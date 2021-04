Top 200 Dynasty Rankings - Stockpile Running Backs Early!

Ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft, here are my top 200 dynasty rankings. After the draft, I'll provide an update to this list and publish rankings by position.

(Note: Listed ages are for the start of the 2021 NFL season.)

Christian McCaffrey, CAR, RB1 (Age: 25, FA: 2026) Dalvin Cook, MIN, RB2 (Age: 26, FA: 2026) Alvin Kamara, NO, RB3 (Age: 26, FA: 2026) Saquon Barkley, NYG, RB4 (Age: 24, FA: 2023) Davante Adams, GB, WR1 (Age: 28, FA: 2022) Jonathan Taylor, IND, RB5 (Age: 22, FA: 2024) D.K. Metcalf, SEA, WR2 (Age: 23, FA: 2023) Tyreek Hill, KC, WR3 (Age: 27, FA: 2023) Justin Jefferson, MIN, WR4 (Age: 22, FA: 2025) A.J. Brown, TEN, WR5 (Age: 24, FA: 2023) Ezekiel Elliott, DAL, RB6 (Age: 26, FA: 2027) Derrick Henry, TEN, RB7 (Age: 27, FA: 2024) Stefon Diggs, BUF, WR (Age: 27, FA: 2024) DeAndre Hopkins, ARI, WR7 (Age: 29, FA: 2025) Nick Chubb, CLE, RB8 (Age: 25, FA: 2022) Cam Akers, LAR, RB9 (Age: 22, FA: 2024) Aaron Jones, GB, RB10 (Age: 26, FA: 2025) CeeDee Lamb, DAL, WR8 (Age: 22, FA: 2025) D'Andre Swift, DET, RB11 (Age: 22, FA: 2024) Austin Ekeler, LAC, RB12 (Age: 26, FA: 2024) J.K. Dobbins, BAL, RB13 (Age: 22, FA: 2024) Travis Kelce, KC, TE1 (Age: 31, FA: 2026) Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC, RB14 (Age: 22, FA: 2025) Antonio Gibson, WAS, RB15 (Age: 23, FA: 2024) Miles Sanders, PHI, RB16 (Age: 24, FA: 2023) Joe Mixon, CIN, RB17 (Age: 25, FA: 2025) Josh Jacobs, LV, RB18 (Age: 23, FA: 2024) Calvin Ridley, ATL, WR9 (Age: 26, FA: 2023) James Robinson, JAC, RB19 (Age: 23, FA: 2023) Terry McLaurin, WAS, WR10 (Age: 25, FA: 2023) Patrick Mahomes, KC, QB1 (Age: 25, FA: 2032) Chris Godwin, TB, WR11 (Age: 25, FA: 2022) Michael Thomas, NO, WR9 (Age: 28, FA: 2025) Allen Robinson, CHI, WR12 (Age: 28, FA: 2022) Keenan Allen, LAC, WR13 (Age: 29, FA: 2025) George Kittle, SF, TE2 (Age: 27, FA: 2026) D.J. Moore, CAR, WR20 (Age: 24, FA: 2023) Tee Higgins, CIN, WR14 (Age: 22, FA: 2024) Josh Allen, BUF, QB2 (Age: 25, FA: 2023) Kyler Murray, ARI, QB3 (Age: 24, FA: 2024) Darren Waller, LV, TE3 (Age: 29, FA: 2024) Amari Cooper, DAL, WR15 (Age: 27, FA: 2025) Diontae Johnson, PIT, WR16 (Age: 25, FA: 2023) Travis Etienne, RK, RB20 (Age: 22, N/A) Najee Harris, RK, RB21 (Age: 23, N/A) Ja'Marr Chase, RK, WR17 (Age: 21, N/A) Mike Evans, TB, WR18 (Age: 28, FA: 2024) Javonte Williams, RK, RB22 (Age: 21, N/A) Devonta Smith, RK, WR19 (Age: 22, N/A) Kyle Pitts , RK, TE4 (Age: 20, N/A) Jaylen Waddle, RK, WR20 (Age: 22, N/A) Kenny Golladay, NYG, WR21 (Age: 27, FA: 2025) Brandon Aiyuk, SF, WR22 (Age: 23, FA: 2025) JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT, WR23 (Age: 24, FA: 2022) David Montgomery, CHI, RB23 (Age: 24, FA: 2023) Chase Claypool, PIT, WR24 (Age: 23, FA: 2024) Deebo Samuel, SF, WR25 (Age: 25, FA: 2023) Tyler Lockett, SEA, WR26 (Age: 28, FA: 2026) Chris Carson, SEA, RB24 (Age: 26, FA: 2023) Robert Woods, LAR, WR27 (Age: 29, FA: 