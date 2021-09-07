September 7, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
FANTASY
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGWhat's on TVSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search
The Hurry-Up: Reacting to the Pats Quarterback Situation, Fields and Lance, and What the Texans Should Do with Deshaun Watson
The Hurry-Up: Reacting to the Pats Quarterback Situation, Fields and Lance, and What the Texans Should Do with Deshaun Watson
Publish date:

Week 1 Hub: Fantasy Football Rankings, Articles & More

All the content, videos, rankings and articles available at your disposal from SI Fantasy!
Author:

Welcome to the 2021 NFL season! We're ready for some football and to cover the game from top to bottom to help you dominate against the competition!

Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings

Michael Fabiano

Articles

SI Recommends

YOU MAY LIKE

jalen-hurts-wide
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Week 1: Quarterbacks

Sometimes playing the matchup can strike gold but in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season, you should play it safe with your lineups

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Week 1: Running Backs

The first running back you drafted is a start 'em, so we are here to help if you can't decide on a RB2 or flex play in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season

Odell Beckham Jr. during a game against the Arizona Cardinals.
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Week 1: Wide Receivers

Your top two receivers are start 'ems, but we are here to help if you can't decide on a WR3 or flex option in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season

dallas-goedert-philadelphia-eagles-underrated
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Week 1: Tight Ends

The first tight end you drafted should be the clear-cut choice, but if you don't have an elite option, you can play the matchup in Week 1

Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson reacts after missing a field goal
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Week 1: Kickers

Trust your gut, stick with your kicker and don't chase after the matchup play in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season

Oct 13, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner (54) celebrates with middle linebacker Kwon Alexander (left) and strong safety Jaquiski Tartt (29) after a defensive play against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Week 1: Defenses

Stick with your trusted defenses in Week 1 of the NFL season and don't chase the matchup play yet

Las Vegas Raiders Darren Waller
Play
Fantasy

Week 1 Hub: Fantasy Football Rankings, Articles & More

All the content, videos, rankings and articles available at your disposal from SI Fantasy!

tom-brady-deshaun-watson-aarond-rodgers-business-of-football
Play
NFL

Business of Football: 10 Predictions for 2021 Season

Can the Bucs win it all again? Will Deshaun Watson play? How far will Aaron Rodgers and the Packers go?