Waiver Wire Pickups & FAAB Advice for Week 7

It's a tough Week 7 bye with players from the Cowboys, Bills, Vikings, Chargers, Steelers and Jaguars all unavailable. But don't worry, there's always help on the waiver wire!

Quarterbacks - Waiver Wire Adds

Jameis Winston (NO)

Jameis returns from his bye after a season-best Week 5 performance in which he threw for 279 yards and four touchdowns vs. the Washington Football team. His fantasy managers were rewarded with a healthy 26.8 fantasy points. This week, he faces a Seattle team that has allowed an average of 23.8 points and the fourth-most passing yards to opposing quarterbacks. Winston is available in 63% of leagues.

FAAB: 6%

Tua Tagovailoa (MIA)

Tua looked good in his first game back from the IR, completing 33 of 47 pass attempts for 329 yards and connecting with Jaylen Waddle for two touchdowns. This week, the Dolphins square off vs. an Atlanta team that has surrendered an average of 24.7 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Tua is available in 83% of leagues.

FAAB: 5%

Mac Jones (NE)

Jones did a great job keeping the Patriots competitive in their Week 6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. His stat line doesn't look overwhelming- 229 yards and two touchdowns- but he did this with only 27 minutes of possession and 15 completions. This week, he faces the Jets, and I'm willing to bet Bill Belichick gets the upper hand. Jones is available in 83% of leagues.

FAAB: 4%

More QB: Carson Wentz (IND), Matt Ryan (ATL)

Running Backs - Waiver Wire Adds

J.D. McKissic (WFT)

It amazes me that J.D. McKissic is still available in 58% of leagues. He's the clear-cut number two in Washington, and Antonio Gibson has a known stress fracture in his shin. Not only that, but McKissic is the guy for the third and long, the guy the rookie QB checks down to, and the guy they use for the two-minute drill. McKissic out-snapped Gibson 36-23 on Sunday due to both Gibson's injury and game script, and on the season, he has a 45% snap share. He finished the day with eight catches and 110 total yards for 19 PPR points. This weekend, the Football Team is facing Green Bay, and I can easily see McKissic having another good game.

FAAB: 21%

Demetric Felton (CLE)

With the uncertainty of Nick Chubb’s injury and the news that Kareem Hunt has officially landed on the IR, the Browns will likely turn to back up RBs Demetric Felton and D’Ernest Johnson during a short week. Felton is my preferred target. Felton’s pass-catching abilities make him a more versatile option in an offense that also saw OBJ leave and return with an injury on Sunday. He is the better complement to Nick Chubb in the “Kareem Hunt” role when Chubb returns, and Felton can line up at RB or receiver. He is available in 91% of leagues.

FAAB: 11%

Mark Ingram (HOU)

Ingram has taken the lead role in the Houston backfield, handling at least 16 carries in each of his six games. Sunday's game was his best effort yet, averaging 4.1 yards per carry. He leads the team with 32.6% of the red zone opportunities, though he hasn't had a touchdown since Week 1. The Cardinals allow the third-most yards per carry (5.05), and Ingram is available in 68% of leagues.

FAAB: 8%

Rhamondre Stevenson (NE)

Stevenson had his best game of the season Sunday vs. the Cowboys, averaging 4.6 yards per carry on five attempts, catching all three of his targets for 39 yards, and scoring his first NFL touchdown. Harris is still the lead back in this committee, but should Harris miss any time, Stevenson should be able to step in. This week both running backs could have opportunities vs. a Jets run defense that allows an average of 111 ground yards, 71 air yards, and 1.2 touchdowns per game to opposing running backs.

FAAB: 8%

D'Ernest Johnson (CLE)

Johnson is on this list because it's a bye week, and there have been so many injuries. If Chubb can't go, Johnson could get opportunities, but please remember that Johnson has had one decent fantasy game in three years.

