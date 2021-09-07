Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Week 1: Tight Ends

The first tight end you drafted should be the clear-cut choice, but if you don't have an elite option, you can play the matchup in Week 1

Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Davante Adams, or Travis Kelce. Instead, I'll look at the players you have the most questions about to help you set the most effective starting lineup possible. For all of your final lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the year.

Week 1 Start ‘Em: Tight Ends

Start of the Week

Logan Thomas vs. Chargers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Thomas is coming off a big season that saw him finish third in fantasy points among tight ends. He's in a favorable spot to open this campaign on a high note, as the veteran faces a Chargers defense that allowed seven touchdowns and the sixth-most fantasy points (16.4 PPG) to home tight ends a season ago. Look for Thomas to see five-plus targets in this week’s contest.

Start ‘Em

Dallas Goedert at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Goedert’s stock took a tumble late in draft season, as the Eagles didn’t find a trade partner for Zach Ertz. Still, this week’s matchup in Atlanta makes Goedert a solid option across the board. Their defense is a great matchup for tight ends, as it allowed 10 touchdowns and the fourth-most points to the position last season. Look for Goedert to have a top-10 fantasy finish this week.

Noah Fant at Giants (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Fant has been dealing with an injured leg, but Broncos coach Vic Fangio expects him to be active this weekend in New York. Last season, the Giants had a tough time against tight ends at MetLife Stadium, allowing a combined 500 receiving yards (62.5 PG) and the seventh-most fantasy points to the position. With Teddy Bridgewater under center, Fant should see his share of targets.

Tyler Higbee vs. Bears (5:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Higbee is in a great position to rebound from a disappointing 2020 campaign. He's now the unquestioned top option at tight end after Gerald Everett's departure, and Matt Stafford's presence is a clear upgrade over Jared Goff. The Bears allowed 12 touchdowns and the second-most fantasy points to tight ends last season as well, so start Higbee this weekend.

More Starts

Robert Tonyan at Saints (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Mike Gesicki at Patriots (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Jonnu Smith vs. Dolphins (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Bargains

Austin Hooper at Chiefs (DraftKings: $4,000)

Tyler Conklin at Bengals (DraftKings: $2,900)

Dan Arnold vs. Jets (DraftKings: $2,600)

Week 1 Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends

Sit of the Week

Gerald Everett at Colts (1 p.m. ET, FOX): Everett was considered a solid late-round pick in fantasy drafts, as he's now considered the top pass-catching tight end in the Seahawks offense. However, he's still subject to the matchups, and a Week 1 contest against the Colts is anything but favorable. In 2020, their defense allowed a mere three touchdowns and the fifth-fewest fantasy points to tight ends. I'd sit Everett for now.

Sit ‘Em

Evan Engram vs. Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX): Engram is dealing with an injured calf, and NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport suggests he’s a “long shot” to play this week. That report should signal fantasy managers to get an alternative ready for an upcoming matchup against the Broncos. Even if Engram can get back out on the gridiron in time, he's too much of a risk in an offense that could have a very slow start.

Jared Cook at Football Team (Sat. 1 p.m. ET, CBS): Cook could be a decent option for fantasy managers when the matchup is right, as Justin Herbert liked throwing to his tight ends as a rookie. Unfortunately, this week’s game against the Football Team isn’t favorable. Their defense allowed the third-fewest total yards and the fifth-fewest points to visiting offenses last season, and tight ends averaged just 11.1 fantasy points overall.

Cole Kmet at Rams (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Kmet could well turn into a valuable fantasy asset in his second NFL campaign, but throwing him out there as a starter this week is not recommended. That’s due in large part to a matchup against the Rams, who gave up just 13.5 points per game to opposing offenses at SoFi Stadium last season. What’s more, tight ends averaged fewer than 12 fantasy points a game against them in 2020.

More Sits

Hunter Henry vs. Dolphins (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Eric Ebron at Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Anthony Firkser vs. Cardinals (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Fades

Hunter Henry vs. Dolphins (DraftKings: $4,700)

Evan Engram vs. Broncos (DraftKings: $4,100)

Eric Ebron at Bills (DraftKings: $3,900)

