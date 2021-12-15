Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
Week 15 Waiver Wire: Playoff Edition
Week 15 Waiver Wire: Playoff Edition
Publish date:

Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings & Stat Projections

Myles Gaskin is a must-start as is among the top running backs in these Week 15 rankings and projections.
Author:

SI Fantasy is back in action for the 2021 NFL season with the most in-depth rankings & stat projections available. Shawn Childs, a high-stakes legend and a fantasy Hall of Famer, provides weekly fantasy football projections & rankings, updated frequently to reflect the latest injury updates, emerging players and prior performances!

Note: These spreadsheets vary by appearance depending on the device and browser you use. Due to the size and dimensions of the projections, it may be best to download the file. We recommend using Google Docs, Microsoft Excel or any spreadsheet-compatible app/program to view.

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter: SI.com/newsletters

WEEK 15 FANTASY FOOTBALL PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS

DOWNLOAD: PDF | EXCEL | VIEW AS WEB PAGE

Updated: December 15, 2021

TEAM-BY-TEAM PROJECTIONS

SI Recommends

QUARTERBACKS

RUNNING BACKS

WIDE RECEIVERS

TIGHT ENDS

More Fantasy coverage:

