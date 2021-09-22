If you have to play the matchup, there are a few emerging options available to you in Week 3.

Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Davante Adams, or Travis Kelce. Instead, I'll look at the players you have the most questions about to help you set the most effective starting lineup possible. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2021 NFL season.

Week 3 Start ‘Em: Kickers

Start of the Week

Matt Prater at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, FOX): Prater was my start of the week for Week 2, and he rewarded fantasy managers with 12 points, including a 62-yard field goal. I like him again this week against the Jaguars in a game with an over/under of 52 in the SI Sportsbook. Their defense has also allowed the second-most fantasy points to kickers.

Start ‘Em

Matt Gay vs. Buccaneers (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX): Gay has been solid to start the year, averaging 10.5 fantasy points in his first two games. I’d keep him active this week too, as the Rams host the Buccaneers in a game with an over/under of 55.5. Tampa Bay has allowed an average of eight fantasy points to kickers in their first two games, too.

Jason Myers at Vikings (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX): Myers was a disappointment last week, scoring just six fantasy points in a loss to the Titans. I’d stick with him though, as a game against the Vikings should be good for what ails him. Minnesota’s defense has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing kickers in their last nine contests.

More Starts

Tyler Bass vs. Football Team (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Brandon McManus vs. Jets (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

Sleepers

Zane Gonzalez at Texans (Thurs., 8:15 p.m. ET, NFL)

Randy Bullock vs. Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Week 3 Sit ‘Em: Kickers

Sit of the Week

Mason Crosby at 49ers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Crosby has had an awful start to the season, scoring a combined eight fantasy points in his first two games. I’d keep him on the sidelines this week, as the veteran faces a Niners defense that has allowed just four fantasy points a game to opposing kickers in their first two games of this season.

Sit ‘Em

Rodrigo Blankenship at Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Blankenship posted 10 fantasy points last week, but he could be hard-pressed to duplicate that total against the Titans. With Carson Wentz ailing, the Colts might have to turn to Jacob Eason as their starter. An inexperienced backup, Indianapolis could struggle to move the football.

Dustin Hopkins at Bills (1 p.m. ET, FOX): Hopkins recorded a strong stat line last week, posting 12 fantasy points in a win over the Giants. He has a much tougher matchup this week, as he'll face a Bills defense that has allowed the fewest fantasy points to kickers (4.1 PPG) over their last eight games dating back to 2020.

More Sits

Nick Folk vs. Saints (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Cairo Santos at Browns (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Busts

Jason Sanders at Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

Greg Joseph vs. Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Click here to read all his articles here on SI Fantasy. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for your late-breaking fantasy news and the best analysis in the business!