Fantasy Football Super Deep Sleepers (2021)

Fantasy football championships are often won via astute managers who can draft sleepers in rounds 10-15. However, it's the boom-or-bust deep sleepers that are drafted in the final few rounds that can easily lead to acquiring fantasy hardware.

Which deep sleepers should you target in 2021? Let's dive in.

2021 SUPER DEEP SLEEPERS

Running Backs

Chris Evans, Cincinnati Bengals

My projections are high on one of my top deep sleepers: Cincinnati Bengals running back Chris Evans. Drafted in the sixth round out of Michigan, Evans has shown flashes in practices and in preseason games. Joe Mixon missed 10 games last season due to injury. In addition, pass-catching specialist Giovani Bernard signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the offseason. The Bengals have one of the best young signal-callers under center in Joe Burrow, and Evans has the potential to carve out a solid role in the offense and offer solid value in PPR scoring formats. If Mixon were to miss time again, Evans has the size at 211 pounds and the talent to emerge as the club’s primary back. Look to add Evans in the final rounds of deep fantasy drafts.

Jermar Jefferson, Detroit Lions

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The former Oregon State Beaver is an explosive weapon that joins the Detroit Lions in 2021. Starting RB D’Andre Swift is already dealing with a groin injury, and those injuries can tend to linger throughout the season. Currently third string on the Lions depth chart behind Swift and Jamaal Williams, the speedy rookie has all the potential fantasy managers are looking for from a deep sleeper. If you invest in Swift, I would suggest grabbing Jefferson with your final draft pick in leagues with rosters of 20 or more players.

Larry Rountree, Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles has yet to name the backup to starting RB Austin Ekeler, but all indications are that rookie Larry Rountree is in the lead for the role. The former Missouri standout has the size that Ekeler lacks to emerge as the Chargers goal-line back. If preseason action is any indication, Rountree’s ability to run through tackles is the perfect compliment to Ekeler’s elusive ability. If you invest in Ekeler, then adding Rountree in the late rounds is a move that could lead to a fantasy championship.

SI Recommends

Wide Receivers

Byron Pringle, Kansas City Chiefs

Sammy Watkins is now a member of the Baltimore Ravens, and that leaves a gaping hole at the No. 2 receiving position. Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson are in line for that job. Hardman is the player all fantasy owners are targeting in the mid-rounds, and rightfully so, but the player being overlooked and thus offering tremendous value is Byron Pringle. Suppose the speedy Pringle can lock down the slot position playing in the high-powered Kansas City offense. In that case, the ceiling is immense for a player virtually going undrafted thus far this summer.

Quez Watkins, Philadelphia Eagles

The sixth-round pick out of Southern Mississippi has developed chemistry this summer with quarterback Jalen Hurts. That chemistry has landed Watkins the slot receiver role in the Eagles offense. Watkins has the prototypical size of an NFL wideout (6’2”) and flashed in the preseason game against the Steelers, hauling in two receptions for 78 yards and a touchdown. Drafting Watkins in the last few rounds of your draft could pay huge dividends in 2021.

Tight Ends

Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

Handout Photo/USA TODAY Sports

The former Penn State standout may be behind veteran Eric Ebron on the Pittsburgh depth chart at the tight end position as of now, but that shouldn’t prevent you from looking to add the rookie in the final rounds of your draft. For those fantasy managers who choose to ignore using early draft capital on tight ends, drafting Pat Freiermuth could pay off big this season. His two touchdown outburst last week against Detroit put him on the fantasy radar, but he is still a player who is going undrafted in most leagues. If the rookie gets named the starter against Buffalo, expect him to be among the top waiver-wire claims in Week 2.

Anthony Firkser, Tennessee Titans

With Jonnu Smith now in New England, a prominent role for Anthony Firkser could very well be in the cards in 2021. With opposing defenses focus on stopping Titans Derrick Henry in the run game as well as AJ Brown and Julio Jones on the outside, the fifth-year tight end may see plenty of targets from Ryan Tannehill down the middle of the field. After only a handful of elite options, at arguably fantasy football’s weakest position, Firkser is a deep sleeper who could help managers find a reliable late-round TE1.

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.