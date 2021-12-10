It’s still unclear whether Keenan Allen and Mike Williams will be able to play in Week 14. Both receivers are on the reserve/COVID-19 list but could still play according to league protocols. While it is possible they play, don’t hold your breath because the two names to watch in case either or both can’t go are Jalen Guyton and Joshua Palmer.

Guyton is at his best as a downfield threat. With just 18 receptions on the year, Guyton has four receptions of 20+ yards. He has the third-most snaps among Chargers’ WRs, so he’s the clear No. 3 behind Allen and Williams. Guyton came on strong last week vs. the Bengals with four catches for 90 yards and a touchdown. But keep in mind this was a game where L.A. scored 40+ points. Everything was cooking on offense. You might feel the planets are beginning to align for Guyton, and in the short term, this is true. We know Justin Herbert is going to sling it. Los Angeles is tied for fifth in passing yards per game. Even if Allen and Williams are out, they’re not converting to the wishbone offense and giving Austin Ekeler 40 carries. They’re gonna let it fly!

So if you have to replace either Allen or Williams, the wise move is to add Guyton off the waiver wire. I am seeing a lot of love for Palmer as well, but I’m not so sure both Allen and Williams will be out and that’s the only scenario in which Palmer will play more than maybe half the offensive snaps. I do like Palmer a lot as a dynasty stash, but not much else just yet. Guyton should be the hottest thing on your waiver wire right now, so go get him.