Week 3 Fantasy Football Game Day Injury Updates: Will Dalvin Cook Play?

Injuries to several high-profile stars last week put their status in question for Week 3 of the NFL season.

Quarterbacks

Lamar Jackson, Ravens — QUESTIONABLE

Jackson (illness) was “fine” on Friday and is expected to play against the Lions, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins — OUT

Tagovailoa (rib) was ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Raiders after sustaining an injury in the first quarter last week against the Bills. Jacoby Brissett will start in his place. Tagovailoa was placed on injured reserve on Saturday, which will keep him out for at least three weeks.

Carson Wentz, Colts — QUESTIONABLE

Wentz (ankles) is expected to start against the Titans, according to Rapoport. The team has contingency plans if he can’t play, Rapoport said, but Wentz will “give it a go.” He practiced on Friday.

Running backs

Dalvin Cook, Vikings — QUESTIONABLE

Cook (ankle) did not participate in Friday’s practice. It’s “unlikely” that he plays against the Seahawks, according to a report from Schefter. He left the game last week early with an injury but ultimately returned.

D’Andre Swift, Lions — QUESTIONABLE

Swift (groin) was a full participant in Saturday’s practice but remains questionable heading into the game against the Ravens.

Josh Jacobs, Raiders — OUT

Jacobs (ankle) was ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins and will miss his second straight game.

Darrell Henderson Jr., Rams — QUESTIONABLE

Henderson (ribs) is unlikely to play against the Buccaneers. Sony Michel and Jake Funk will take carries in the Rams backfield in his place.

Trey Sermon, 49ers — QUESTIONABLE

Sermon (concussion) is expected to play on Sunday against the Packers. He fumbled and was ruled out for the remainder of last week’s game on his only carry.

Elijah Mitchell, 49ers — DOUBTFUL

Mitchell (shoulder) was injured in his start last week against the Eagles. Sermon is expected to take his place on Sunday.

JaMycal Hasty, 49ers — OUT

Hasty (ankle) was placed on injured reserve, which takes him out of Sunday’s game against the Packers and sidelines him for a few weeks.

Rashaad Penny, Seahawks — OUT

Penny (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Vikings and will miss his second consecutive game.

Wide receivers

DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals — QUESTIONABLE

Hopkins (ribs) did not practice Friday. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, a source is “pretty confident he will play” but it’s not a guarantee.

Diontae Johnson, Steelers — OUT

Johnson (knee) was ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Bengals. He was injured on the final play of last week’s loss to the Raiders.

Jarvis Landry, Browns — OUT

Landry (knee) was injured in last week’s game and was placed on injured reserved, which will keep him out against the Bears and for a few more weeks while he recovers.

Darnell Mooney, Bears — QUESTIONABLE

Mooney (groin) was limited in practice this week. The second-year wideout leads the team in receiving through two games and could get a boost with Justin Fields making his first career start against the Browns.

Antonio Brown, Buccaneers — OUT

Brown (COVID-19) did not travel with the Buccaneers to Los Angeles for the Rams game, according to Schefter. His status depended on him being asymptomatic for 24 hours and producing multiple negative COVID-19 tests prior to travel.

Jamison Crowder, Jets — DOUBTFUL

Crowder (groin) did not practice this week and the expectation is that he doesn’t make his season debut against the Broncos.

Kenny Golladay, Giants — QUESTIONABLE

Golladay (ankle) remains questionable as of Sunday morning for the Giants game against the Falcons. He’s a game day workout, according to Rapoport.

Marquise Brown, Ravens — QUESTIONABLE

Brown (ankle) practiced Friday in a limited capacity. He was also listed as questionable heading into Week 2 with the same injury and ended up playing and continuing his strong start to the season.

Russell Gage, Falcons — OUT

Gage (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Giants.

Tee Higgins, Bengals — DOUBTFUL

Higgins (shoulder) is not expected to play against the Steelers, according to Schefter.

Tight ends

Evan Engram, Giants — QUESTIONABLE

Engram (calf) “had a good week of practice,” according to Rapoport, and is expected to make his debut against the Falcons.

Anthony Firkser, Titans — OUT

Firkser (knee) did not play last week against the Seahawks and was ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Colts.

Zach Ertz, Eagles — ACTIVE

Ertz (COVID-19) was activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 list, clearing him for Monday Night Football against the Cowboys.