2026) Jerry Jeudy, DEN, WR28 (Age: 22, FA: 2025) Julio Jones, ATL, WR29 (Age: 32, FA: 2024) Lamar Jackson, BAL, QB4 (Age: 24, FA: 2023) Jalen Reagor, PHI, WR30 (Age: 22, FA: 2025) T.J. Hockenson, DET, TE5 (Age: 24, FA: 2024) Deshaun Watson, HOU, QB5 (Age: 25, FA: 2026) Mark Andrews, BAL, TE5 (Age: 26, FA: 2022) Laviska Shenault, JAC, WR31 (Age: 22, FA: 2024) Cooper Kupp, LAR, WR32 (Age: 28, FA: 2024) Adam Thielen, MIN, WR33 (Age: 31, FA: 2025) Kareem Hunt, CLE, RB25 (Age: 26, FA: 2023) Noah Fant, DEN, TE6 (Age: 23, FA: 2024) Courtland Sutton, DEN, R34 (Age: 25, FA: 2022) Odell Beckham Jr., CLE, WR35 (Age: 28, FA: 2024) Kenyan Drake, LV, RB26 (Age: 27, FA: 2023) Will Fuller, MIA, WR36 (Age: 27, FA: 2022) Dak Prescott, DAL, QB6 (Age: 28, FA: 2025) D.J. Chark, JAC, WR37 (Age: 24, FA: 2022) Marquise Brown, BAL, WR38 (Age: 24, FA: 2024) Tyler Boyd, CIN, WR39 (Age: 26, FA: 2024) Justin Herbert, LAC, QB7 (Age: 23, FA: 2025) Robby Anderson, CAR, WR40 (Age: 28, FA: 2022) Russell Wilson, SEA, QB8 (Age: 32, FA: 2024) Trevor Lawrence, RK, QB9 (Age: , N/A) Chase Edmonds, ARI, RB27 (Age: 25, FA: 2022) Brandin Cooks, HOU, WR41 (Age: 27, FA: 2024) Rashod Bateman, RK, WR42 (Age: 21, N/A) Aaron Rodgers, GB, QB10 (Age: 37, FA: 2024) Dallas Goedert, PHI, TE7 (Age: 26, FA: 2022) Melvin Gordon, DEN, RB28 (Age: 28, FA: 2022) Ronald Jones, TB, RB29 (Age: 24, FA: 2022) Myles Gaskin, MIA, RB30 (Age: 24, FA: 2023) Raheem Mostert, SF, RB31 (Age: 29, FA: 2022) DeVante Parker, MIA, WR43 (Age: 28, FA: 2024) Leonard Fournette, TB, RB32 (Age: 26, FA: 2022) Rondale Moore, RK, WR44 (Age: 21, N/A) Zack Moss, BUF, RB33 (Age: 23, FA: 2024 ) Kadarius Toney, RK, WR45 (Age: 22, N/A) Michael Carter, RK, RB34 (Age: 22, N/A) Kenneth Gainwell, RK, RB35 (Age: 22, N/A) Damien Harris, NE, RB36 (Age: 24, FA: 2023) Logan Thomas, WAS, TE8 (Age: 30, FA: 2022) Devin Singletary, BUF, RB37 (Age: 24, FA: 2023) Michael Pittman Jr., IND, WR46 (Age: 23, FA: 2024) Henry Ruggs III, LV, WR47 (Age: 22, FA: 2025) Mike Gesicki, MIA, TE9 (Age: 25, FA: 2022) A.J. Dillon, GB, RB38 (Age: 23, FA: 2024) Curtis Samuel, WAS, WR48 (Age: 25, FA: 2024) Jarvis Landry, CLE, WR49 (Age: 28, FA: 2023) Robert Tonyan, GB, TE10 (Age: 27, FA: 2022) Kenyan Drake, LV, RB39 (Age: 27, FA: 2023) David Johnson, HOU, RB40 (Age: 29, FA: 2022) Cole Kmet, CHI, TE11 (Age: 22, FA: 2024) Jamison Crowder, NYJ, WR50 (Age: 28, FA: 2022) Corey Davis, NYJ, WR51 (Age: 26, FA: 2024) Hunter Henry, NE, TE12 (Age: 26, FA: 2024) Michael Gallup, DAL, WR52 (Age: 25, FA: 2022) Darnell Mooney, CHI, WR53 (Age: 23, FA: 2024) Mecole Hardman, KC, WR54 (Age: 23, FA: 2023) Mike Williams, LAC, WR55 (Age: 26, FA: 2022) Jonnu Smith, NE, TE13 (Age: 26, FA: 2025) Nyheim Hines, IND, RB33 (Age: 24, FA: 2022) Evan Engram, NYG, TE14 (Age: 27, FA: 2022) Irv Smith Jr., MIN, TE15 (Age: 23, FA: 2023) Elijah Moore, RK, WR56 (Age: 21, N/A) Terrace Marshall, Jr., RK, WR57 (Age: 21, N/A) Tylan Wallace, RK, WR58 (Age: 22, N/A) Parris Campbell, IND, WR59 (Age: 24, FA: 2023) Tony Pollard, DAL, RB41 (Age: 24, FA: 2023) Alexander Mattison, MIN, RB42 (Age: 23, FA: 2023) Darrell Henderson, LAR, RB32 (Age: 24, FA: 2023) Joe Burrow, CIN, Q11 (Age: 23, FA: 2025) Jalen Hurts, PHI, QB12 (Age: 23, FA: 2024) Justin Fields, RK, QB13 (Age: 22, N/A) James Conner, ARI, RB43 (Age: 26, FA: 2022) Mike Davis, ATL, RB44 (Age: 28, FA: 2023) Ryan Tannehill, TEN, QB14 (Age: 33, FA: 2024) Matthew Stafford, LAR, QB15 (Age: 33, FA: 2023) Jeff Wilson Jr., SF, RB45 (Age: 25, FA: 2022) Zach Ertz, PHI, TE16 (Age: 30, FA: 2022) Trey Lance, RK, QB20 (Age: 21, N/A) Tarik Cohen, CHI, RB46 (Age: 26, FA: 2024) T.Y. Hilton, IND, WR60 (Age: 31, FA: 2022) Cole Beasley, BUF, WR61 (Age: 32, FA: 2023) J.D. McKissic, WAS, RB47 (Age: 28, FA: 2022) Marvin Jones Jr., JAC, WR62 (Age: 31, FA: 2023) Duke Johnson, HOU, RB48 (Age: 27, FA: 2022) Sterling Shepard, NYG, WR63 (Age: 28, FA: 2024) Eric Ebron, PIT, TE17 (Age: 28, FA: 2022) Allen Lazard, GB, WR64 (Age: 25, FA: 2022) Gabriel Davis, BUF, WR65 (Age: 22, FA: 2024) Christian Kirk, ARI, WR66 (Age: 24, FA: 2022) Hayden Hurst, ATL, TE18 (Age: 28, FA: 2023) Austin Hooper, CLE, TE19 (Age: 26, FA: 2024) Jamaal Williams, DET, RB49 (Age: 26, FA: 2023) Tyler Higbee, LAR, TE20 (Age: 28, FA: 2024) Darius Slayton, NYG, WR67 (Age: 24, FA: 2023) Amon-Ra St. Brown, RK, WR68 (Age: 21, N/A) Dyami Brown, RK, WR69 (Age: 21, N/A) Zach Wilson, RK, QB16 (Age: 22, N/A) Tua Tagovailoa, MIA, QB17 (Age: 23, FA: 2025) Tom Brady, TB, QB18 (Age: 44, FA: 2022) Trey Sermon, RK, RB50 (Age: 22, N/A) Pat Freiermuth, RK, TE21 (Age: 22, N/A) Baker Mayfield, CLE, QB19 (Age: 26, FA: 2023) Daniel Jones, NYG, QB21 (Age: 24, FA: 2024) Kirk Cousins, MIN, QB22 (Age: 33, FA: 2023) Khalil Herbert, RK, RB51 (Age: 23, N/A) Adam Trautman, NO, TE22 (Age: 24, FA: 2024) Nelson Agholor, NE, WR70 (Age: 28, FA: 2023) Van Jefferson, LAR, WR71 (Age: 25, FA: 2024) Mac Jones, RK, QB23 (Age: 23, N/A) O.J. Howard, TB, TE23 (Age: 26, FA: 2022) John Brown, LV, WR72 (Age: 31, FA: 2022) James White, NE, RB52 (Age: 29, FA: 2022) Gus Edwards, BAL, RB53 (Age: 26, FA: 2022) Darrel Williams, KC, RB54 (Age: , FA: 2022) Latavius Murray, NO, RB55 (Age: 31, FA: 2023) Chuba Hubbard, RK, RB56 (Age: 22, N/A) Carson Wentz, IND, QB24 (Age: 28, FA: 2025) Denzel Mims, NYJ, WR73 (Age: 23, FA: 2024) Cam Newton, NE, QB25 (Age: 32, FA: 2022) Jaret Patterson, RK, RB57 (Age: 21, N/A) Rhamondre Stevenson, RK, RB58 (Age: 23, N/A) Jameis Winston, NO, QB26 (Age: 27, FA: 2022) Ke'Shawn Vaughn, TB, RB59 (Age: 24, FA: 2024) K.J. Hamler, DEN, WR74 (Age: 22, FA: 2024) Bryan Edwards, LV, WR75 (Age: 22, FA: 2024) Antonio Brown, FA, WR76 (Age: 33, FA: 2021) Blake Jarwin, DAL, TE24 (Age: 27, FA: 2024) Harrison Bryant, CLE, TE25 (Age: 23, FA: 2024) Gerald Everett, SEA, TE26 (Age: 27, FA: 2022) Breshad Perriman, DET, WR77 (Age: 27, FA: 2022) Rob Gronkowski, TB, TE27 (Age: 32, FA: 2022) Dawson Knox, BUF, TE28 (Age: 24, FA: 2023) Preston Williams, MIA, WR78 (Age: 24, FA: 2022) Benny Snell Jr., PIT, RB60 (Age: 23, FA: 2023) A.J. Green, ARI, WR79 (Age: 33, FA: 2022) Marlon Mack, IND, RB61 (Age: 25, FA: 2022) Chris Herndon , NYJ, TE28 (Age: 25, FA: 2022)

