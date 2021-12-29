Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
FANTASY
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Week 17 Waiver Wire: Championship Edition
Week 17 Waiver Wire: Championship Edition
Publish date:

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Week 17: Wide Receivers - Fades, Sleepers, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Amon-Ra St. Brown looks to continue his fantasy breakout in Week 17 vs. the Seahawks.
Author:

Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes, Jonathan Taylor, Davante Adams, or Travis Kelce. Instead, I'll look at the players you have the most questions about to help you set the most effective starting lineup possible. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2021 NFL season.

Week 17 Start ‘Em: Wide Receivers

Start of the Week

Amon-Ra St. Brown at Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): St. Brown has been a real fantasy stud lately, scoring a combined 89.6 fantasy points in his last four games. In that time, he ranks third in fantasy points among wideouts, behind only Cooper Kupp, Tee Higgins and Justin Jefferson. This week, he should remain in fantasy lineups, as the Seahawks have allowed six touchdowns and the fifth-most points to slot receivers.

Week 17 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

Start ‘Em

Antonio Brown at Jets (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Buccaneers leaned on Brown last week in Carolina, as he saw 15 targets and scored 20.1 fantasy points with Chris Godwin and Mike Evans both out of action. With Evans now on the COVID-19 list, I’d consider Brown a nice option when the Buccaneers face the Jets. While their defense has been tough on opposing wideouts, Brown is matchup proof while the target volume is high.

DeVonta Smith at Football Team (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Smith busted out of a recent funk with 19 fantasy points in a win over the Giants. That’s more points than he had scored in his previous three games combined! I’d keep him in fantasy lineups in championship week, as Smith faces a Washington defense that’s allowed an average of 170.7 yards and the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers in their last seven games.

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. at Ravens (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Beckham Jr. has become a far more reliable option in fantasy land as a member of the Rams, scoring double-digit points in four of his last five games. He’s also scored a touchdown in three of his last four. OBJ should be in the flex conversation this week, as he’ll face a Ravens defense that’s allowed the most fantasy points to opposing receivers lined out wide since Week 9.

Isaiah McKenzie vs. Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox): McKenzie went wild last week, as he saw 12 targets and scored 29.4 fantasy points in the absence of Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis (COVID-19). Neither wideout is vaccinated, so McKenzie could see a prominent role once again in championship week. He has a great matchup against the Falcons, who have allowed the most fantasy points to slot receivers since Week 9.

More Starts

  • Christian Kirk at Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)
  • Allen Lazard vs. Vikings (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
  • Darnell Mooney vs. Giants (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Bargains

  • Amon-Ra St. Brown at Seahawks ($6,000)
  • Odell Beckham Jr. at Ravens ($5,700)
  • Darnell Mooney vs. Giants ($5,500)

SI Recommends

Week 17 Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers

Sit of the Week

Marquise Brown vs. Rams (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Brown has been a viable option in PPR leagues, but lately, he's struggled in standard formats. In fact, he’s failed to post more than 55 yards in a game since Week 10 and hasn’t scored a single touchdown in each of his last seven straight games. The Rams haven’t allowed a receiver lined out wide to score a touchdown since Week 9, so Brown could be in for a very mediocre contest.

Sit ‘Em

Terry McLaurin vs. Eagles (1 p.m. ET, Fox): McLaurin has seen his totals drop in the last five weeks, as he’s failed to score more than 9.1 fantasy points in a game during that time. That includes a Week 14 matchup against shutdown CB Darius Slay and the Eagles when he was held to a mere four targets and 7.1 fantasy points. Washington’s quarterbacks have played poorly in that time too, so McLaurin is a real risk this week.

Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Raiders (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Pittman did post 16.5 points last week against the Cardinals, but the USC product has failed to reach double digits in three of his last five games overall. He could struggle against the Raiders, who have allowed just one wideout to score more than 11.6 fantasy points against them over their last four contests. Also, Carson Wentz (COVID-19) could be out this week.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Chase Claypool vs. Browns (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Claypool saw his snaps and targets rise last week, but he still scored just 8.1 fantasy points in a blowout loss to the Chiefs. I’d keep him on the sidelines this week if possible, as he’ll face a Browns defense that has allowed the 10th-fewest fantasy points to opposing wide receivers since Week 9. What’s more, just one receiver lined out wide has scored in that time.

Brandon Aiyuk vs. Texans (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Aiyuk has been difficult to trust in fantasy land this season, alternating good and bad stat lines over the last month. He should be considered no more than a risk-reward flex option this week, as he’ll face a Texans defense that’s allowed just four touchdown catches to receivers lined out wide since Week 9. While Deebo Samuel remains a must-start, Aiyuk is far less reliable.

More Sits

  • Kenny Golladay at Bears (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
  • Courtland Sutton at Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)
  • Marvin Jones Jr. at Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Fades

  • Ja’Marr Chase vs. Chiefs ($7,600)
  • Terry McLaurin vs. Eagles ($6,200)
  • Brandin Aiyuk vs. Texans ($5,900)

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Click here to read all his articles here on SI Fantasy. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for your late-breaking fantasy news and the best analysis in the business!

More Fantasy Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Nov 28, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a touchdown pass in the second quarter during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Quarterbacks

Matthew Stafford will find his stride on the road in Week 17 at the Ravens.

New England Patriots Nick Folk
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Kickers

Look for a bounce-back performance from Nick Folk in Week 17 vs. the Jaguars.

ricky rubio
NBA

Video: Cavs Star Ricky Rubio Appears to Suffer Knee Injury

Rubio was on his way to a triple-double when he slipped while driving the lane in the fourth quarter, and needed to be helped off the court.

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach, left, congratulates Texas Tech interim head coach Sonny Cumbie after the Liberty Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. Texas Tech won 34-7.
College Football

SEC Sits 0–4 After Texas Tech Tops Leach's Mississippi State

The Bulldogs went scoreless in the second half as Mike Leach couldn't lead his team to a victory over the school where he popularized his Air Raid offense.

Dec 28, 2021; San Diego, CA, USA; A general overall aerial view of the football field at Petco Park prior to the Holiday Bowl between the NC State Wolfpack and the UCLA Bruins. The game was cancelled because of COVID-19 protocols within the UCLA program.
College Football

Holiday Bowl, NC State Exhausting All Options to Replace UCLA

The program has reportedly spoken with “north of 10 teams” in wake of the cancellation.

john madden troy aikman
NFL

Watch: Old Clip of John Madden Ribbing Troy Aikman Over Beard

The NFL icon's colorful and humorous style made him an icon in the broadcast booth, and his skills were on full display in this classic clip.

FILE - Former Oakland Raiders coach John Madden gestures toward a bust of himself during his enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, Aug. 5, 2006.
NFL

Fox Will Re-Air Its Madden Documentary the Next Two Nights

NFL Network also aired ‘John Madden: A Football Life & America’s Game: 1976 Oakland Raiders’ on Tuesday evening in honor of the legend.

Nov 20, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Coby Bryant (7) yells to his team during the second half of the game against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Nippert Stadium.
College Football

Cincinnati's Coby Bryant to Honor Lakers Legend For CFP Semi

The cornerback will wear the No. 8 against Alabama in the Cotton Bowl Classic.