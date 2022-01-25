2022 Fantasy Baseball: Minnesota Twins Team Outlook

The Twins went from World Series contenders to pretenders in one easy season. They fell to last in the AL Central after winning their division over the previous two years. Compared to 2019, Minnesota scored 210 fewer runs (729 – 14th) while giving up 80 more runs (4.83 ERA – 26th). They ranked 5th in home runs (228) and 24th in stolen bases (54). Their bullpen finished 34 wins, 31 losses, and 42 saves with a 4.39 ERA (20th).

Minnesota lost SP Michael Pineda, RP Alex Colome, and SS Andrelton Simmons to free agency. The Twins signed SP Dylan Bundy plus three minor league arms (SP Jharel Cotton, SP Jake Faria, and RP Danny Coulombe).

Their starting rotation is in rebuild mode while lacking any front-end aces. SP Joe Ryan and SP Bailey Ober flashed at times in 2021, but they don’t own elite prospect pedigree.

RP Taylor Rogers ended on the injured list last year with a left finger injury. He has closing experience while never locking a full-time job for the whole season. The rest of the bullpen lacks impact arms.

The development of their offense hinges on a healthy season by OF Byron Buxton and the growth of OF Alex Kirilloff. SS Jorge Polanco raised his bar, but the remaining starting lineup may have just as much risk as reward.

The Twins have three World Series titles (1924 – Washington Senators, 1987, and 1991).

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Starting Lineup

2B Luis Arraez

The change in the structure of the Twins’ offense in 2021 gives Arraez a chance at 550 at-bats for the first time in his career. He continues to hit for a high average while offering some clutch ability with runners on base (RBI rate – 18.7 over the past two seasons). Even so, his bat has no upside in power based on his low average hit rate (1.278) and empty barrel rate (2.3).

Arraez is one of the most challenging hitters to strike out (10.0 percent) with an above-average walk rate (9.0). In addition, his bat offered minimal value against lefties (.253 with no home runs and nine RBI over 99 at-bats). He has a low fly-ball rate (28.0) and a short HR/FB rate (1.9).

Over seven seasons in the minors, Arraez hit .331 over 1,436 at-bats with 194 runs, six home runs, 161 RBI, and 29 stolen bases.

Fantasy Outlook

His ADP (303) gives him starting value in 15-team fantasy leagues. However, he is only a two-category player (runs and batting average) while not being a lock to help in either area. Therefore, I only view him as a short-term injury replacement option until his power develops a pulse.

OF Byron Buxton

After getting drafted first overall in the 2012 MLB June Amateur Draft, Buxton came into the majors with exceptional talent. Unfortunately, injuries and underperformance derailed his first six years with the Twins (.238 with 204 runs, 51 home runs, 172 RBI, and 62 stolen bases) while only seeing 1,380 at-bats.

Despite his shortfalls, fantasy managers still believed in his ceiling last draft season. He busted out of the gate with an explosive showing over his first 92 at-bats (19 runs, nine home runs, 17 RBI, and five stolen bases), putting him on a path for a difference-maker season. Unfortunately, a hip injury and finger issue derailed him again over the next three and a half months. Buxton played well over his final 132 at-bats (29 runs, nine home runs, 13 RBI, and four steals).

Minnesota saw enough in his game to award him a $100 million contract over seven seasons in late November.

His strikeout rate (24.4) improved while remaining below the league average. However, Buxton continues to have a shallow walk rate (5.1). Additionally, he ranked 11th in hard-hit rate (53.8) and 9th in barrel rate (17.9).

Fantasy Outlook

Buxton has the potential to be an edge in four categories. His most significant question comes in batting average. His ADP (65) paints him as an excellent investment if he saw 550 at-bats. However, he is 0-7 with that playing time goal at this point in his career. My propensity to avoid injury risk makes him an easy avoid. Buxton has over 300 at-bats once in his career. He has an upside of a 30/30 player for someone willing to snub their nose at his injury history. In the Tinder world, Buxton is a swipe left.

SS Jorge Polanco

Polanco climbed to 26th in SIscore (4.62) in 2021 after being the 191st player drafted. He had a surprising spike in his average hit rate (1.873) while delivering an elite RBI rate (20). His strikeout rate (18.3) remains favorable while posting a slightly below-par walk rate (7.0).

Twice over the past three years, Polanco brought a fly-ball swing path (44.4 and 44.8 percent) to the plate. Despite a jump to 33 home runs, his HR/FB rate (15.8) and hard-hit rate (37.4 – 210th) didn’t support repeated success. His rise in power came from a higher launch angle (19.3).

After the All-Star break, he hit .287 with 48 runs, 21 home runs, and 55 RBI over 275 at-bats.

Fantasy Outlook

The dilemma fantasy managers face this year is deciding between a rising stud or a steady complementary player. His ADP (83) is below his success last year. His approach grades well, and Polanco has the tools to be a 20/80/10 player at a minimum. However, the rise in his fly ball and lower contact batting average (.336) lowers his batting average ceiling.

3B Josh Donaldson

After an injury-plagued season in 2018, the street talk wasn’t positive after a slow start in April and May (.262 with seven home runs and 22 RBI over 183 at-bats). Donaldson found his power stroke over the next two months (.249 with 18 home runs and 44 RBI over 193 at-bats). He drove the bus home with a steady final third of the year (.266 with 12 home runs and 28 RBI over 173 at-bats).

Donaldson battled a calf issue for most of 2020, which led to over 30 missed games and a lost fantasy season. Hamstring and calf issues cost him more time last year.

His power stayed strong against lefties (.257 with 13 home runs and 28 RBI over 140 at-bats). After the All-Star break, Donaldson had the most success (.265/38/16/40 over 230 at-bats).

His average hit rate (1.920) remains an asset while seeing a spike in his contact batting average (.374). He finished with an improved strikeout rate (21.0) and a top-shelf walk rate (13.6).

Fantasy Outlook

Donaldson is a veteran bat with proven power. However, at age 36, his best days are behind him, and he has missed 225 games over the previous five seasons. His ADP (214) paints him as a corner infield option in the high-stakes market—450 at-bats, 75 runs, 20 home runs, and 75 RBI are within reach. Donaldson has 30+ home run upside with an entire season of games. I expect his batting average to have more risk going forward.

OF Alex Kirilloff

Kirilloff appeared to be on the fast track to the majors after playing well in 2018 between A and High A (.348 with 75 runs, 20 home runs, 101 RBI, and four steals over 512 at-bats). However, in 2019, his bat stalled at AA (.283 with nine home runs, 43 RBI, and seven steals over 375 at-bats) while missing some time due to a wrist injury. His strikeout rate (16.2) was an edge in the minors, with some work to do in his walk rate (6.4).

The Twins selected him in the first round (15th overall) in the 2016 MLB June Amateur Draft. Kirilloff missed all of 2017 with TJ surgery on his left elbow.

Minnesota called up Kirilloff in mid-April. After a 0-14 start to his career, his bat showed promise over his next 49 at-bats (.327 with four home runs and 15 RBI) while missing a couple of weeks with a wrist issue. Unfortunately, his bat delivered below replacement value stats for the rest of his season (.250 with 11 runs, four home runs, and 19 RBI over 152 at-bats). Kirilloff ended the year on the injured list with his right wrist injury that required surgery in late July.

Fantasy Outlook

In the National Fantasy Baseball Championship, Kirilloff has an ADP of 172. He projects a .300/20/80 hitter once he hits his stride. His average hit rate (1.685) improved slightly, and he played well with runners on base (RBI rate – 18). Slightly overpriced, but his ceiling does make sense.

OF Max Kepler

With six starting seasons under Kepler’s belt, he had failed to live up to his minor league profile (.280/268/35/273/42 over 1,715 at-bats). His power developed with the Twins, but his contact batting average (.273 – .295 for his career) has been a disaster despite strength in his approach (strikeout rate – 18.4 and walk rate – 10.2).

Last year he missed time twice with a hamstring issue. Kepler continues to have a high average hit rate (1.956), supporting over 30 home runs with 550 at-bats. His swing path has been fly-ball favoring over the past four seasons (46.2, 46.6, 45.6, and 44.3 percent), but his HR/FB rate (12.8) regressed in back-to-back years. Kepler didn’t belong in the starting lineup against left-handed pitching (.157 with two home runs and eight RBI over 115 at-bats). He hit .230 or lower in all six months.

In his best season in 2019, Kepler was a better hitter vs. lefties (.293 with nine home runs and 36 RBI over 147 at-bats).

Fantasy Outlook

His bat looks on the verge of a platoon role, but a better mindset at the plate could lead to a rebound in production. He tends to be a below-average hitter with runners on base while owning the approach to hit in a favorable part of the batting order when Kepler is swinging the bat well. Unfortunately, a high number of his fly balls ended up being easy outs and dampening his upside in batting average. His ADP (279) doesn’t excite. I won’t fight for him in drafts, but also, I wouldn’t dismiss Kepler as a bench option if he slides further in drafts in March.

1B Miguel Sano

Sano continues to have one of the top average hit rates (2.086) in baseball, but he gives away so many at-bats due to a tremendous strikeout rate (34.4 and 36.5 in his career). In 2020, Sano led the American League in strikeouts (90), which came over 186 at-bats.

After a slow start in batting average in April and May (.163 over 129 at-bats with nine home runs and 22 RBI), Sano was a much better hitter for the remainder of the season (.246 with 51 runs, 21 home runs, and 53 RBI over 341 at-bats). He battled a hamstring in April, leading to some missed time.

Sano had a weaker RBI rate (13) and a step back in his contact batting average (.366). When putting the ball in play last year, he ranked 4th in hard-hit rate (55.9).

Fantasy Outlook

Since arriving in the majors in 2015, Sano has never had over 470 at-bats. His power is immense while owning plenty of batting average risk. His ADP (267) fits a team looking for low-average power. Sano ranked 112th by SIscore (-1.75) for hitters in 2021, so his price point (165th batter drafted) makes sense for the proper team structure, plus his ceiling remains higher than his past results with an entire season of games. There is no doubt his bat has 40+ home run upside while remaining one of the streakiest hitters in baseball.

C Mitch Garver

After an impressive breakthrough season in 2019, when he set career-highs in all categories, Garver battled a side injury that led to lousy investment for fantasy owners the following season. Last season, he missed 94 games due to multiple injuries (shoulder, right knee, groin, hand, and back).

When at his best in 2019, Garver had strength in his RBI rate (19) with an elite average hit rate (2.306) and an edge in his contact batting average (.379). Last year his average hit rate (2.019) and contact batting average (.390) fell in range with his breakout season.

Over his five seasons with Minnesota, Garver hit .256 with 53 home runs and 154 RBI over 938 at-bats. His strikeout rate (33.3) had been a problem over the past two years while offering a plus walk rate (11.7)/

Fantasy Outlook

Garver fits the profile of a C2 in power, but he has never had over 320 at-bats in the majors. His ADP (205) seems a bit pricey when adding in that Ryan Jeffers may develop into a better player.

2B Nick Gordon

After the Twins selected Gordon fifth overall in the 2014 MLB June Amateur Draft out of high school, his bat faltered as he moved up through their system. Over seven seasons in the minors, he hit .276 with 383 runs, 28 home runs, 302 RBI, and 109 stolen bases over 2,603 at-bats. Gordon spent over three years at AAA (.252/100/9/78/34 over 745 at-bats).

In 2021, he played well over eight games at AAA (11-for-28 with five runs, one home run, four RBI, and five stolen bases), leading to his first chance with the Twins. In September, Gordon had the most playing time in Minnesota (.264/6/3/15/5 over 72 at-bats), coming after emptiness over his previous 105 at-bats (.181 with 10 runs, no home runs, six RBI, and two steals).

His strikeout rate (25.5) and walk rate (5.6) came in below his minor league career (19.0/6.5).

Fantasy Outlook

Minnesota no longer considers Gordon a top prospect. He has a chance to win their second base job thanks to his defense and potential speed, pushing Luis Arraez more into a super-utility role. His body had yet to fill out, thus restricting his ability to hit the ball hard consistently and for power. Gordon will be found in the free-agent pool in all redraft leagues.

Bench Options

C Ryan Jeffers

Jeffers hit .286 over his three seasons in the minors with 26 home runs and 98 RBI over 682 at-bats. His walk rate (10.9) graded well in the minors while minimizing the damage in strikeouts (10.4 percent). Minnesota drafted him in the second round in 2018 after a successful college career (.323 with 27 home runs and 96 RBI over 434 at-bats).

Over two years with the Twins, Jeffers struggled to make contact (strikeout rate – 35.8), leading to weakness in his batting average (.211). His average hit rate (2.019) has been better than expected, highlighted by his 17 home runs and 42 RBI over 322 at-bats. Most of his power came in June and July (.222 with 12 runs, nine home runs, and 25 RBI).

Fantasy Outlook

Youth is on Jeffers’ side, but he can’t seize a full-time starting job without controlling the strike zone better. His power upside looks exciting, and a higher batting average should be expected with growth in his approach. There is more here than his early ADP (462) illuminates in the NFBC if Jeffers receives a better opportunity for at-bats.

OF Trevor Larnach

Minnesota added Larnach with the 20th overall selection in the 2022 MLB June Amateur Draft. Over three seasons in the minors, he hit .298 with 99 runs, 21 home runs, 99 RBI, and seven steals over 679 at-bats. His strikeout rate (22.2) was about major league average while having strength in his walk rate (10.5).

After a quiet start at AAA (.177/13/3/7 over 51 at-bats), the Twins gave Larnach a half-season of playing time in the majors. He finished with a high strikeout rate (34.6) while repeating walk rate (10.3). However, his overall stats projected over an entire season fell short of being fantasy-relevant.

Fantasy Outlook

The underlying traits for Larnach point to a much higher ceiling in power while having the foundation approach to help in batting average. He needs time to develop, but I expect him to be one of Minnesota’s top options to start at a corner outfield position. His ADP (530) looks free in the early draft season in the NFBC in late January. Larnach has the potential to be a .280/20/80 player, so I would pay attention to his bat in spring training.

Bruce Kluckhohn/USA TODAY Sports

Starting Pitching

SP Joe Ryan

Despite only having five major league starts, Ryan looks like the Twins' top arm headed into 2022. Minnesota acquired him last July in a deal with Tampa for OF Nelson Cruz. Over three seasons in the minors, he went 15-8 with a 2.67 ERA and 326 strikeouts over 226 innings. Ryan has always had a plus strikeout rate (13.0) in the minors while owning excellent command (2.1 walks per nine).

With Minnesota, Ryan was challenging to hit (.168 BAA), but he did serve up four home runs over 26.2 innings. His ability to throw strikes continued, giving him an impressive WHIP (0.788) between AAA and the majors. His arm hit the ground running over his first four starts with the Twins (2.45 ERA, .133 BAA, three walks, and 25 strikeouts over 22 innings) before tripping in his final appearance (six runs, eight baserunners, and two home runs over 4.2 innings).

Ryan has a short-fastball (91.1 MPH), but batters struggled to make contact (.212 BAA – with Minnesota). He threw a slider as his second-best pitch, followed by changeup and curveball. Ryan had a high fly-ball rate with the Twins (53.1) and at AAA (50.8) for Tampa.

Fantasy Outlook

When reviewing his overall resume, Ryan gains his edge by the movement of his pitches and his ability to locate up and down and in and out of the strike zone. Home runs (13 over 92.2 innings) crept into his stat line last year between AAA and the majors, but hitters still struggled to make hard contact. Part of me fears decline in his success by pitching up in the strikeout based on his velocity but changing the eye level for batters appears to be his strength. His ADP (202) has me intrigued while also understanding Ryan may have a ceiling on his innings in 2022. Buy his ERA, WHIP, and strikeouts and hope his mistakes don’t outweigh high good innings. I only see about 150 innings in his arm this year.

SP Bailey Ober

Ober brings massive size (6’9” and 260 lbs.) to the pitching mound while offering electric command (1.2 per nine in the minors) and strikeout ability. Over four seasons in the Twins’ system, he went 18-3 with a 2.41 ERA and 244 strikeouts over 197.2 innings. In addition, his WHIP (0.965) has been an edge at every level.

Last year after four starts at AAA (2.81 ERA and 21 strikeouts), Minnesota gave his chance in the big leagues. Ober threw strikes (9.4 K/9) while maintaining a low walk rate (1.9), but home runs allowed (1.9 per nine) invited disaster to some innings. Left-handed batters hit .288 with eight home runs over 160 at-bats.

Over his 20 starts, Ober pitched five innings or more in half of his games while only having one appearance (93 pitches on July 5th) with more than 82 pitches. From July 25th to September 6th, he posted a 2.66 ERA, 1.107 WHIP, and 40 strikeouts over 40.2 innings.

His average fastball (92.5) came below the league average. Ober relied on a slider, changeup, and curveball as his secondary pitches.

Fantasy Outlook

Ober's minor league resume has some red flags and potential questions. Before last season (108.1 innings), he had never pitched over 80 innings in the minors (I could find his injury history). After a successful 2014 season in college, Ober needed TJ surgery on his right elbow. Last year, his fastball had a jump in velocity, helping his overall profile. Based on his ADP (276) in the NFBC in late January, I need to see more depth in games. Trend carefully despite some intriguing data points.

