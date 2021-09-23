Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight Ends

Darren Waller and the rest of the Raiders have opened the year with back-to-back wins

Welcome to Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season! Your lineups should be rounding into shape and we've learned who the names to watch, the players who need to pick up the pace and the players who probably aren't panning out.

Remember to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing your best options to your lineup. Every lineup spot counts!

Week 3 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

Week 3 Rankings (PPR)

Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

TIGHT ENDS

Travis Kelce, KC (vs. LAC) Darren Waller, LV (vs. MIA) T.J. Hockenson, DET (vs. BAL) George Kittle, SF (vs. GB) Mark Andrews, BAL (at DET) Kyle Pitts, ATL (at NYG) Noah Fant, DEN (vs. NYJ) Rob Gronkowski, TB (at LAR) Logan Thomas, WAS (vs. BUF) Dallas Goedert, PHI (at DAL) Tyler Higbee, LAR (vs. TB) Robert Tonyan, GB (at SF) Evan Engram, NYG (vs. ATL) Jonnu Smith, NE (vs. NO) Jared Cook, LAC (at KC) Austin Hooper, CLE (at CHI) Cole Kmet, CHI (at CLE) Gerald Everett, SEA (at MIN) Hunter Henry, NE (vs. NO) Mike Gesicki, MIA (at LV) Jack Doyle, IND (at TEN) Dawson Knox, BUF (vs. WAS) Dalton Schultz, DAL (vs. PHI) David Njoku, CLE (vs. CHI) Adam Trautman, NO (at NE) Tyler Conklin, MIN (vs. SEA) Blake Jarwin, DAL (vs. PHI) Juwan Johnson, NO (at NE) Pat Freiermuth, PIT (vs. CIN) C.J. Uzomah, CIN (at PIT) Albert Okwuegbunam, DEN (vs. NYJ) Dan Arnold, CAR (at HOU)

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter: SI.com/newsletters