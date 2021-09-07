Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Week 1: Quarterbacks

Sometimes playing the matchup can strike gold but in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season, you should play it safe with your lineups

Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Davante Adams, or Travis Kelce. Instead, I’ll look at the players you have the most questions about to help you set the most effective starting lineup possible. For all of your final lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the year.

Week 1 Start ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Start of the Week

Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Hurts at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, FOX): Hurts is in a great spot to put up a nice line for fantasy managers, as the Falcons field one of the league’s more questionable pass defenses. Last season, road quarterbacks averaged over 23 fantasy points per game against them. What’s more, Atlanta allowed the ninth-most rushing yards to opposing signal-callers. With an over/under of 48.5, this should also be a high-scoring affair.

Start ‘Em

Ryan Tannehill vs. Cardinals (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Tannehill has been activated from the COVID-19 list and is on track to start against the Cardinals. In his first game with A.J. Brown and Julio Jones in the passing attack, the veteran should be one of the week's top fantasy options. Arizona's defensive backfield is in a bad spot heading into the regular season, so Tannehill should find success in what could be a barnburner.

Joe Burrow vs. Vikings (1 p.m. ET, FOX): Burrow didn't receive rave reviews during the start of training camp, but I still have confidence in him as a low-end QB1 or high QB2 in superflex leagues when the Vikings visit the Queen City. Minnesota's defense has its share of question marks, so we could see a high-scoring affair as the total for the game is 48. Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase should look to connect often this weekend.

Sam Darnold vs. Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Revenge! I'm not suggesting that managers should consider Darnold a must-start, but he'll be a nice streamer or No. 2 quarterback in superflex leagues against his former team, the Jets. Last season, their defense surrendered the third-most fantasy points to enemy quarterbacks, and it suffered injuries to some important players in the summer. Look for Darnold to shine in his new offense.

Kirk Cousins at Bengals (1 p.m. ET, FOX): You might not remember, but Cousins was one of the best quarterbacks in fantasy football in the second half of last season. He should continue that trend in the first week of the 2021 campaign, as he'll face a Bengals defense that allowed an average of more than 18 fantasy points per game to enemy quarterbacks in 2021. Consider Cousins a solid option in superflex formats.

Week 1 Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Sit of the Week

Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports

Ben Roethlisberger at Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Roethlisberger and the Steelers are in what is projected to be a high-scoring affair this week, as the over/under in Buffalo is at 48.5. The Bills allowed just 11 touchdown passes at Orchard Park last season, however. What's more, Big Ben has failed to score more than 13.5 points in his five career matchups against the Bills. That includes just four touchdown passes.

Sit ‘Em

Carson Wentz vs. Seahawks (1 p.m. ET, FOX): Wentz is “optimistic” that he’ll be in the lineup this week as he continues to recover from foot surgery. If he is active, I’d still err on the side of caution when he faces the Seahawks. Wentz had very little chance to gain a rapport with his new teammates, and his top wideout, T.Y. Hilton will be out of action. Seattle’s defense wasn’t great last year, but Wentz is still just a QB2 this week.

Jameis Winston vs. Packers (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX): This is considered a home game for the Saints, but it will be played in Jacksonville due to Hurricane Ida. Regardless, it will be tough to trust Winston even though he looked good in the preseason. He will be without Michael Thomas, and the Packers had one of the league's toughest defenses against quarterbacks in 2020. Unless you're in a superflex league, Winston is a sit.

Tua Tagovailoa at Patriots (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): I like Tagovailoa as a sleeper this season, but it’s tough to start him in a difficult Week 1 matchup against the Patriots. Their defense allowed just nine touchdown passes to enemy quarterbacks at home last season, and the position averaged the second-fewest fantasy points (13.1 PPG) overall at Gillette Stadium. I’d keep the left-handed thrower on the fantasy sidelines.

Derek Carr at Ravens (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Carr finished as the QB12 last season, but he remained little more than a late-round choice in most traditional fantasy drafts. I’d keep him out of starting lineups this week, as the veteran goes up against a Ravens defense that surrendered a mere seven touchdown passes and 16.4 fantasy points a game to opposing home quarterbacks a season ago. Carr is a fade for me this week.

