Fantasy Impact: Adam Thielen's Injury Could Hurt Justin Jefferson

Minnesota Vikings star receiver Adam Thielen wasn’t having a monster year, but news that the wideout will miss the rest of the season could be bad news for some fantasy managers getting ready for their championship game. Thielen would not have carried anyone’s fantasy team, but his absence could spell trouble for Justin Jefferson.

It was reported Wednesday that Thielen, who had 67 receptions for 721 yards and 10 touchdowns this season, was having surgery on his injured ankle.

David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

Thielen was a Pro Bowler in 2017 and ’18, but he hasn’t been Minnesota’s QB1 since Jefferson hit the Twin Cities last season. Jefferson has 97 receptions this season for 1,451 yards and nine TDs. He is third in fantasy scoring among receivers, trailing only Cooper Kupp and Davante Adams. But as good as Jefferson has been, he clearly benefits from Thielen’s presence in the lineup.

Thielen missed two games this season, Weeks 14 and 15.

In 13 games with Thielen on the field, Jefferson averaged 6.6 catches for 101.9 yards.

Jefferson averaged 5.5 catches for 63 yards in the two games without Thielen.

Of course, nobody would dare bench Jefferson, who plays the Packers on Sunday night. In Week 11, Jefferson caught eight passes for 169 yards and two scores against Green Bay. However, without Thielen on the field this week, expectations should be tempered.

In deeper leagues, and for fantasy managers who might be desperate, Thielen’s absence could make it worth adding Vikings receiver K.J. Osborn. He was also listed in Jen Piacenti’s Week 17 Waiver Wire Pickups. The rookie had a combined 104 yards receiving in the two games that Thielen missed, including a 62-yard touchdown in Week 14.

More fantasy & NFL: