Waiver Wire Pickups & FAAB Advice for Week 3

Week 2 of the 2021 fantasy football season is in the books, and Sunday turned out to be a rough one for many fantasy managers. Not only did we see big points from players that weren't on our fantasy radars (Andy Janovich, anyone?), we saw injuries to multiple starting quarterbacks. Baker Mayfield left with a shoulder injury but returned to score vs. Houston, while Tua Tagavailoa, Carson Wentz, Tyrod Taylor, and Andy Dalton didn't return to their games. Ryan Fitzpatrick is already out for at least eight weeks, and the position is getting thin. So, let's start our weekly waiver column with a couple of quarterbacks who could be available and should be rostered in all leagues.

Quarterbacks - Waiver Wire Adds

Teddy Bridgewater (DEN)

Teddy Two-Gloves is now 2-0 with a 77.1% completion rate and zero picks through his first two games of the season. That's the second-best completion rate in the league and unsustainable, but it's impossible to deny that Bridgewater is having success with his new array of weapons. Courtland Sutton went off this week, seeing 12 targets for 159 yards in Jerry Jeudy's absence, while Tim Patrick, who made this article last week, found the end zone. Noah Fant saw six targets for 33 yards and a score, and Denver easily covered the six-point spread vs. Jacksonville. Ok, sure, Teddy's first two matchups haven't been the toughest, but guess what? Next week the Broncos face the New York Jets. Teddy made this list last week, and I'll bet this is the final week he will be widely available as you can still pick him up in 83% of leagues.

FAAB: up to 6%

Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports

Derek Carr (LVR)

Do you know who leads the league in passing yards? That's right. It's Derek Carr with 817. Carr also leads the league in passing attempts with 93. Just how we all drew it up, right? This year, Carr has been phenomenal for fantasy managers, accumulating fantasy points vs. two of the league's best defenses. Carr looked sharper on Sunday than he did last Monday, completing 27 of 38 attempts for 382 yards and two touchdowns. We all knew Carr and Waller had chemistry, but if Carr can continue to develop rapport with his young playmakers, maybe we all underestimated this Raiders offense. Carr is available in 80% of leagues. Speaking of playmakers...

FAAB: up to 6%

Running Backs - Waiver Wire Adds

J.D. McKissic, RB (WFT)

We saw the running back position take more hits this weekend with Darrell Henderson and the entire 49ers backfield leaving with injuries. Meanwhile, J.D. McKissic is available in 70% of fantasy leagues. I have not made any secret about the fact that I expect Antonio Gibson to underperform his ADP (average draft position), and J.D. McKissic is my favorite pickup at RB this week. McKissic saw 6 targets for 82 yards and a receiving touchdown while Gibson didn't play a single snap in the two-minute drill. McKissic is the guy on third and long, and he should not be left on the waiver wire in PPR leagues, even if you aren't starting him.

FAAB: up to 7%

Tony Pollard, RB (DAL)

Tony Pollard had a bigger fantasy day than Ezekiel Elliott on Sunday, and it's beginning to look like Pollard may have a bigger role in this offense than originally expected. Pollard rushed 13 times for 109 yards and a score, and he caught all three of his targets for 31 yards on Sunday vs. the Chargers. With a 17 game schedule and the Cowboys expecting to be playing into the postseason, Pollard could see more work to help keep Zeke fresh. Pollard has looked good, but it's worth noting that Zeke has been facing stacked boxes 72% of the time compared to 33% for Pollard. Pollard won't be taking Zeke's job anytime soon, but he certainly could be a good flex option and not just a fantasy handcuff for Elliott. Pollard is available in 47% of leagues.

FAAB: up to 21%

Cordarrelle Patterson, RB/WR (ATL)

Patterson made this article last week as a deep league stash. He impressed Sunday, finding the end zone twice- once through the air and once on the ground. Patterson has now seen 7 carries in each of his first two games for a total of 66 yards, and he's caught seven of his eight targets on the season for 71 yards. Patterson should continue to function as Atlanta's gadget player in the absence of Julio Jones. He's available in 85% of leagues, and you can play him at RB or WR on most platforms.

FAAB: 4%

Demetric Felton, RB/WR (CLE)

Speaking of gadget players with dual eligibility, Felton is an intriguing option in the deepest of leagues. After Landry left with an injury Sunday, Felton caught his two targets for 51 yards and a score. If the Browns are without OBJ and Landry again this weekend, Felton could be used creatively this weekend vs. the Chicago Bears. Felton is available in 100% of leagues.

FAAB: up to 1%

More RB: Alexander Mattison (MIN), Kenneth Gainwell RB (PHI), James White (NE), Kerryon Johnson (SF)

Wide Receivers - Waiver Wire Adds

Henry Ruggs III, WR (LVR)

Ruggs finally showed a glimmer of why he was taken as the #1 WR in the 2020 draft, looking explosive and running some elite routes on Sunday. The sophomore speedster finished the day with 113 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. He could still be boom or bust until his targets become consistent, but there is far too much upside to leave him on the waiver wire. Ruggs is available in 65% of leagues.

FAAB: up to 13%

Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Bryan Edwards, WR (LVR)

We saw Bryan Edwards and Derek Carr connect for 81 yards in the second half of the game last Monday vs. Baltimore, with Edwards just inches away from a game-winning touchdown. On Sunday, Edwards saw three targets for 40 yards and was overshadowed by Ruggs, but on any given Sunday, Edwards could be "the guy." He certainly has the talent, and if Carr can keep this up, Edwards should be rostered in most leagues. He's currently available in 80% of leagues.

FAAB: up to 7%

Rondale Moore, WR (ARI)

We knew the big game was coming sooner or later, but sooner was the winner on Sunday. Moore caught seven of his eight targets for 114 yards and a score, and he has now seen 13 targets across the first two games of the season. The Cardinals took Moore in the second round of the draft, and though he isn't playing as many snaps as De'Andre Hopkins or AJ Green, he's making plays when he's on the field. Moore is a YAC (yards after catch) monster, and it shouldn't take long for Kingsbury to realize Moore should get more opportunities than Green. The Cardinals look formidable with Kyler at the helm, and next week they get the Jacksonville Jaguars. Moore is still available in 65% of leagues.

FAAB: up to 16%

KJ Osborne, WR (MIN)

After playing 81% of the snaps and seeing nine targets for 76 yards in Week 1, Osborne followed up with an even bigger performance on Sunday, catching five of his six targets for 91 yards, including a 64-yard reception for a touchdown. It's clear Osborne is the number three receiver for the Vikings, and he has a favorable matchup with the Seattle Seahawks secondary this weekend. Osborne is available in 97% of leagues.

FAAB: up to 4%

Emmanuel Sanders, WR (BUF)

It hasn't translated to big fantasy numbers yet, but Emmanuel Sanders has now seen 14 targets while lining up 67% of the time across from Stephon Diggs and playing the same number of snaps. He also saw 147 air yards in Week 1, the fifth-most amongst wide receivers across the league. This Buffalo offense will get going, and Sanders will have a big game sooner than later. Sanders is available in 78% of leagues.

FAAB: up to 4%

Hunter Renfrow, WR (LVR)

I know, I know. Another Las Vegas receiver! Renfrow is the receiver with the highest floor, seeing 16 targets across the last two games. Renfrow isn't the big-play threat, but he can be a solid flex play in deeper leagues. He's available in 94% of leagues.

FAAB: up to 3%

More WR: Tim Patrick (DEN), Zach Pascal (IND)

Tight Ends - Waiver Wire Adds

Dawson Knox (BUF)

Knox lined up at wide receiver for 21 snaps in Week 1, and he's now caught six of his seven targets on the season for 58 yards and a score. If you have a deep bench and you are streaming TE, Knox is worth an add. Knox is available in 95% of leagues.

FAAB: up to 2%

More TE: Evan Engram (NYG), Dalton Schultz (DAL)

Team Defenses - Waiver Wire Adds

Carolina Panthers, DST

The Panthers DST is tied with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the third-most fantasy points across the first two games of the season, and this Thursday, they meet the Houston Texans and backup QB, Davis Mills. The Panther's DST is available in 81% of leagues.

FAAB: up to 2%

