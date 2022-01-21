Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
FANTASY
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Daily Cover: Nerdy as All Hell
Daily Cover: Nerdy as All Hell

Meat Loaf's Real Paradise Was Playing Fantasy Football

Legendary rocker who died Thursday professed his love for fantasy football.

When you think of Meat Loaf, the larger-than-life singer who died Thursday at 74, the first sport that comes to mind is baseball – who can forget Phil Rizzuto’s play-by-play call at the end of Paradise by the Dashboard Light?” But it’s actually football that was Meat Loaf’s first love. To be more specific, fantasy football.

Back in 2016, Mr. Loaf (which is how he is known in second reference in the New York Times) appeared as a guest on SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio and claimed to have won 11 of his 13 fantasy leagues the previous season. What’s even more impressive, he claims to have been ahead of the curve in placing a greater value on wide receivers in fantasy.

“Normally everybody goes for running backs,” he said in the interview. “Last year, I didn’t. And what did I have, 13 leagues last year? And [I] won 11. And I didn’t go for running backs. I went for receivers. My first three picks were receivers, and then I went for running backs, and then I went running back alllll the way down the line. And one of my last picks — still left on the board — was Kirk Cousins. What a sleeper last year… I was sitting there [thinking], ‘Don’t you dare take Kirk Cousins, people. Don’t you dare.’ I think I took him in the 13th round.”

Meat Loaf apparently approached fantasy football with the same energy and passion he brought to his music.

SI Recommends

“Whatever I do, I’m in it all the way. I don’t walk through anything,” he said, proudly claiming that he once started a season 0-4 and went on the win the championship. “Everything I do is 110 percent. And if I can’t give it 110 percent, I’m not doin’ it.”

More fantasy & NFL coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Iowa women's basketball coach Lisa Bluder and former Iowa AD Christine Grant
College

The Life and Legacy of Title IX Pioneer Dr. Christine Grant

The former Iowa women’s athletics director passed away in December, but her life’s work lives on.

laken-tomlinson-49ers
NFL

GamePlan: How 17-Game Season Looks Now

Plus, previewing the divisional round games, top story lines this week, some highly paid quarterbacks still alive and more.

Yankees pitcher Sergio Mitre.
MLB

Ex-MLB Pitcher Found Guilty in Rape, Murder of Toddler

The former Yankees starter will serve up to 60 years for the crime.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.
Play
Betting

NFL Divisional Round Betting Preview: Bills-Chiefs

Analysis and a best bet for Sunday's divisional round matchup featuring a rematch of last year's AFC Championship game between the Bills and Chiefs.

Aug 12, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert and Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart (30) pose with the MVP trophy after a victory by Seattle over the Connecticut Sun during the Inaugural WNBA Commissioners Cup Championship Game at Footprint Center.
WNBA

Report: Free Agent Breanna Stewart Met With New York Liberty

The franchise reportedly sent its key decision makers to Los Angeles for the meeting with the Seattle Storm star.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) attempts to escape the grasp of Dallas Cowboys defensive end Dorance Armstrong (92) as defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa (97) moves in to help make the tackle in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022.
Play
Betting

Roundtable: Which Divisional Round Player Prop Are You Betting?

Our betting experts reveal the divisional round player props they are targeting.

Texas coach Chris Beard
College Basketball

Mailbag: Texas Troubles, the Big Ten's Best Team, More

Plus, answering your questions on Big 12 surprises, the crowded Big East race and a mid-major star.

Caden Story
Play
College Football

Clemson, Oklahoma Among Programs Hosting Critical Recruits This Weekend

There is still plenty at stake in college football's recruiting class of 2022 less than two weeks from National Signing Day