SP Dylan Bundy

After regressing over four seasons with the Orioles (38-45 with a 4.69 ERA and 602 strikeouts over 612.2 innings), Bundy found his groove in Los Angeles (6-3 with a 3.29 ERA and 72 strikeouts over 65.2 innings) in 2020. Unfortunately, his arm lost all value last season.

Over his first six starts, he posted a 4.00 ERA, 1.083 WHIP, and 40 strikeouts over 36 innings. However, Bundy destroyed fantasy teams over his subsequent six appearances (11.57 ERA, 2.229 WHIP, and nine home runs over 23.1 innings). The Angels finally placed him on the injured list with a right shoulder strain in late August after mucking up another 31.1 innings (4.31 ERA).

His AFB (90.7) lost its zip a few years ago. Surprisingly, batters struggled with his curveball (.231 BAA), slider (.233 BAA), and four-seam fastball (.237 BAA).

Fantasy Outlook

As much as I want to root for Bundy (helped me win $70,000 on August 2nd in 2016), I don’t see a reason to invest in his arm. With sliding velocity and waning confidence, he brings too much disaster. So even with a short spurt of success, I would temper my expectations. The Twins paid him $5 million this season, and all I can say is thank you on his behalf. His ADP (448) isn’t even worth a flier.

SP Jordan Balazovic

The right arm of Balazovic started to make a push toward the majors in 2019. He went 8-5 with a 2.69 ERA and 129 strikeouts while spending most of his time at High A (.284 ERA). However, a spring training back injury led to him missing the first month of the minors league season in 2021.

Last year Balazovic had flashes of brilliance (25.2 shutout innings with four walks and 28 strikeouts over four starts) mixed in with six disaster games (26 runs, 45 baserunners, and eight home runs over 22.2 innings). But, in the end, his walk rate (3.8) had regression, and he was easier to hit (.255 BAA).

Overall, his strikeout rate (9.8) grades well, with a solid floor in his walk rate (2.9). Balazovic went 23-16 with a 3.41 ERA and 354 strikeouts over 227.2 innings over five seasons in the minors.

His fastball has mid-90s upside while developing a swing and miss curveball. Balazovic needs to improve the value of his changeup to reach the majors quickly.

Fantasy Outlook

After the lockout, the Twins should sign a couple of veteran inning-eating arms. Balazovic should start the year at AAA while looking to regain his 2019 form. For now, he is only a player to follow in spring training.

SP Randy Dobnak

For a fantasy manager looking for wins, Dobnak did that well over his first six starts in 2020 (5-1 with a 1.78 ERA and 16 strikeouts over 30.1 innings). Unfortunately, he gave away all his gains with his three disaster showings over his final four games (15 runs and 32 baserunners over 16.1 innings with 11 strikeouts).

Last season Dobnak lost his way over 14 games with Minnesota (1-7 with a 7.82 ERA, 1.539 WHIP, and 27 strikeouts over 50.2 innings). Then, he suffered a finger injury in mid-June that ultimately ended his season (one start in September).

His average fastball (93.9) bumped higher. Dobnak lost the feel for his sinker, changeup, and slider.

Over four seasons in the minors, Dobnak went 24-10 with a 2.57 ERA and 234 strikeouts over 318.1 innings.

Fantasy Outlook

His game is built on an excellent command while lacking that one swing and miss pitch to deliver a competitive strikeout rate. Dobnak has a chance to be a manageable arm that could be an asset in ERA and WHIP while flying under the radar. His struggles last season make him a player to avoid, supported by his ADP (723).

SP Simeon Woods Richardson

In 2019, Toronto acquired Richardson in a deal with the Mets for SP Marcus Stroman. Last year they dealt him at the draft deadline for SP Jose Berrios.

Over his first two seasons in the minors, Richardson posted a 3.48 ERA and 152 strikeouts over 124 innings. After his first trade, he pitched at High A for the Blue Jays, leading to a 2.54 ERA and 29 strikeouts over 28.1 innings. However, an elbow issue in 2021 led to a poor year (5.91 ERA and 1.538 WHIP over 53.1 innings). Richardson finished with a plus strikeout rate (13.0) but lost his command (5.7 walks per nine).

The Mets drafted him in the second round in 2018. Richardson offers a mid-90s fastball while featuring a slider, curveball, and changeup.

