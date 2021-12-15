Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
FANTASY
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Week 15 Waiver Wire: Playoff Edition
Week 15 Waiver Wire: Playoff Edition
Publish date:

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Week 15: Tight Ends - Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

As long as Josh Allen starts for Bills, Dawson Knox should be a popular target.
Author:

Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Davante Adams or Travis Kelce. Instead, I'll look at the players you have the most questions about to help you set the most effective starting lineup possible. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2021 NFL season.

Week 15 Start ‘Em: Tight Ends

Start of the Week

Dawson Knox vs. Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Knox doesn’t have a great matchup on paper, as the Panthers have allowed just one tight end to score more than 11.1 fantasy points against them this season. Still, Knox has been targeted at least six times and put up at least 14 fantasy points in three of his last four games. He’s also seen seven red-zone looks in those four contests. As long as Josh Allen starts, Knox is a start ‘em.

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Week 15 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

Start ‘Em

Mike Gesicki vs. Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Gesicki has been tough to trust, as his stat lines have been inconsistent and unreliable for most of the season. I’d keep the faith this week, though, as the veteran faces a Jets defense that’s allowed the eighth-most fantasy points per game to tight ends since Week 9. Gesicki also beat them for five catches and 10 fantasy points in their first contest of the season, so I’d start him again.

Dallas Goedert vs. Football Team (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Goedert’s matchup doesn’t look great on paper, as the Football Team has allowed the third-fewest fantasy points per game to tight ends since Week 9. However, their defense did give up 14.7 points to Gerald Everett in Week 13 and has allowed five tight ends to score double digits on the season. Goedert has also seen at least six targets in four of his last six games.

Tyler Higbee vs. Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Higbee missed last week due to being on the reserve/COVID-19 list, so keep tabs on his status throughout leading up to a matchup against the Seahawks. Over the last six weeks, their defense has given up five touchdowns and the third-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. As long as Higbee is available, he should be seen as a low-end No. 1 fantasy option.

More Starts

· Pat Freiermuth vs. Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

· Zach Ertz at Lions (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

· Tyler Conklin at Bears (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

DFS Bargains

· Mike Gesicki vs. Jets ($5,000)

· Tyler Higbee vs. Seahawks ($4,000)

SI Recommends

· Ricky Seals-Jones at Eagles ($3,400)

Week 15 Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends

Sit of the Week

Kyle Pitts at 49ers (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Pitts will be a fantasy starter in most leagues this week, so consider this more of a beware than a firm sit ‘em. He’s failed to score in double digits in five of his last seven games, and this week’s matchup versus the 49ers is a tough one. Their defense has allowed the second-fewest points to tight ends, and just one player at the position has scored more than 12.8 fantasy points against them.

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Sit ‘Em

Dalton Schultz at Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Schultz was one of the top tight ends in fantasy football earlier in the season, but the healthy return of Michael Gallup hurt his target share. In fact, he’s seen just eight targets in his last two games (one of which saw Amari Cooper get a limited snap count). The matchup against the Giants isn’t bad on paper, but it’s tough to trust Schultz when the Cowboys’ top three wideouts are active.

Noah Fant vs. Bengals (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Fant has failed to score double digits in all but one of his last six games, and his targets have been limited to just four in four of his last five. Fant is also losing work to Albert Okwuegbunam, who found the end zone last week against the Lions. This week’s matchup against the Bengals is also great on paper, but that’s due to them giving up big games to George Kittle and Darren Waller.

Cole Kmet vs. Vikings (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Kmet took a step back in terms of his fantasy value last week, scoring a mere 4.7 fantasy points against the Packers. He has now failed to score more than 7.1 fantasy points in three of his last four games, and a matchup against the Vikings makes him a fade this week. Their defense is bad against wideouts, but it’s allowed just four touchdowns to opposing tight ends in 2021.

More Sits

· Jared Cook vs. Chiefs (Thur. 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL)

· C.J. Uzomah at Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

· Evan Engram vs. Cowboys (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

DFS Fades

· Kyle Pitts at 49ers ($5,500)

· Zach Ertz at Lions ($5,400)

· Dalton Schultz at Giants ($4,900)

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Click here to read all his articles here on SI Fantasy. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for your late breaking fantasy news and the best analysis in the business!

YOU MAY LIKE

Stephen Curry of the Warriors breaks three-point record
NBA

'Hopefully, I Can Push It to a Point That's Untouchable'

No one in basketball history has shot the three as beautifully and as often, or with as much flair or pure joy as Stephen Curry. Tuesday’s record breaking night was a testament to it all.

Dec 26, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Week 15: Team Defenses

The Dolphins D/ST is good to begin with and this week they get to tee off vs. the Jets.

national-signing-day-2018-commits-recruits-news-rumors.jpg
Play
College Football

Signing Day Central: Live Updates on the Future of College Football

The Early Signing Period, a.k.a. National Signing Day, is upon us and SI will have college football fans coast to coast covered as Letters of Intent roll in

Memphis Tigers forward DeAndre Williams celebrates his dunk against the Alabama Crimson Tide during their game at FedExForum on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021
College Basketball

Memphis Runs Past No. 6 Alabama to End Four-Game Skid

The Tigers' highly touted recruiting class finally put it all together in a runaway home victory over the Crimson Tide.

Dec 13, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots during the second half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.
NBA

DiVincenzo Joins Antetokounmpo in Health & Safety Protocols

Three Bucks stars the latest to enter league protocols as teams face postponed games and potential outbreaks.

Dwight Howard and Malik Monk
NBA

Lakers' Howard, Monk Enter Health & Safety Protocols

Forward Talen Horton-Tucker tested positive for COVID-19 earlier on Tuesday.

Nov 7, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; NBC Sports sideline reporter Michele Tafoya during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tennessee Titans at SoFi Stadium.
Media

Report: Tafoya Done With Sideline Reporting After This Season

It was reportedly the decision of the longtime reporter, who recently missed three games, to step away after the 2021 NFL campaign.

Nov 30, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
NFL

Congress Members Ask NFL For Evidence on Snyder's 'Interference'

“Today’s news confirms our worst fears: Dan Snyder actively fought to undermine NFL’s investigation into WFT’s hostile workplace culture."