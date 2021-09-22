Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Tight Ends

September 22, 2021
Fabs Five Tight End Trends From Week 2
Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Week 3: Tight Ends - Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

A plus matchup against the New York Jets makes Noah Fant the tight end start of the week
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Davante Adams, or Travis Kelce. Instead, I'll look at the players you have the most questions about to help you set the most effective starting lineup possible. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2021 NFL season.

Week 3 Start ‘Em: Tight Ends

Start of the Week

Noah Fant vs. Jets (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Fant has been solid for fantasy managers, averaging 12.8 points over his first two games. That’s no surprise though, as Teddy Bridgewater ranks second among quarterbacks in targeting tight ends. This weekend’s matchup against the Jets is a positive one too, as the Men in Green have surrendered the most fantasy points (20.2 PPG) to opposing tight ends over their last nine games.

Start ‘Em

Dallas Goedert at Cowboys (Mon., 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Goedert put up a stinker in last week’s loss to the Niners, but he was tackled at the 1-yard line and almost scored a touchdown. The veteran should be in play with Zach Ertz on the COVID-19 list when the Eagles face the Cowboys. Their defense gave up two scores to Rob Gronkowski in Week 1, and Jared Cook had a touchdown called back due to a penalty last week.

Dec 8, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) runs with the ball against Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) in the second half of a NFL game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Higbee vs. Buccaneers (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX): Higbee also had a bad stat line a week ago, seeing just one target in a win over the Colts. He did play 59 snaps, 32 of which resulted in a pass, and this week’s matchup against the Buccaneers makes him a low-end No. 1 option. In their first two games of the season, Tampa Bay’s defense has given up an average of eight catches and 76.5 yards per game to tight ends.

Austin Hooper vs. Bears (1 p.m. ET, FOX): The Browns could be without Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry this week, leaving Hooper and David Njoku to see more opportunities against the Bears. While it’s tough to predict who will see more targets on a week-to-week basis, I prefer Hooper between the duo. If OBJ and Landry are both sidelined, Hooper makes sense as a streamer in most fantasy football leagues.

More Starts

  • Rob Gronkowski at Rams (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)
  • Kyle Pitts at Giants (1 p.m. ET, FOX)
  • Robert Tonyan at 49ers (8:20 p.m. ET, ESPN)

DFS Bargains

  • Tyler Higbee vs. Buccaneers
  • Austin Hooper vs. Bears 
  • Cole Kmet at Browns

Week 3 Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends

Sit of the Week

Mike Gesicki at Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Gesicki’s numbers weren’t terrible last week, but he still scored just 7.1 fantasy points on six targets. His totals likely won't be much better (if any) this week, however, as the Dolphins could get Will Fuller V back in the passing attack. What's more, Gesicki will face a Raiders defense that held Mark Andrews to five points in their opener and has been tough on tight ends to this point.

Sit ‘Em

Eric Ebron vs. Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Ebron has disappeared from the Steelers passing attack to start the season. After two weeks, he's seen fewer snaps and targets than rookie Pat Freiermuth. The veteran also has a difficult matchup against the Bengals, who have allowed just two touchdown receptions and the sixth-fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends in their last nine games dating back to last season.

Seattle Seahawks Gerald Everett

Gerald Everett at Vikings (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX): Everett was targeted just twice last week, and he’s now seen a mere four targets in his first two games with the Seahawks. This week’s matchup in Minnesota isn’t necessarily bad, but it's tough to trust a player who sees such a small target share in an offense that fields such stars as Chris Carson, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. At this point, Everett is only worth a bench spot.

Hunter Henry vs. Saints (1 p.m. ET, FOX): Once considered a top-10 fantasy tight end, Henry is now bench fodder at best. Jonnu Smith and Henry have canceled each other out in fantasy land, as the duo has shared snaps and targets over the first two weeks. The Saints' defense has also been tough against tight ends, allowing three touchdowns and the third-fewest fantasy points to the position in its last nine games.

More Sits

  • Jack Doyle at Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
  • Adam Trautman at Patriots (1 p.m. ET, FOX)
  • Blake Jarwin vs. Eagles (Mon., 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

DFS Fades

  • Logan Thomas vs. Bills
  • Jonnu Smith vs. Saints
  • Mike Gesicki at Raiders

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Click here to read all his articles here on SI Fantasy. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for your late-breaking fantasy news and the best analysis in the business!