FAAB: 3%

More RB: Alex Collins (SEA), Khalil Herbert (CHI), Kenyan Drake (LV), Chris Evans (CIN), Devonta Freeman (BAL), DeeJay Dallas (SEA)

Wide Receivers - Waiver Wire Adds

T.Y. Hilton (IND)

T.Y. Hilton returned to form Sunday and continued his tradition of dominating the Houston Texans. It was good to see the speedy receiver back, and though he only played half the snaps of Michael Pittman, Hilton caught all four of his targets for 80 yards and finished as the Colts' top receiver. Parris Campbell left the game early with a foot injury, and Hilton's return could not come at a better time for the Colts.

FAAB: 21%

Donovan Peoples-Jones (CLE)

Donovan Peoples-Jones appeared in this article last week, and he made good with a huge day on Sunday, hauling in four of his five targets for 101 yards and two touchdowns. Peoples-Jones saw the most snaps on Sunday, and he has played 70% of the snaps on the season. OBJ left the game with an injury, and though he returned, he could remain limited on Thursday in a short week. Throw in the injuries to Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, and DPJ becomes a must-add this week. He’s available in 98% of leagues.

FAAB: 16%

Marquez Callaway (NO)

Marquez Callaway has now put together three consecutive productive fantasy weeks. He is second in snaps only to Alvin Kamara for the Saints, and he saw a season-high eight targets in Week 5 for 85 yards and two touchdowns, and in Week 7, he will see a Seattle Seahawks secondary that has allowed an average of 210 yards per game to opposing wide receivers. Callaway is available in 70% of leagues.

FAAB: 16%

Tim Patrick (DEN)

Why is Tim Patrick in this article yet again? Because he’s still available in 56% of leagues! Patrick found the end zone once again on Sunday, bringing his season total for touchdowns to three. He’s finished with 13 or more PPR points in five of six games this year, and this week he faces Cleveland for Thursday Night Football. Cleveland has allowed nine touchdowns to opposing wide receivers this year. That’s the second-most in the league. Let’s make sure Tim Patrick isn’t on this list next week.

FAAB: 11%

Bryan Edwards (LV)

Edwards was second in snaps on Sunday only to Darren Waller, and he has a 76% snap share on the season. That's more than both Henry Ruggs and Hunter Renfroe. Derek Carr is playing good football, and Edwards has big play ability. I like Edwards in deep leagues and as a bye-week pickup.

FAAB: 6%

Michael Gallup (DAL)

Now is a great time to add the wide receiver before he returns from the IR. The Cowboys are on bye, and no one is paying attention. Gallup is an upgrade at WR from Cedrick Wilson, and this offense is one of the few that can support three fantasy-relevant wide receivers. Gallup is available in 57% of leagues.

FAAB: up to 6%

More WR: Jaylen Waddle (MIA), Mecole Hardman (KC), Christian Kirk (ARI), A.J. Green (ARI), Henry Ruggs III (LV), Sterling Shepherd (NYG), Hunter Renfrow (LV), Rashod Bateman (BAL), Quez Watkins (PHI), Nico Collins (HOU), Van Jefferson (LAR)

Tight Ends - Waiver Wire Adds

Ricky Seals-Jones (WFT)

With no Logan Thomas, Ricky Seals-Jones steps right in to soak up the targets. Seals-Jones has seen 15 targets across the last two weeks for 99 yards and a touchdown. I love tight ends with rookie QBs, and Seals-Jones isn't in a long line of receiving options. This week the Football Team faces a Green Bay team allowing the third-highest catch-rate (78.6%) to opposing tight ends. Seals-Jones is available in 70% of leagues.

FAAB: 3%

Anthony Firkser (TEN)

Firkser was targeted nine times in the last two games he played without Julio Jones. With AJ Brown limited and Julio Jones leaving the game Monday with a hamstring injury, Firkser could see a few more targets go his way. This week Tennessee faces a Kansas City team that has surrendered an average of 91 yards per game and the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends. He's available in 93% of leagues.

FAAB: 1%

More TE: Tyler Conklin (MIN)*, Dan Arnold (JAC)*, Pat Freiermuth (PIT)*

*Week 7 bye

