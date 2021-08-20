Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Yankees SP Nestor Cortes Is a Must-Own

Catcher

Yohel Pozo, Texas Rangers

The bat of Pozo made a significant step forward this season at AAA (.337 with 19 home runs and 63 RBI over 273 at-bats), leading to his call-up to the majors last week. Before 2021, he never played above High-A while hitting .255 over 823 at-bats in 2018 and 2019 with 19 home runs and 106 RBI. His power and success this year make him a C2 option down the stretch. Pozo hit a three-run homer in his debut with the Rangers on August 13th. Texas gave him five straight starts, but he doesn’t have a hit over his last 11 at-bats.

First Base

Miguel Sano, Minnesota Twins

Over the past 11 games, Sano picked up the pace in power (four home runs and 11 RBI) while hitting .297. His challenge comes from making contact (131 strikeouts over 337 at-bats). If your team needs home runs, he fits the bill. Over short stretches, his batting average may not be as much of a drag if Sano is playing well.

Second Base

Tommy La Stella, San Francisco Giants

The Giants continue to churn players while getting production from almost every option. La Stella missed three months with thumb and hamstring injuries. His swing flashed over the previous five matchups (6-for-16 with one home run and five RBI). He can offer help in batting average with streaky power when in rhythm. San Fran will bat him second in the order but sit him vs. lefties. La Stella only works as a middle infield cover in deep leagues for fantasy teams looking to gain a point or two in batting average.

Shortstop

Nicky Lopez, Kansas City Royals

Heading into this weekend’s action, Lopez only has one home run over 328 at-bats. His lack of power does invite risk in two categories (HRs and RBI) in roto formats, but he does have 15 steals in as many attempts. Lopez has a four-game hitting streak (6-for-13 with four runs, one home run, two RBI, and five stolen bases). His spike in speed is his drawing card down the strength for fantasy teams looking to make up ground.

Third Base

Evan Longoria, San Francisco Giants

Longoria returned from 10 weeks on the injured list with a shoulder issue last Sunday. He made three starts over five games, leading to five hits over 12 at-bats with four runs, one home run, and one RBI. His season stats projected over 550 at-bats come to 102 runs, 32 home runs, and 98 RBI with a .289 batting average. The Giants will give Longoria a day off each week, but his bat belongs on all 12 and 15 fantasy rosters.

Outfield

Aristides Aquino, Cincinnati Reds

This week, the Reds lost Jesse Winker due to a rib injury, creating more playing time for Aquino. Over his last three games, he had three hits over 10 at-bats with four runs, one home run, and three RBI. His production (20 runs, eight home runs, and 17 RBI) over 117 at-bats paint him as an 80/30/75 hitter at minimum. His downside comes from his massive strikeout rate (35.0), inviting playing time risk. Aquino works a one-week ride to see if he can deliver a hot streak in home runs.

Brandon Marsh, Los Angeles Angels

Marsh started to make better contact over his previous eight games, leading to a .419 batting average over 31 at-bats with four runs, four RBI, and one steal. Even with his success, he did whiff 13 times. Marsh still doesn’t have a major league home run over 102 at-bats, and his strikeout rate (39.5) suggests to tread carefully. For now, he is only a one-week flier while his bat is trending up.

Bryan De La Cruz, Miami Marlins

Miami called up De La Cruz in late July after playing well at AAA (.324 with 48 runs, 12 home runs, 50 RBI, and two steals over 272 at-bats). He struggled over his first 11 games (.244/1/0/2) while striking out 13 times in his 41 at-bats. However, his swing looked major league ready over his past eight games (12-for-28 with two runs, two home runs, and six RBI). De La Cruz projects to be a 15/10 type player until he fills out.

Starting Pitching

Nestor Cortes, New York Yankees

In July, the Yankees' pitching injuries led to Cortes moving from the bullpen to the starting rotation. He pitched well over his last four starts (3.32 ERA and 19 strikeouts over 21.2 innings). His window looked to be only a couple of weeks with Luis Severino expected back. However, Severino has a setback with his right shoulder, giving Cortes a chance to finish the season in the rotation. New York continues to win games, which increases the likelihood of earning a win for their starters. Cortes looks to be a must-own while he’s throwing the ball well.

Elieser Hernandez, Miami Marlins

Miami lost Hernandez for most of the first four months of the season with a quad injury. Last Sunday, he returned to the Marlins rotation after success over three starts in the minors (one run, four hits, no walks, and 18 strikeouts over 11.2 innings). Hernandez allowed one run over 5.1 innings with one walk and five strikeouts. I’m probably a week late, but he needs to be added in all formats.

Aaron Ashby, Milwaukee Brewers

An injury to Freddy Peralta should create a window for Ashby to return to the majors next week. Over his last two appearances with the Brewers, he tossed six shutout innings with no walks and five strikeouts. His arm has been electric over his previous eight appearances at AAA (2.55 ERA over 24.2 innings with 43 strikeouts). Ashby won pitch deep in games, but he does offer high strikeout ability.

