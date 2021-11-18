Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
Week 11 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Fantasy Football Week 11 Rest-of-Season (ROS) Rankings

Learn player values and where to rank players for the rest of the 2021 fantasy football season.
Stay on top of every position's rest-of-season rankings. You can use them to get a feel for trade value or if you need to make a tough waiver wire decision. Rankings should always be thought of as guides. Trust your gut and make the call that feels right to you.

Week 11 rest-of-season (ROS) rankings

Updated: November 18, 2021

Michael Fabiano's Week 11 PPR Rankings: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | FLEX | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES (DST)

