80, 44.00, and 43.10 fantasy points). They allowed over 200 yards rushing in two games, with backs scoring 13 touchdowns. The Jaguars also have risk defending running backs (75/579/3) in the passing game—a high floor player this week with multi-touchdown upside.

Aaron Jones, GB (DK – $7,600/FD – $8,700)

For the better part of last week's game, fantasy owners questioned playing Jones in the daily contests. A late 77-yard touchdown pushed him to third in running back scoring (23.90 fantasy points). It was his best performance since his impact game (236 combined yards with three touchdowns and four catches) in Week 2. Even with success, Jones doesn't have a contest with over 20 touches since his best game against the Lions. Detroit remains last in the league against running backs (32.78 FPPG), with five different opponents scoring over 40.00 fantasy points. They allow 4.5 yards per carry, with backs scoring an incredible 26 touchdowns. I fully expect 30.00-plus fantasy points with an excellent chance at multiple touchdowns.

James Robinson, JAC (DK – $7,500/FD – $8,000)

The three-down ability of Robinson sets a high floor in his opportunity over the past six weeks (24.3 touches per game), leading to 709 combined yards with five touchdowns and 19 catches. His two top outputs (30.90 and 31.70 fantasy points) came in Week 3 and Week 7. Robinson has six touchdowns in his past seven starts. In Week 2, he gained 120 combined yards with a touchdown and three catches against the Titans on the road. Tennessee dipped to 25th against running backs (25.71 FPPG). The Titans gave up six rushing touchdowns over the past four games, but they gave up fewer than 4.0 yards per rush in seven of their previous eight contests. The Titans will also give up damage to backs in the passing game (58/482/5). In the mix at the top end, but Robinson needs improvement in the Jaguars scoring.

Alvin Kamara, NO (DK – $7,100/FD – $7,800)

Last week Kamara found some running room, which led to a season-high in rushing yards (88) with a touchdown. His role in the passing game (3/7) has just about been empty, with Taysom Hill starting at quarterback. New Orleans gave Kamara over 15 rushes in only one contest. He scored 13 touchdowns in 12 games, and six scored over his previous five starts. The Eagles haven't allowed over 30.00 fantasy points to any team this year at the running back position. They are 11th defending running backs (21.39 FPPG) with minimal damage in the passing game (45/350). Without a rebound in catches, Kamara looks to be playing with 50 percent of his capacity. More steady than explosive until Drew Brees returns.

Austin Ekeler, LAC (DK – $7,000/FD – $7,500)

Ekeler ended up being a trap against the Patriots (68 combined yards with four catches on 12 touches), which came after a great opportunity in Week 12 (25 touches – 129 combined yards with 11 catches). His demise in chances was tied to Kalen Ballage returning to game action after sitting out Week 12. The Chargers want to feature two backs, with one runner being the power inside player. Ekeler played well in Week 2 (18.80) and Week 3 (31.30). The Falcons surprisingly moved to fourth vs. running backs (19.92 FPPG) after holding backs to fewer than 22.00 fantasy points in their last eight games. Atlanta has been the most improved defending running backs in the passing game (20/114/0) over the previous seven matchups. Ekeler seems overpriced by his usage in Week 13, plus the Chargers may play from the lead.

Chris Carson, SEA (DK – $6,900/FD – $7,700)

In his second game back after missing four weeks, Carson gained 110 combined yards with a touchdown and three catches while being on the field for 58 percent of Seattle's running back snaps. He hasn't rushed for over 100 yards in any game, with his value coming in Week 1 (24.60) and Week 4 (25.00). The Jets played well against running backs over their past three games (20.10, 16.00, and 11.90 fantasy points), lifting them to 20th (24.17 FPPG). New York allows 3.9 yards per rush, with running backs scoring 11 touchdowns. To fill his salary bucket, Carson needs to score over 28.00 fantasy points at DraftKings, which requires a pair of touchdowns and 100-plus yards rushing. Only a coin flip.

Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (DK – $6,600/FD – $7,600)

After his worst game (39 combined yards with a catch) of the year against the Redskins, Elliott played well against the Ravens (95 combined yards with four catches on 22 touches). Unfortunately, game flow cost him the 100-yard bonus at DraftKings, and the Cowboys failed to block for him on multiple chances inside the five-yard line. Elliott only has one touchdown since Week 5 while averaging only 11.01 fantasy points over their past seven matchups. Cincinnati ranks 18th vs. the running back position (23.43 FPPG), with their only failure in Week 2 (51.40 fantasy points). The Bengals allow 4.7 yards per rush while playing well defending pass-catching backs (43/326/2). Dallas should play better all-around this game, but Elliott continues to give away chances to Tony Pollard. Viable based on his expected chances, but a touchdown is a must.

D'Andre Swift, DET (DK – $6,500/FD – $6,900)

The Lions gave Swift a season-high 73 percent of their snaps in Week 10, which led to him delivering an impact game (149 combined yards with one touchdown and five catches). He finished with the most touches (21) of his career. His other value game came in Week 6 (123 combined yards with two touchdowns and three catches). Swift ranks ninth in running back scoring (14.51 FPPG). Detroit hopes to have him back in the starting lineup this week after missing two games with a concussion and last week's contest with an illness. The Packers have plenty of weaknesses vs. running backs (28.83 FPPG) with two disaster games (52.20 and 49.60 fantasy points). Overpriced, but Swift is playing at home with a favorable matchup.

David Montgomery, CHI (DK – $6,500/FD – $6,600)

Montgomery was easy to identify last week while also having a favorable salary. He led running backs in scoring (111 combined yards with two touchdowns and four catches), despite Cordarrelle Patterson stealing some of his upside (10/59/1). Montgomery scored 52.40 fantasy points over his last two matchups, pushing him to 11th in running back scoring (13.65 FPPG). Houston is another opponent with weakness against running backs (31.90 FPPG). Seven teams scored over 29.00 fantasy points. The Texans allow 4.9 yards per rush, with backs scoring 17 touchdowns. On the move, but his salary is also rising. His matchup says don't dismiss.

Raheem Mostert, SF (DK – $6,200/FD – $7,100)

Mostert busted off an eight-yard and 16-yard run on the 49ers' opening drive, but San Fran failed to look his way on many plays for the remainder of the game. He finished with 43 combined yards with one catch on only 10 touches while being on the field for only 44 percent of their plays. Mostert remains in a split role with Jeff Wilson with no real upside in the passing game. The Redskins have the third-best defense (18.53 FPPG) despite allowing over 30.00 fantasy points in three games. A tough dance while being priced well over his opportunity.

Miles Sanders, PHI (DK – $6,200/FD – $6,200)

The Eagles struggled to make plays for their running backs over the last three weeks, which led to Sanders being a black hole in fantasy lineups in back-to-back weeks (6.20 and 3.10 fantasy points). His best two showings came in Week 2 (21.10) and Week 3 (23.90). Sanders only has three touchdowns in nine starts, with his last score coming in Week 5. Philly made a change at quarterback this week, which invites more runs by Jalen Hurts. New Orleans took over as the top fantasy defense in the NFL (16.15 FPPG), with their previous seven opponents scoring fewer than 15.00 fantasy points. The Saints allow only 3.3 yards per rush with no rushing touchdowns to a running back since Week 7. Sanders can make big plays, but his direction makes him a wild card with a donation feel in a tough matchup. On the positive side, he'll be a low percentage own.

Ronald Jones, TB (DK – $6,100/FD – $6,300)

Jones has been the better running back to own in Tampa in two (25.80 and 17.30 fantasy points) of their previous three games. He has 11 touches or fewer four times over the past five weeks. Even with an up and down season, Jones is the 12th highest scoring running back (13.26 FPPG). His top score (26.10 fantasy points) came in Week 6. He gains 5.1 yards per rush with some value in the passing game (27/161/1). The Vikings are league average vs. running backs (23.01 FPPG) with one game with over 30.00 fantasy points allowed. Tweener with game flow being the key to his success and opportunity.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC (DK – $5,900/FD – $6,400)

The Chiefs' coaching staff crushed fantasy owners in Week 13 with their lack of honesty with the playing time of Edwards-Helaire. Even while being active for last week's game, he didn't see the field for one play after battling an illness coming into Sunday. Over his past five starts, Edwards-Helaire gained 244 combined yards with four touchdowns and nine catches. Kansas City only had him on the field for about 50 percent of their snaps. In Week 7, he gained 63 combined yards with one touchdown and one catch against the Broncos. Miami climbed to 12th in running back defense (21.81 FPPG), with their biggest struggles coming in Week 3 (39.70) and Week 4 (37.10). In the right offense, if the play calling works in his direction at the goal line.

Jonathan Taylor, IND (DK – $5,900/FD – $7,000)

Taylor played well in his last two starts (249 combined yards with one touchdown and seven catches), with his best success coming in Week 13 (22.50 fantasy points). Over his six games, he only has one rushing touchdown. Taylor averages 13.27 fantasy points per game (12th). The Colts had him on the field for 52.2 percent of the running back snaps in Week 11 and Week 13 compared to 46.5 percent in his 11 games played this season. Las Vegas allows the fifth-most fantasy points to running backs (27.48 FPPG), with failure in three games (48.20, 56.70, and 36.50 fantasy points). The Raiders allow 4.5 yards per rush while allowing backs to score 14 rushing touchdowns. Next step: 100-plus rushing yards with multiple touchdowns.

Wayne Gallman, NYG (DK – $5,700/FD – $6,000)

Gallman saw his five-game scoring streak end last week, but he did gain over 100 yards for the first time. His star has risen over his previous six games (479 combined yards with six touchdowns and 11 catches or 16.32 FPPG). New York has rotated in three backs over the past five matchups, which limited Gallman's overall opportunity. The Cardinals slipped to 17th vs. the running back position (23.24 FPPG) after allowing over 30.00 fantasy points in three matchups (47.70, 37.40, and 35.80). Look for another touchdown, but his opportunity isn't high enough to trust at his salary level at DraftKings.

Myles Gaskins, MIA (DK – $5,600/FD – $6,000)

After missing four games, Miami gave Gaskins 23 touches in Week 13, which led to 141 combined yards with two catches. The Dolphins had him on the field for 71 percent of their plays. From Week 3 to Week 6, Gaskins gained 374 combined yards with one touchdown and 17 catches or 15.1 FPPG. Kansas City ranks 19th, defending running backs (23.84). They allow 4.8 yards per rush, but backs scored only six rushing touchdowns. Active player, but his scoring ability hasn't been high so far in 2020. Gaskins is reasonably priced based on his three-down opportunity.

Kenyan Drake, ARI (DK – $5,500/FD – $6,500)

Drake picked up a touchdown in three straight matchups (four total) while scoring seven times over his last seven games. Over this span, he gained 587 combined yards with 12 catches while averaging 17.6 touches per game. His best two weeks (28.40 and 24.30 fantasy points) came on the road. Arizona looked more his way in the passing game over his previous three games (9/55). The Giants can be beaten by running backs (24.92 FPPG – 22nd) due to risk in the passing game (74/622/4). New York allows 4.0 yards per rush, with back scoring eight rushing touchdowns. The Giants' defense allowed only nine touchdowns over their past five matchups, making Drake tough to trust.

Devontae Booker, DEN (DK – $5,300/FD – $5,700)

With Josh Jacobs out last week, Booker earned only 42 percent of the running back snaps. He finished with 17 touches for 50 yards with one catch. Booker flashed in Week 9 (8/68/1) and Week 10 (16/81/2) off the bench. The Colts fell to 13th against running backs (22.37 FPPG) due to a poor showing in Week 12 (45/229/4). Only a risk/reward player with questions with his playing time in a poor matchup.

David Johnson, ARI (DK – $5,200/FD – $5,900)

The Texans had Johnson on the field for 58 percent of their plays in Week 13 after missing three games due to a concussion. He gained 44 yards with a touchdown on 10 rushes while failing to secure either of his two targets. Johnson doesn't have a game with over 20.00 fantasy points in his nine starts. The Bears climbed to eighth in the league vs. running backs (20.80 FPPG) after holding opponents to fewer than 24.00 fantasy points over their past four matchups. In a split role with a questionable opportunity in the passing game.

Melvin Gordon, DEN (DK – $5,200/FD – $6,100)

Gordon ran the ball well last week vs. the Chiefs (142 combined yards with one catch). He tends to get between 50 and 60 percent of the running backs snaps for the Broncos over the last seven games. Gordon grades as an RB2 (11.44 FPPG – 19th) in the season-long games with only one top outing (25.80 fantasy points). Denver only gave him two catches over his past five matchups. The Panthers played well defending running backs in their last two games (7.60 and 12.80 fantasy), but they still rank 27th (25.89 FPPG). Carolina allows 4.5 yards per rush, with backs scoring 10 rushing touchdowns. Coin flip play while needing Denver to play from the lead to have success.

Nyheim Hines, IND (DK – $5,200/FD – $6,100)

Over the last two weeks, Hines turned in two steady showings (17.50 and 12.20 fantasy points), with the first game being helped by Jonathan Taylor being out with Covid. His top output came in three games (27.30, 21.20, and 28.50 fantasy points). In two of his previous three games, the Colts had him on the field for one-third of their plays. Running backs have 66 catches for 521 yards and two touchdowns against the Raiders, with their worst showing in Week 2 (13/139) and Week 3 (10/78/1). Matchup player who has the most upside when Indy chases on the scoreboard.

Giovani Bernard, CIN (DK – $5,000/FD – $5,700)

The Bengals scored only five touchdowns over the last four games, with continued failure rushing the ball (3.8 yards per carry). Bernard had starting snaps over the past six weeks, with his best two games (20.60 and 22.80 fantasy points) coming in Week 7 and 8 at home. Over the last month, he averaged only 12 touches per game while gaining 3.0 yards per rush with no touchdowns. Dallas fell to 26th in running back defense (25.73 FPPG) after getting drilled on the ground over the past two games (36/182/3 and 37/294/2). It's all about quarterback play here, which is something the Bengals are lacking.

J.D. McKissic, WAS (DK – $4,900/FD – $5,300)

With Antonio Gibson expected to be out this week with a toe injury, McKissic should see a slight bump in touches on early downs. Over the past six weeks, he gained 115 yards with a touchdown on 28 carries while offering the best value in the passing game (33/241). His floor is helped by his value in the passing game, but touchdowns tend to be a problem (one in 2020). Running backs have 57 catches for 445 yards and three touchdowns against the 49ers. McKissic needs Washington to trail in this game.

Ty Johnson, NYJ (DK – $4,700/FD – $5.500)

Johnson came off the bench in Week 13 to give the Jets' offense a boost from the running back position (117 combined yards with one touchdown and two catches). His opportunity was created by the injury to Frank Gore. New York also gave Josh Adams 31 percent of the running back snaps. Johnson is a speed player with questionable upside in scoring in close. Seattle lost their way vs. running backs in five (38.40, 30.20, 33.20, 30.90, and 32.40 fantasy points) of their previous eight games, which may have resulted from trying to fix their issues defending the pass. Only a gamble, and Frank Gore may play this week.

