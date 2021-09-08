Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings: Kickers

Kicker rankings for Week 1 to help you dominate the competition!

We have finally arrived at Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season! Let's set those Week 1 lineups with a little help from my weekly PPR fantasy football rankings.

Wise decisions go a long way and while you can't lose a league in Week 1, you can overthink easy decisions. Remember to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing your best options to your lineup. Every lineup spot counts!

Week 1 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

MORE: Week 1 Rankings & Articles Hub

Week 1 Rankings (PPR)

KICKERS

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports