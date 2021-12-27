Skip to main content
December 27, 2021
Which Star Quarterback is Leading the MVP Race?
Best and Worst Fantasy Playoff Matchups

Some players that have helped fantasy managers reach the finals might have tough roads to hoe in Week 17.
If you’ve made it this far – to the fantasy football championships – then congratulations are in order. But for some fantasy managers, getting to the finals and losing hurts just as much as missing the fantasy playoffs altogether.

You’ve had a great season. You’ve managed the battle of attrition that has been caused by COVID. Now, as is the case every week, matchups are crucial. With that in mind, here’s a look at some key fantasy contributors that have the best and worst matchups in Week 17:

Best matchups

Jonathan Taylor vs. Raiders: The NFL’s leading rusher had to scratch and claw for his 108 yards Saturday night at Arizona, and he saw his streak of 11 straight games with at least one rushing TD snapped. Against the Raiders, who allow the third-most fantasy points per game (FPPG) to running backs, Taylor might have more than 100 yards and at least one score by halftime. Vegas did come through Sunday, shutting down a good Broncos run game, but slowing down Taylor will be a different story.

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter of the game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at NRG Stadium in Houston. Indianapolis Colts Versus Houston Texans On Sunday Dec 5 2021 At Nrg Stadium In Houston Texas.

Tom Brady at Jets: The GOAT has five games this season with at least four TD passes. Now he gets to face a Jets defense that has allowed the eighth-most TD passes this season. This one could get ugly.

Jalen Hurts at Washington: On top of the fact that Washington allows the most FPPG to opposing quarterbacks -- and is coming off an embarrassing performance in Dallas, this game will be played just two weeks after Hurts posted 27-plus fantasy points against the Football Team, passing for 296 yards and a TD while rushing for two more scores.

Davante Adams vs. Vikings: In Week 11, Adams had seven catches for 115 yards and two TDs against Minnesota – one of the reasons why the Vikings allow more FPPG to opposing receivers than anyone in the league.

Patriots D/ST vs. Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence has had a pretty miserable rookie season, and now he gets to face a coach in Bill Belichick who is notorious for wreaking havoc against rookie quarterbacks. Heck, Lawrence didn’t do much Sunday against a depleted Jets defense. The Patriots should absolutely destroy him. It might even be Belichick's New Year's resolution.

Worst matchups

Justin Herbert vs. Broncos: The Chargers’ QB had a decent game against Denver in Week 12, with 303 yards, two TDs and two INTs. Don’t expect anything more than that in the rematch, as the Broncos have allowed the third-fewest FPPG to quarterbacks.

Nov 14, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Nick Vigil (59) pressures Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) to throw an incomplete pass in the second half of the game at SoFi Stadium.

Alvin Kamara vs. Panthers: One of the reasons Carolina has allowed the third-fewest FPPG to opposing running backs? In Week 2, the Panthers held Kamara to 30 scrimmage yards and no touchdowns.

Kyle Pitts at Buffalo: Fantasy managers who have been waiting all season for the Falcons rookie to become the ultimate weapon that NFL draftniks were projecting him to be got a glimpse of the potential last week. He may even have helped fantasy squads advance in Week 16. But against a Bills defense that has allowed the fourth-fewest FPPG to tight ends this season, don’t expect much from Pitts.

Josh Jacobs at Colts: Jacobs has had a very up-and-down season. He’s been better in the second half of the season, but this week faces an Indy defense that has allowed the fourth-fewest FPPG to opposing running backs.

Dalton Schultz vs. Cardinals: Schultz is fourth in the league in fantasy scoring for tight ends this season, but Arizona has allowed just two tight end touchdowns all season. 

