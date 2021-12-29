Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes, Jonathan Taylor, Davante Adams, or Travis Kelce. Instead, I'll look at the players you have the most questions about to help you set the most effective starting lineup possible. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2021 NFL season.

Week 17 Start ‘Em: Wide Receivers

Start of the Week

Amon-Ra St. Brown at Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): St. Brown has been a real fantasy stud lately, scoring a combined 89.6 fantasy points in his last four games. In that time, he ranks third in fantasy points among wideouts, behind only Cooper Kupp, Tee Higgins and Justin Jefferson. This week, he should remain in fantasy lineups, as the Seahawks have allowed six touchdowns and the fifth-most points to slot receivers.

Start ‘Em

Antonio Brown at Jets (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Buccaneers leaned on Brown last week in Carolina, as he saw 15 targets and scored 20.1 fantasy points with Chris Godwin and Mike Evans both out of action. With Evans now on the COVID-19 list, I’d consider Brown a nice option when the Buccaneers face the Jets. While their defense has been tough on opposing wideouts, Brown is matchup proof while the target volume is high.

DeVonta Smith at Football Team (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Smith busted out of a recent funk with 19 fantasy points in a win over the Giants. That’s more points than he had scored in his previous three games combined! I’d keep him in fantasy lineups in championship week, as Smith faces a Washington defense that’s allowed an average of 170.7 yards and the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers in their last seven games.

Odell Beckham Jr. at Ravens (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Beckham Jr. has become a far more reliable option in fantasy land as a member of the Rams, scoring double-digit points in four of his last five games. He’s also scored a touchdown in three of his last four. OBJ should be in the flex conversation this week, as he’ll face a Ravens defense that’s allowed the most fantasy points to opposing receivers lined out wide since Week 9.

Isaiah McKenzie vs. Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox): McKenzie went wild last week, as he saw 12 targets and scored 29.4 fantasy points in the absence of Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis (COVID-19). Neither wideout is vaccinated, so McKenzie could see a prominent role once again in championship week. He has a great matchup against the Falcons, who have allowed the most fantasy points to slot receivers since Week 9.

More Starts

Christian Kirk at Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

Allen Lazard vs. Vikings (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Darnell Mooney vs. Giants (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Bargains

Amon-Ra St. Brown at Seahawks ($6,000)

Odell Beckham Jr. at Ravens ($5,700)

Darnell Mooney vs. Giants ($5,500)

Week 17 Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers

Sit of the Week

Marquise Brown vs. Rams (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Brown has been a viable option in PPR leagues, but lately, he's struggled in standard formats. In fact, he’s failed to post more than 55 yards in a game since Week 10 and hasn’t scored a single touchdown in each of his last seven straight games. The Rams haven’t allowed a receiver lined out wide to score a touchdown since Week 9, so Brown could be in for a very mediocre contest.

Sit ‘Em

Terry McLaurin vs. Eagles (1 p.m. ET, Fox): McLaurin has seen his totals drop in the last five weeks, as he’s failed to score more than 9.1 fantasy points in a game during that time. That includes a Week 14 matchup against shutdown CB Darius Slay and the Eagles when he was held to a mere four targets and 7.1 fantasy points. Washington’s quarterbacks have played poorly in that time too, so McLaurin is a real risk this week.

Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Raiders (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Pittman did post 16.5 points last week against the Cardinals, but the USC product has failed to reach double digits in three of his last five games overall. He could struggle against the Raiders, who have allowed just one wideout to score more than 11.6 fantasy points against them over their last four contests. Also, Carson Wentz (COVID-19) could be out this week.

Chase Claypool vs. Browns (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Claypool saw his snaps and targets rise last week, but he still scored just 8.1 fantasy points in a blowout loss to the Chiefs. I’d keep him on the sidelines this week if possible, as he’ll face a Browns defense that has allowed the 10th-fewest fantasy points to opposing wide receivers since Week 9. What’s more, just one receiver lined out wide has scored in that time.

Brandon Aiyuk vs. Texans (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Aiyuk has been difficult to trust in fantasy land this season, alternating good and bad stat lines over the last month. He should be considered no more than a risk-reward flex option this week, as he’ll face a Texans defense that’s allowed just four touchdown catches to receivers lined out wide since Week 9. While Deebo Samuel remains a must-start, Aiyuk is far less reliable.

More Sits

Kenny Golladay at Bears (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Courtland Sutton at Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

Marvin Jones Jr. at Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Fades

Ja’Marr Chase vs. Chiefs ($7,600)

Terry McLaurin vs. Eagles ($6,200)

Brandin Aiyuk vs. Texans ($5,900)

