September 8, 2021
The Hurry-Up Extra Point: If You Want a Super Bowl, You'll Need a Premier Quarterback
Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings: Kickers

Kicker rankings for Week 1 to help you dominate the competition!
We have finally arrived at Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season! Let's set those Week 1 lineups with a little help from my weekly PPR fantasy football rankings.

Wise decisions go a long way and while you can't lose a league in Week 1, you can overthink easy decisions. Remember to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing your best options to your lineup. Every lineup spot counts!

Week 1 Rankings (PPR)

KICKERS

Fantasy Football, Green Bay Packers Mason Crosby
  1. Justin Tucker, BAL (at LV)
  2. Harrison Butker, KC (vs. CLE)
  3. Younghoe Koo, ATL (vs. PHI)
  4. Ryan Succop, TB (vs. DAL)
  5. Tyler Bass, BUF (vs. PIT)
  6. Matt Gay, LAR (vs. CHI)
  7. Robbie Gould, SF (at DET)
  8. Mason Crosby, GB (at NO)
  9. Matt Prater, ARI (at TEN)
  10. Sam Ficken, TEN (at ARI)
  11. Greg Joseph, MIN (at CIN)
  12. Jason Myers, SEA (at IND)
  13. Greg Zuerlein, DAL (at TB)
  14. Jason Sanders, MIA (at NE)
  15. Quinn Nordin, NE (vs. MIA)
  16. Rodrigo Blankenship, IND (vs. SEA)
  17. Tristan Vizcaino, LAC (at WAS)
  18. Ryan Santoso, CAR (vs. NYJ)
  19. Daniel Carlson, LV (vs. BAL)
  20. Chase McLaughlin, CLE (at KC)
  21. Brandon McManus, DEN (at NYG)
  22. Josh Lambo, JAC (at HOU)
  23. Evan McPherson, CIN (vs. MIN)
  24. Chris Boswell, PIT (at BUF)
  25. Dustin Hopkins, WAS (vs. LAC)
  26. Jake Elliott, PHI (at ATL)
  27. Graham Gano, NYG (vs. DEN)
  28. Cairo Santos, CHI (at LAR)
  29. Aldrick Rosas, NO (vs. GB)
  30. Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (vs. JAC)
  31. Matt Ammendola, NYJ (at CAR)
  32. Austin Seibert, DET (vs. SF)

