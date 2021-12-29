Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Week 17: Running Backs - Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes, Jonathan Taylor, Davante Adams or Travis Kelce. Instead, I'll look at the players you have the most questions about to help you set the most effective starting lineup possible. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2021 NFL season.

Week 17 Start ‘Em: Running Backs

Start of the Week

Ronald Jones at Jets (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Jones saw a near 45% touch share and scored 16.1 fantasy points without Leonard Fournette last week, and he should put up another nice stat line when the Buccaneers visit the Jets. Their defense has been brutal against running backs, allowing 26 total touchdowns and nearly 34 fantasy points per game to the position this season. Look for RoJo to shine in the Big Apple.

Start ‘Em

Javonte Williams at Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Williams didn’t do much last week against the Raiders, rushing seven times for a mere 12 yards with a rushing touchdown. I’d keep the faith in the talented rookie, though, as a matchup against the Chargers is next on the schedule. Their defense has allowed 11 total touchdowns and the seventh-most fantasy points to backs since Week 9, so Williams should rebound.

Darrel Williams at Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Williams doesn’t have a great matchup on paper this week, as the Bengals have allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points to the opposition’s running backs since Week 9. Still, Williams will remain a volume-based No. 2 fantasy runner with Clyde Edwards-Helaire dealing with an injured collarbone. Williams is a free agent in many leagues, so check the wire to see if he’s available.

Devin Singletary vs. Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Don’t look now, but Singletary is on a nice hot streak in the Bills’ backfield. He’s scored 14-plus fantasy points in each of his last three games, during which time he has dominated the team’s backfield snaps and touches. The Falcons have allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs since Week 9, so Singletary is looking like a solid flex option in most leagues.

Jeff Wilson Jr. vs. Texans (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Whether it’s Wilson or Elijah Mitchell, the Niners’ top running back should be in fantasy lineups this week in what is a tremendous matchup against the Texans. Their defense has been terrible against running backs, allowing a combined 20 total touchdowns and the fourth-most fantasy points to the position, so Wilson or Mitchell should be in line for success this week.

More Starts

David Montgomery vs. Giants (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Damien Harris vs. Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Rashaad Penny vs. Lions (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

DFS Bargains

Devin Singletary vs. Falcons ($5,400)

Dare Ogunbowale at Patriots ($5,100)

Week 17 Sit ‘Em: Running Backs

Sit of the Week

Antonio Gibson vs. Eagles (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Gibson did score a touchdown last week, but he was limited to six carries and played a season-low 22 offensive snaps in Dallas. That’s due in part to the fact that he’s dealing with an injured toe, which could limit him when he faces the Eagles this week. The Eagles’ defense has allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to opposing backs since Week 9, so Gibson is a serious risk.

Sit ‘Em

Rex Burkhead at 49ers (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Burkhead went bananas last week, as he scored 28.9 fantasy points and saw a 42% touch share in a shocking win over the Chargers. I wouldn’t chase the points unless you’re in need, though, as the Niners have been tough on running backs lately. In fact, their defense has allowed just one runner to score more than 8.8 fantasy points against them in their last four games.

Michael Carter vs. Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Carter is coming off a solid game for the Jets and fantasy managers alike, rushing for 118 yards on just 16 carries in a win over the Jaguars. While I like him more in PPR formats this week, I would beware the rookie in standard formats against the Buccaneers. No team in the league has given up fewer rushing yards to runners, so Carter will need to produce as a pass catcher.

D’Onta Foreman vs. Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Foreman has scored 10-plus points in three of his last four games as the lead back in Tennessee, but he’s coming off a 7.7-point stinker in which he saw a 19.6% touch share. I’d beware the veteran runner in fantasy championship week against the Dolphins, who have allowed the fewest fantasy points including no touchdowns to enemy running backs since Week 9.

Chuba Hubbard at Saints (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Hubbard’s stock has tumbled in recent weeks, as he’s failed to score more than 9.3 fantasy points since Christian McCaffrey was lost for the season. He’s also seen no more than a 21.3% touch share in his last three games, and those totals have declined in each of those contests. The Saints have also allowed the third-fewest rushing yards to enemy running backs.

More Sits

Devonta Freeman vs. Rams (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

A.J. Dillon vs. Vikings (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Myles Gaskin at Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Fades

Saquon Barkley at Bears ($6,000)

Antonio Gibson vs. Eagles ($5,900)