Fantasy Outlook

He has the look of an upside major league arm. However, Richardson needs to build his arm strength while facing mostly older batters in his career. His struggles in 2021 put him on a path to start at AAA. The Twins may give him a chance in the big leagues over the summer if he pitches well.

SP Louie Varland

Over three seasons in the minors, Varland went 10-6 with a 2.73 ERA and 131 strikeouts over 115.1 innings. The Twins drafted him in the 15th round in the 2019 MLB June Amateur Draft.

The Twins pitched him at A Ball and High A in 2021, leading to a 10-4 record with a 2.10 ERA and 142 strikeouts over 103 innings. He finished with excellent command (walk rate – 2.6) and a top-tier strikeout rate (12.4).

His growth came from a rise in his fastball that now has upper 90s life. In addition, Varland has a swing and miss slider.

Fantasy Outlook

In late January in the NFBC, no one has drafted Varland (555 pitchers selected). Finding scouting information was difficult due to his low draft rating in the Twins’ system. However, I expect to see more details about him in the 2022 Baseball America Prospect Handbook that comes out in late February and March. His command and elite fastball may put him on the fast track to pitch in the Twins’ bullpen. Minnesota should start him at AA this year.

Bullpen

RP Taylor Rogers

The magic of Rogers's arm ran out in 2020, leading to some lost save chances and being easier to hit (.302 BAA – .216 in 2018 and 2019). However, even with regression in ERA (4.05) and WHIP (1.50), Rogers offered strength in his strikeout rate (10.8) and walk rate (1.8) while throwing 68 percent first-pitch strikes.

In 2021, he worked in a split role for saves. Rogers threw strikes, leading to a rebound in ERA (3.35) and WHIP (1.14) while converting nine of his 13 save tries. Unfortunately, his season ended in July with a finger issue that required surgery.

Right-handed batters drilled him for the second straight year (.287 BAA). His average fastball (95.6) was a career-high. In addition, Rogers had success with his slider (.238 BAA) and sinker (.237 BAA).

Fantasy Outlook

The lack of another competitive closing arm puts Rogers on a path to see the bulk of saves for Minnesota. His ADP (95) seems viable if he finished with a minimum of 30 saves. However, Rogers's recent struggle vs. right-handed batters does cloud the situation. The Twins’ bullpen could change quickly if they added another late-inning arm after the lockout.

RP Jorge Alcala

Alcala regressed as a starter when he reached the upper level of the minors (5.29 ERA at AA over 163.1 innings with 164 strikeouts). Over his five seasons in the Twins’ system, Alcala went 21-27 with a 3.80 ERA and 405 strikeouts over 407.1 innings. He even chipped in with five saves. His walk rate (3.8) had risk in most seasons.

In 2020 with no minor league baseball, Minnesota shifted him to a full-time reliever. Over the previous two years, he went 5-7 with a 3.55 ERA and 88 strikeouts over 83.2 innings. His command showed growth last season (2.0 walks per nine), but home runs (1.5 per nine) were a significant problem. However, Alcala pitched at a much higher level over his final 22 innings (11 hits, three walks, 27 strikeouts, and one save).

His average fastball (97.5) had elite velocity, and batters struggled to hit his slider (.179 BAA) and changeup (.219 BAA).

Fantasy Outlook

Alcala has the arsenal to save games, but his success in command is very short. He also needs to clean up his potential disaster innings via the home run. His ADP (482) in the NFBC priced him as the top eighth inning arm with a run at saves at some point in 2022.

RP Tyler Duffey

After failing as a starter (5.41 ERA) early in his career with the Twins, Duffey developed into a trusted reliever over the last three seasons (9-5 with 174 strikeouts and three saves over 144 innings).

His walk rate (4.0) stumbled in 2021 after showing strength over his first six years (2.3). Duffey delivered a plus strikeout rate (12.5) as a reliever.

His arm had success against right-handed (.197 BAA), but he lost his way against lefties (.253 BAA with 14 walks and 20 strikeouts). Duffey delivered a fastball (92.6) just below the league average. However, his curveball (.161 BAA) remains elite while relying on a four-seam fastball (.250 BAA) and low-volume sinker (.444 BAA).

Fantasy Outlook

Duffey is trending toward more save chances if he regains his command. Unfortunately, his fastball isn’t elite, inviting some struggles. Possible handcuff to Taylor Rogers with a waiver wire ADP (626).

More fantasy baseball team outlooks: